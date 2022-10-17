Read full article on original website
Related
Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo is bringing lots of fun to Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — The annual event will showcase Texas culture from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, through live rodeo competitions and several education exhibits. Additionally, fairgoers will be able to enjoy multiple concerts and places to shop. Some of the exciting live events to see will include bull riding,...
KWTX
College Station family continues to raise bar with eye-catching Halloween displays
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve driven down Windrift Cove in College Station during October, you can’t help but see the Los Muertos Family. It’s a Halloween-inspired display of skeletons depicting anything from social media trends to well-known movie scenes or even morning shows. Below is...
City of Bryan hamburger fundraiser to be held Friday, Oct. 21
BRYAN, Texas — The City of Bryan will be hosting their 16th annual hamburger fundraiser at the Brazos Center on Briarcrest Drive on Friday, Oct. 21. All proceeds from the event will go towards the United Way of the Brazos Valley. Prices for the drive are under $10 per...
KBTX.com
Get away at Great Escapes Bryan-College Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether you’re looking to plan a trip for two or the entire family, you don’t have to go far. Great Escapes Bryan-College Station offers comfort, relaxation and a lot of fun. It’s an 87-acre, all-inclusive RV resort that has 64 cabins that come in...
KBTX.com
Concerns come to light after Chilifest says charity donations will come up short
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Chilifest, a weekend-long music festival held in Snook, made a return this year for its 29th annual event in April. The event is a fundraiser widely known for giving back to area charities but this year many nonprofits are wondering if and when they’ll receive those donations.
KBTX.com
The wait is over! Fall air (finally) reaches the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Get your fall staples ready, Brazos Valley. The first fresh feeling, pumpkin spice-sipping, dare-we-say sweater weather cold front arrives to start this mid-October week. Looking for rain, too? Wet weather is in the cards Monday. Where We Started. Sunday teetered on historic heat across the Brazos...
wtaw.com
College Station City Council Is Asked To Provide Space For The “Museum Of Grand Junk”
The College Station city council is asked to provide space for a proposed “Museum of Grand Junk”. Eric Schulte, who owns the Hullabaloo Diner, says some of his more than 500 items from Hollywood that he has collected since the 1960’s have been seen on American Pickers.
therecordlive.com
New fast food restaurants planned for Pinehurst, Orange
Local fast food fans will have more places to get their favorite meals as McDonald's and Whataburger are working on new restaurants in the Greater Orange area. Chick-fil-A in Orange will be getting a Texas-favorite competitor on 16th Street near Interstate 10 in Orange as the state's beloved Whataburger is planning a new $3.1 million restaurant at 3724 16th Street.
Battalion Texas AM
A&M Club Swim team sweeps home competition
On Saturday, Oct. 15, the Texas A&M Club Swim team toppled seven competing college club teams at the home invitational, taking 1,781 points and winning first place in both the men’s and women’s brackets to open the season. The Oct. 15 invitational at the A&M Recreation Center set...
Battalion Texas AM
November 2022 local candidate guide
Rick Robison is a former Federal Bureau of Prisons supervisor and military policeman. He supports a heightened police presence in Northgate and more buses and bus stops for students. He believes that College Station can become a tech hub in the future rather than having a service and restaurant-oriented economy. His top priorities are community safety, low taxes and investing in the community. More information can be found on his Facebook page.
Battalion Texas AM
Research survey gauges need for Latinx Center for Hispanic students
The Latinx Center Research Task Force Survey was sent to students on Oct. 6, and the survey will close on Friday, Oct. 21. The survey results will be used to help determine the need for additional spaces and resources for Hispanic students at Texas A&M. The survey gauges if there...
wtaw.com
Crews From Three College Station Fire Department Stations Out At Around The Same Time On Tuesday
Three of College Station’s six fire department stations were out on calls Tuesday at about the same time. Just before six p.m., a crew from station five and a towing company separated two cars…one on top of the other…in a way that minimized additional damage following a collision in front of the Tower Point H-E-B. No one was hurt.
KBTX.com
Phone service restored to Optimum customers
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Suddenlink, which is now Optimum, outage affected parts of Bryan and College Station Tuesday morning, but power has since been restored. Bryan ISD, several apartment complexes and businesses, among others, were without phone and internet service. A representative from Optimum says the cause of the outage is still under investigation, but they apologize for the experience.
KBTX.com
Kitchen fire displaces apartment tenants in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Tenants in at least one apartment in College Station will be temporarily displaced following a kitchen fire Tuesday evening. The fire was reported at an apartment building at Navarro Drive and Pendernales Drive. College Station firefighters say 911 was notified after neighbors noticed smoke coming...
Battalion Texas AM
Men’s tennis finds succes at ITA Regional Tournament
Texas A&M men’s tennis competed in both the duos and singles draws of the ITA Texas Regional Tournament between Oct. 14 and Oct. 18, and junior Pierce Rollins was the last player standing for A&M, falling in the finals of the singles tournament. Rollins faced three ranked opponents as...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Alton 'Tiger' Burton, Bryan school district, SMD 5
1. Is the Bryan school district doing enough to keep our children safe in our schools? If not, what more should the district do? (150 words) Over the last few years I have served on BISD’s Security and Safety Task Force. I know that the district has worked methodically to take steps to ensure the safety of our children, faculty and staff in schools. Several measures have been taken to increase safety. Some include, installing perimeter fencing to reduce outside accessibility onto campus helping to secure perimeters, installing security vestibules at the front entrance of all campuses providing administrators with control over who has access to the interior of the school and lastly, administrators and staff have participated in various trainings and workshops to help evaluate the districts preparedness and provide guidelines on how to handle different emergency situations should they occur. This should be an on-going process, one that is evaluated and assessed regularly. It is of the utmost importance that all children, faculty and staff feel safe when stepping on school grounds.
Battalion Texas AM
No Action Taken
The initial decision to exclude the Memorial Student Center, or MSC, as an early voting location for the November 2022 election was decided by the Brazos County Commissioners Court — followed by four months of delays, deliberation and discomfort. The MSC, part of Precinct 3, will be replaced by the College Station City Hall located across Texas Avenue from Texas A&M’s campus.
Whataburger Faces Over $1 Million Lawsuit After Injuries to Fort Hood, Texas Soldier
A beverage served in the wrong cup to a Fort Hood, Texas soldier has turned into an expensive mistake for one of the state's favorite fast-food chains. Maybe he should have ordered a Dr Pepper instead. According to Local Today, James Vance was severely burned from coffee that was allegedly put into the wrong cup at a Whataburger in Sealy, Texas.
Battalion Texas AM
SGA Diversity Commission discusses LGBTQ+ prejudices
Student Government Association Of Diversity Commission, or SGA Diversity, is hosting a controversial seminar about LGBTQ+ prejudices and stereotypes. On Oct. 20 SGA Diversity is hosting a seminar on prejudice concerning stereotypes as a part of their monthly series Maroon Table Talks. It will be held from 7-8 p.m. in room 401 of Rudder Tower. They will be fostering a conversation where graduate and undergraduate students can freely share their experiences regarding stereotypes, learn about how stereotypes lead to prejudice and create a more inclusive community on campus.
Battalion Texas AM
Prepare for polls
First-time voters may not know what to expect on the day they line up at the doors, eager to cast their first vote as an adult, but there are several major things that students should be aware of before voting for the first time. The first day for in-person early...
Comments / 0