A cement truck accident on K-148 in Washington County took the life of a Fairbury man Wednesday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash occurred approximately 1:53 p.m. Wednesday eight miles south of Hanover. The report indicates that a 1999 MAC cement truck was driving south on K-148 when a front driver’s side tire blew, causing the truck to lose control and overturn on the passenger side into the northbound lane. The cement truck then struck a 2017 Honda CR-V SUV that was heading north on K-148. Both vehicles ended up in the ditch on the east side of the highway.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO