Before the start of this year’s college football season, my hopes, along with many other Kansas Jayhawk fans, were for a measly three-win season. Although seemingly a joke, these low expectations for KU’s beyond-subpar football program has been an accepted reality for fans, where the program racked up a record of 23 wins and 118 losses over the last 12 years. However, against all odds, we see the Jayhawks among the best in the Big 12 Conference in the middle of October with a solid 5-2 record with some impressive wins. Lance Leipold’s hiring before last season was an early rendition of this year’s success despite the 2-10 record.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO