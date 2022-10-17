Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the StateTravel MavenHillsdale, NJ
The Story Behind This Abandoned New York Home is FascinatingTravel MavenNew York City, NY
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Update: Boil Water Advisory Ended, Water Main Break FixedMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
New York City Adds New School HolidayNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Related
cityandstateny.com
Asylum-seeker camp opens, NYC wrestles with housing crisis and Cuomo’s podcast begins
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s campaign must be a bustling place to work at the moment. Back to back polls this week showed Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin creeping up, even to within 4 points of her, according to Quinnipiac University. Siena had her 17-point lead shrinking to 11 points as voters nationwide worry about inflation, and President Joe Biden’s approval ratings remain low. Even if you take the polls with a grain of salt, it’s certainly not good news for Hochul, who has been hammering reproductive rights as a cornerstone of her campaign. She does have a massive fundraising advantage, having raised more than $11 million in the most recent July to October filing, compared to Zeldin’s $6.4 million. She insisted she’s taking nothing for granted in her first general election after a year as New York’s first female governor.
cityandstateny.com
Former New York City Council member stands with a current one on Innovation QNS
Is there a growing ULURP solidarity network? Former New York City Council Member Carlos Menchaca showed up at Wednesday morning’s rally opposing the Innovation QNS Uniform Land Use Review Procedure proposal for City Council Member Julie Won’s district in Astoria, Queens. Won is currently standing against the mixed-use development from Kaufman Astoria Studios and Silverstein Properties, holding out for a larger percentage of affordable housing – despite growing pressure from unions like 32BJ SEIU and Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, who said he already negotiated the best possible deal. “They have a battle that wasn’t unlike the battle we had in Sunset Park,” Menchaca told City & State, referring to his staunch opposition to the 2020 Industry City rezoning that got the project pulled. “I’m here to ensure that Julie has support.” (One Adams administration insider who saw him on the City Hall steps joked Menchaca was “giving ‘how to say no’ lessons.”)
cityandstateny.com
Just 40% of New Yorkers have gotten a COVID-19 booster
COVID-19 booster shots are widely available, but you wouldn’t know it by looking at vaccination data from New York City and state. Just 40% of eligible New Yorkers in the city and roughly 41% of the population statewide have received any additional booster shot. New York has among the...
cityandstateny.com
This week’s biggest Winners & Losers
Lee Zeldin - Recently released polling must be music to Rep. Lee Zeldin’s ears. Public polling that predicted landslide victories just a month or two ago has now narrowed to as little as four percentage points. Another new survey found the gap only slightly wider at six percentage points. Even polls that show Gov. Kathy Hochul a little more comfortably ahead, the biggest lead she has had stands only at 11 percentage points. Hardly the 24 point lead that one pollster gave her back in August. Suddenly, a Zeldin victory seems far more likely.
cityandstateny.com
New York City Council staff won’t give up hybrid work without a fight
The New York City Council is sending its central staffers back to the office five days a week starting on Oct. 31st – a move that some employees are warning could result in a brain drain not unlike what mayoral agencies have experienced under a mandatory in-office work policy.
Comments / 0