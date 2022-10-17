Read full article on original website
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
Dwayne Johnson Gives Fans a Glimpse of Ripped Bod and Tattoos in Satin Purple Suit
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson knows how to bring a pop of color! The Black Adam star turned the red carpet of his new DC movie into a major fashion moment. The film officially hits theaters today, Friday, Oct. 21. The actor, 50, was in attendance for the UK premiere at...
Sophia Grace, YouTuber and Former 'Ellen' Star, Announces She's Pregnant
Grace—a former child star who first rose to fame after singing Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when she was only eight years old—shared the news that she is pregnant with her first child via her YouTube channel earlier today. The YouTuber, now 19, shared...
Matthew Perry ‘Really Grateful’ to ‘Friends’ Costar Jennifer Aniston for Helping His Recovery (VIDEO)
They were Friends onscreen and off. Matthew Perry says that Jennifer Aniston, one of his costars from the 2000s-era NBC comedy, confronted him about his drinking and then supported him during his recovery. Perry opens up about his struggled with drugs and alcohol — and his friendship with Aniston —...
Emma Samms Says Fans Will Love Holly’s Return to ‘General Hospital’ (VIDEO)
When we last saw Holly Scorpio (Emma Samms) on ABC’s General Hospital two years ago, she was presumed dead. However, viewers knew that she was still very much alive, and just being held captive by a mysterious someone in Monte Carlo. Then, COVID came into our lives and threw everything for a loop, including Samms’ return to the show, as the actress describes to TV Insider. “I still very much [have] Long COVID and I was concerned about coming back to work and Frank [Valentini, head writer] assured me they would be accommodating, and they’ve been incredibly kind in working around what I’m capable of,” she says.
