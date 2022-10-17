ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAKE TV

Wichita native Gradey Dick standing out for the Jayhawks

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas Basketball has a national title to defend and it starts this season as the fifth best team in the country, according to the AP poll. They've got a lot of young talent but none may be better than Wichita's Gradey Dick. The Sunrise Christian Academy...
WICHITA, KS
hutchcollegian.com

Jayhawks football no longer a national joke

Before the start of this year’s college football season, my hopes, along with many other Kansas Jayhawk fans, were for a measly three-win season. Although seemingly a joke, these low expectations for KU’s beyond-subpar football program has been an accepted reality for fans, where the program racked up a record of 23 wins and 118 losses over the last 12 years. However, against all odds, we see the Jayhawks among the best in the Big 12 Conference in the middle of October with a solid 5-2 record with some impressive wins. Lance Leipold’s hiring before last season was an early rendition of this year’s success despite the 2-10 record.
LAWRENCE, KS
sunflowerstateradio.com

Kansas Basketball No. 5 in Preseason Associated Press Poll

LAWRENCE, Kan. – For the 11th-consecutive year, Kansas men’s basketball enters the 2022-23 season ranked seventh or higher as KU is No. 5, tied with fellow Big 12-member Baylor, in the 2022-23 preseason Associated Press poll released Monday. This is also the 13th time in the last 14...
LAWRENCE, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you love burgers and you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure you visit them next time you are in the area.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

2022 Girls Golf State Championships

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2022 girls golf season is now in the books and here are the winners. Washburn Rural finished fourth, Manhattan finished sixth. Emporia (2nd), Seaman (6th). Spartans Avary Eckert (4th), Vikings Lois Deeter (7th). 4A: Wamego (back-to-back state champs) - Addison Douglass (1st), Ashten Pierson (2nd),...
TOPEKA, KS
addictedtovacation.com

14 Road Trip Destinations Around Kansas City

Want to spend some fun time with your family or friends? The following Kansas City road trips offer everything you might be in need of. Living in Kansas City can be a little dry at times. However, what many people do not know is that there is a lot they can do around the town to refresh themselves.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KAKE TV

Kansas man dies after rear-ending pickup truck's trailer

ANDERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 30-year-old man from Welda, Kansas died Monday night after rear-ending a pickup truck's trailer as it was turning. Dakota Kirkland was driving north in a Ford Escort behind a truck and trailer on U.S. 169 shortly before 5 p.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the truck slowed to turn left onto SW Missouri Road and Kirkland crashed into the back of the trailer Hartman was pulling.
WELDA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence woman injured in head-on crash at K-10 and Bob Billings

Post last updated at 2:19 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18; image swapped at 2:27 p.m.:. A 47-year-old Lawrence woman suffered serious injuries and was flown to a Kansas City-area hospital after a head-on crash at Kansas Highway 10 and Bob Billings Parkway Tuesday morning, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Shawnee County sheriff looks for solutions after Ford cancels vehicle order

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office may have to wait for their new police cruisers. The agency’s order for 2022 Ford Interceptors was cancelled. A sheriff spokeswoman says the Ford Motor Company has cancelled multiple orders for police cruisers across the country. Abigail Christian, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer, told 27 […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy