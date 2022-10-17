Read full article on original website
Related
Grizzly Bear Falls Off Waterfall Trying To Catch Salmon At Katmai National Park
I bet the ol’ grizz was mad after that one. It would hurt the ego a little bit. Grizzly bears are one of the most impressive killers on the planet. They will go after anything that they can sink their teeth into and come away with a meal. They...
Famous Bull Moose Killed in Battle With Bigger Moose
A bull moose known for his enormous stature has sadly died following a battle with another larger bull. Two hikers came upon the dead animal while hiking in Alaska’s Chugach State Park on Sept. 20. As they were making their way through a densely forested area, they spotted him lying under the larger moose that had also died.
WATCH: Viral Video Shows Glacier National Park Hikers Attempting to Outrun Bear
In a recent video, hikers in Glacier National Park had an unexpected twist to their trip when they discovered a meandering bear was following them. The clip has since gone viral on social media, showing the group trying to outrun the beast. As we transition from summer to fall, more...
Is it Reliable? Experts Predict Brutal Winter in Montana
Winter will be here before you know it, and experts are predicting extremely cold temperatures for many northern states, including Montana. Farmers' Almanac recently released an extreme winter forecast for 22-23, and temperatures in Montana are expected to be some of the coldest in the lower 48. According to the prediction, the north-central United States could experience extreme temperatures well below zero. Temperatures could be -40 or below in January.
Watch unaware hikers and a bear on an intercept course in Montana
Onlookers shout warnings to hikers about the bear they can’t see in Glacier National Park, Montana
Farmer’s Almanac: Will Colorado Become a Hibernation Zone this Winter?
Colorado's winter predictions are ready from the Old Farmer's Almanac and the Farmer's Almanac for the winter of 2022 to 2023. Let's take a closer look at what these trusted guides say about the upcoming winter season. Like most years, the forecast is split between winter on the front range...
WATCH: Bear Cubs Watch in Awe as Bull Moose Charges Through River
The bear cam in Katmai National Park caught a funny sight over the weekend: three young bears watching a moose charge through the Brooks River. The bears in the video are all lined up in a row as if sitting in movie theater seats as they watch the moose gallop through the water. The moose takes long strides with its powerful legs, getting through the water like a hot knife through butter.
A Weather Analyst Is Predicting A Very Snowy & Cold Maine Winter
If you think all that rain on Friday (with more to come tomorrow) was a pain in the behind, one weather analyst seems to think that we are in for a rough winter here in the state of Maine. Its that time of year again, where all sorts of winter...
Tourists Risk Getting Attacked by Big Black Bear at Yellowstone National Park: VIDEO
Tourists at Yellowstone National Park risked getting mauled by a black bear after a large group of them blocked the road and crowded near the animal. The video below depicts a bear walking across a two-lane road in the park. The traffic is backed because of the amount of tourists who left the cars to get a closer look at the bear.
Grizzly Ambushes Mother Moose And Her Two Calves In Denali National Park
This here is an absolute killer of an animal. The ambush is a classic hunting technique used be hunters across the globe. The old “hurry up and wait” game. It involves setting up in an area where an animal is likely to pass through and waiting there quietly until that happens.
territorysupply.com
10 Best Spots for Snowshoeing in Upstate New York
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Upstate New York is filled with outdoor adventure aplenty — and not just in the summer. The Catskills, Finger Lakes and Adirondacks each offer snowshoeing opportunities in spades.
Make Friends With Winter: Iconic Treks for Finding Cold-Weather Adventure
This article was produced in partnership with Fjällräven You don’t have to like the cold to love hiking in winter; you just need the right gear. Instead of fretting over frigid temperatures, wind chill, and snow-slicked terrain, suiting up with the proper attire allows you to comfortably appreciate the solace and solitude that comes with […]
400 Miles on a Paddleboard? Missoula Man Floats Yellowstone River
Stand-up paddleboards or SUPS have been all the rage over the past few summers. It seems every year, you witness more and more people navigating area waters on these surfboard/kayak hybrids. According to Wikipedia. Standup paddleboarding (SUP), the act of propelling oneself on a floating platform with the help of...
Cracks in Missoula’s Northside Bridge Can’t be Fixed Until 2023
Missoula officials are now saying it will take "extensive repairs" before the Northside Pedestrian Bridge can re-open, forcing commuters on foot and two wheels to use detours. The City of Missoula closed the bridge on September 30 after an inspection showed there were "significant fractures" in the bridge's decking and supports. The bridge provides a critical crossing for people trying to cross over the Montana Rail Link track and Missoula switching yard, without having to travel several blocks east or west.
New Beartracks Bridge Needs One-way Traffic, One More Time
The new Beartracks Bridge is officially named, but there's still work to be done before winter. And that means drivers won't be able to travel directly into Downtown Missoula for a couple of weeks. The dedication of the bridge yesterday marked the symbolic end to the lengthy project. But John...
Tourists Scatter As Giant Bull Elk Hops Over Fence In Rocky Mountain National Park
There are thousands of warning signs everywhere you look within these parks. Hundreds of employees enforcing these rules and strong recommendations. Along with new videos continuously popping up mocking individuals putting themselves in harms way. I mean there’s literally pages dedicated to stupid tourists in certain parks…. And it’s...
The Continental Divide Trail: America’s most remote long trail
The Continental Divide Trail serves up genuine solitude in the Rocky Mountains, for those foot soldiers brave enough to undertake its rugged challenge. America’s best known Scenic Trails, the Appalachian Trail and Pacific Crest Trail, are known as much for their natural beauty as the sheer volume of hikers who attempt them each year, making it unusual to spend a single night alone during a five-month thru-hike. But did you know that there is another, even longer footpath in the US that is so remote and challenging that only a handful of people attempt it each year? The Continental Divide Trail serves up genuine solitude in the Rocky Mountains, for those foot soldiers brave enough to undertake its rugged challenge.
State Says Thanks for Missoula’s Patience on Beartracks Bridge
Although there's still some work to complete, engineers with the Montana Department of Transportation are breathing a sigh of relief today, as the community dedicates the new Beartracks Bridge. It's a celebration that originally would have happened last spring, but saw delays for all the same problems that have kept...
Powder Ridge in Kimball Already Making Snow for the Season
If the cold snap we experienced early this week is good for anything, it is good for making snow out in Kimball. Powder Ridge announced on Facebook that they were able to start making snow for the upcoming skiing and snowboarding season. First snowmaking of the season! We can’t wait...
Newstalk KGVO
Missoula, MT
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Newstalk KGVO has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0