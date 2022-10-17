ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

KAKE TV

Wichita native Gradey Dick standing out for the Jayhawks

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas Basketball has a national title to defend and it starts this season as the fifth best team in the country, according to the AP poll. They've got a lot of young talent but none may be better than Wichita's Gradey Dick. The Sunrise Christian Academy...
WICHITA, KS
hutchcollegian.com

Jayhawks football no longer a national joke

Before the start of this year’s college football season, my hopes, along with many other Kansas Jayhawk fans, were for a measly three-win season. Although seemingly a joke, these low expectations for KU’s beyond-subpar football program has been an accepted reality for fans, where the program racked up a record of 23 wins and 118 losses over the last 12 years. However, against all odds, we see the Jayhawks among the best in the Big 12 Conference in the middle of October with a solid 5-2 record with some impressive wins. Lance Leipold’s hiring before last season was an early rendition of this year’s success despite the 2-10 record.
LAWRENCE, KS
sunflowerstateradio.com

Kansas Basketball No. 5 in Preseason Associated Press Poll

LAWRENCE, Kan. – For the 11th-consecutive year, Kansas men’s basketball enters the 2022-23 season ranked seventh or higher as KU is No. 5, tied with fellow Big 12-member Baylor, in the 2022-23 preseason Associated Press poll released Monday. This is also the 13th time in the last 14...
LAWRENCE, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood places in Kansas that are known for providing amazing atmosphere and also for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you love burgers and you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure you visit them next time you are in the area.
KANSAS STATE
Chiefs Focus News & More

Chiefs Trade Rumors: Are the Chiefs in the market for OBJ? Pass rushing help?

Are the OBJ rumors true? Are the Chiefs in the market for pass rush help?. We are six weeks into the 2022 NFL season and teams are starting to figure out what roster positions should be addressed before the November 1 trade deadline. Many teams are looking to add help right before the playoffs arrive. Most front offices find themselves adjusting the cap space, needed to make big moves. The Chiefs have cleared $3.5 million in cap space after restructuring tight end Travis Kelce's contract. Kelce is still signed through the 2025 NFL season and is off to another hot start. The All-Pro TE currently leads the Chiefs with 455 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns on 41 catches (52 targets).
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas Reflector

Buttigieg rallies behind Kansas Democrats, blasts Republicans for focus on culture wars

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The majority of public opinion already sides with Democratic candidates on issues like expansion of Medicaid, legalized medical marijuana and protection of kids from discrimination, said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg during a stop Wednesday in Kansas City, Kansas. Who wins the midterms, he said, may come down to the turnout. […] The post Buttigieg rallies behind Kansas Democrats, blasts Republicans for focus on culture wars appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
addictedtovacation.com

14 Road Trip Destinations Around Kansas City

Want to spend some fun time with your family or friends? The following Kansas City road trips offer everything you might be in need of. Living in Kansas City can be a little dry at times. However, what many people do not know is that there is a lot they can do around the town to refresh themselves.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

HomeGrown Kitchen, Wichita-based ‘daytime eatery,’ coming to Leawood

The restaurant will operate at 11705 Roe Ave., near Smoothie King and Mr. Gyro’s Greek Food & Pastry. The restaurant is the latest in a growing number of restaurants with Kansas City locations that plan to expand into Leawood — including the incoming Mission Taco Joint at Park Place and the incoming Rockhill Grille at Town Center Crossing.
LEAWOOD, KS
KCTV 5

Saint Luke’s closing 2 community hospitals in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Saint Luke’s Health System is closing two of their community hospitals in Johnson County in an effort to streamline their services. The two locations that will be closing are in Shawnee and Olathe. The one in Shawnee is located near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Lackman Road, near Aldi. The one in Olathe is located near W. 135th Street and S. Black Bob Road, across the street from Walmart Supercenter.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS

