Former Vikings LB Lands with Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals remained a busy team on Tuesday. As part of their latest set of roster moves, they brought in former Vikings LB Blake Lynch. The linebacker ultimately signed with the Cardinals even after visiting with the Carolina Panthers on Monday. Arizona also added K Rodrigo Blankenship after releasing Matt Ammendola on Monday.
Falcons Back on Top in NFC South
ATLANTA (AP) — Who’s that team at the top of the NFC South?. Yep, it’s the Atlanta Falcons. Six weeks into a season of extremely low expectations, the Falcons (3-3) are tied with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the division lead. Making it even...
Dolphins' Mike McDaniel says Tua Tagovailoa is 'laser focused'
Mike McDaniel said Tua Tagovailoa is eager to return to the field and is preparing as the starter this week in practice ahead of a game against Pittsburgh.
Jackson State’s Deion Sanders Will Consider Power 5 Job Offers
View the original article to see embedded media. Deion Sanders is in the middle of a reclamation project with the Jackson State football program. It has been no easy job for the first-time head coach in Sanders, but he has revolutionized a football program that was at the bottom of the barrel in the FCS.
Steelers Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick Expected To Play In Week 7, As He Looks Forward To “Nostalgic” Return To Miami
Somehow, the Pittsburgh Steelers secondary held up against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6. They did so without their top three cornerbacks and star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick . Tre Norwood stepped into Fitzpatrick’s role at free safety and did admirably well. Now, it appears as if the team will get Fitzpatrick back this weekend from his nagging knee injury.
Prove-it intersection pits Falcons, Bengals in pass-fail test
The Bengals were 0-3 this season in games that went down to the final possession until Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase turned the tide for Cincinnati last week at New Orleans. Head coach Zac Taylor said the game-winning score and subsequent defensive stand shifted the energy for the Bengals (3-3) entering Sunday's date with the surprising Atlanta Falcons (3-3).
Why Russell Wilson is Struggling With the Broncos
Back from New York (here’s what I wrote on the Jim Irsay–Daniel Snyder news there), and now ready for your questions …. From Josh Turnbaugh (@Turns31): WTF is wrong with Russ?. Josh, this is my opinion, and one I expressed in the Oct. 10 MMQB column after talking...
The Time Tony Gonzalez Was Meant to Break a Record—and Attacked a Coach Instead
Adapted excerpt from The Blood and Guts: How Tight Ends Save Football ©2022 Tyler Dunne and reprinted by permission from Twelve Books/Hachette Book Group. Tony Gonzalez wanted to slug his own coordinator directly in the jaw. He’d had enough. He was ready to take on Mike Mularkey. The...
Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) limited Wednesday for Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) was limited at practice on Wednesday. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said he's optimistic Waddle will play in Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) is expected to return for the first time since Week 4, so that should behoove Waddle and the offense. The second-year wideout has cleared 100 yards three times through six games, including last week with Skylar Thompson (thumb) and Teddy Bridgewater under center.
Week 7 Rankings: Quarterbacks
We're about a third of the way through the season. That leads us to the Week 7 edition of my PPR fantasy football rankings. The Philadelphia Eagles stand alone with a 6-0 record and they'll keep that record as they're on a bye! Three teams are just behind them at 5-1: the Bills, Vikings and Giants. You probably wouldn't have guessed Minnesota or New York would be at the top at this stage of the season. The Carolina Panthers possess the league's worst record at 1-5. Only 10 teams have a winning record, leaving 22 teams sitting at .500 or worse.
Report: Mac Jones Will Start Over Bailey Zappe When Healthy
View the original article to see embedded media. There will be no quarterback controversy with the Patriots when Mac Jones returns from injury. Despite rookie Bailey Zappe’s impressive showings since taking over as starter, Jones will take his job back when he returns from his ankle injury, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.
Steelers-Dolphins ‘Sunday Night Football’ Week 7 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Steelers and Dolphins will be featured on the prime-time stage in Week 7. Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has fully cleared concussion protocol and is expected to return as the team’s starter for Sunday Night Football. The Dolphins, who have lost three straight games, need Tagovailoa back under center....
Seahawks-Chargers Week 7 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Week 7 matchup between the visiting Seahawks and Chargers features two top-seven quarterbacks squaring off. Geno Smith leads the NFL in completion percentage (73.4%) and has led Seattle to 2-1 straight-up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) marks over its last three games. The Seahawks, who lost starting running...
NFL Week 7 Picks From the MMQB Staff
Welcome to Week 7. After last week’s slate of games matched up several of the league’s top teams against one another, this week’s schedule looks a little ... meh. But it’s still football, and you’re probably going to watch anyway. The 49ers host the Chiefs...
Where the Vikings are currently selected to pick in the 2023 NFL Draft
The Minnesota Vikings currently sit at 5-1 which is a truly excellent start to the Kevin O’Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah era. It’s honestly way too early to be thinking about the NFL draft with the success of the Vikings currently, but it is something to monitor out of the corner of your eye throughout the season.
Report: Stephen A. Smith to Host Special NBA Broadcasts
Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions will use ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith to call four NBA games on ESPN2 this calendar year, according to a report from Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald. The ESPN2 simulcasts will be formatted similar to “ManningCast” on Monday Night Football, where Smith will host...
Hawks put together balanced effort to outlast Rockets
John Collins scored 24 points and Trae Young added 23 along with 13 assists to lift the host Atlanta Hawks to a 117-107 victory over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday in the season opener for both teams. De'Andre Hunter had 22 points and offseason acquisition Dejounte Murray collected 20 points,...
Jim Irsay’s Stunning Defiance Can’t Be Dismissed
Take your pick: This infighting among NFL owners over the potential sale of the Commanders can be plain old good gossip, it can be wholly depressing or it can be some combination of the two, depending on how much you care that a person accused of myriad crimes, as well as good old-fashioned racism and misogyny, still gets to keep his football team while simultaneously running the on-field product into the ground.
