Gov. Kathy Hochul’s campaign must be a bustling place to work at the moment. Back to back polls this week showed Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin creeping up, even to within 4 points of her, according to Quinnipiac University. Siena had her 17-point lead shrinking to 11 points as voters nationwide worry about inflation, and President Joe Biden’s approval ratings remain low. Even if you take the polls with a grain of salt, it’s certainly not good news for Hochul, who has been hammering reproductive rights as a cornerstone of her campaign. She does have a massive fundraising advantage, having raised more than $11 million in the most recent July to October filing, compared to Zeldin’s $6.4 million. She insisted she’s taking nothing for granted in her first general election after a year as New York’s first female governor.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO