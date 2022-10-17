ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

MassLive.com

Jerry Jones curses at Robert Kraft in ‘heated exchange’ over Roger Goodell (report)

Apparently things got pretty testy at the owners’ meetings on Tuesday. According to ESPN, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones got into a “heated exchange” over a new contract for Roger Goodell. Jones was said to be the lone dissenter in a 31-1 vote and told the Patriots owner “don’t (expletive) with me.” Kraft reportedly replied, “excuse me?” with Jones responding with a cleaner “don’t mess with me.”
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Miserable' News

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggling to a 3-3 start, and rumors swirling about his marriage, some are starting to believe that the 45-year-old quarterback made a mistake coming back for the 2022 season. On Wednesday, Brady's old paper, the Boston Globe, said that Brady is "miserable." "A miserable Tom...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Patriots owner Robert Kraft have heated exchange at NFL owners meeting, per report

This week, NFL owners are meeting in New York to discuss different matters of importance in regards to the league. One item on the agenda concerned commissioner Roger Goodell's contract, as NFL owners voted Tuesday to permit their compensation committee to open contract negotiations with the longtime commish, per ESPN. However, this matter turned into a heated debate.
NEW YORK STATE
Sporting News

Why Cowboys' Jerry Jones said 'don't f— with me' to Patriots' Robert Kraft at NFL owners meeting

There was some unexpected drama at the NFL owners' meeting on Tuesday, and it stemmed from a vote on Roger Goodell's contract status. As ESPN's Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr. report, the NFL's 32 owners held a vote to determine whether the league's compensation committee would be able to negotiate a new contract with Goodell. The NFL's commissioner had previously signed a five-year extension in 2017 that runs through 2024.
The Guardian

Jim Irsay broke the NFL billionaire’s code by turning on Dan Snyder. It’s about time

Finally, someone with influence said the obvious. Colts owner Jim Irsay set off fireworks Tuesday when he became the first NFL owner to publicly state that there is “merit to remove” Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders. Irsay, in what appeared to be a calculated move, spoke for 10 minutes to media members at the NFL’s fall owners’ meeting about Snyder’s stain on the league.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

2 Attorneys Have Threatened Legal Action Against The NFL

The NFL has already dealt with a lot of issues stemming from the Washington Commanders' workplace culture, and the hits just keep on coming. Lisa Banks and Debra Katz, the attorneys who represented more than 40 former Commanders employees, have sent NFL commissioner Roger Goodell a letter this week. Banks...
WASHINGTON, DC
americanmilitarynews.com

Tom Brady compares NFL season to military deployment – gets eviscerated online

NFL star Tom Brady stepped in it with the military community on Twitter on Tuesday after comparing the NFL season to going on deployment. In an episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast, Brady began discussing the NFL football season with co-hosts Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. Partway through the episode, the discussion turned to the topic of work-life balance — that’s when Brady said, “I almost look at like a football season like you’re going away on deployment in the military.”
NFL

Jim Irsay's comments put onus on other NFL owners to grapple with Daniel Snyder's status

For more than a year, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has been almost entirely out of sight in the NFL. He has not attended meetings with his fellow owners, popping up only a few weeks ago at midfield before Washington's game in Dallas, with one of his very few allies, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Snyder is in a kind of strange limbo that was not called a suspension but which made him, effectively, persona non grata in the NFL.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC News

Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi dies at 100

ATLANTA — Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi, a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy at Georgia who went on to lead the Cardinals to their most recent NFL championship in 1947, died Wednesday. He was 100. The University of Georgia announced that Trippi died peacefully at...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Big 'Black Friday' News

On Tuesday afternoon, the football world learned that the NFL will have a "Black Friday" game in 2023. "The NFL and Amazon announced that in 2023, Prime Video will exclusively stream a “Black Friday” game, the Friday after Thanksgiving. The first-ever NFL Black Friday game will take place on November 24, 2023 with an expected kick off of 3pm ET. Teams are TBD," Rapoport said.
Sportico

Sporticast: NFL Owner Drama Spills into Public, FuboTV Abandons Sportsbook

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including a rarity—NFL ownership drama spilling over into the public. Earlier this week, Jim Irsay, who owns the Indianapolis Colts, became the first NFL owner to publicly call for the ouster of Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder. Snyder has been mired in myriad controversies over the past few years, with a growing drumbeat for the NFL to force him to sell, which it can if 24 owners vote to do so. Last week ESPN wrote that Snyder was...
NBC Sports

NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL schedules come together for sports equinox

It may not be a traditional sports holiday like Christmas, Thanksgiving or the Fourth of July, but Thursday will be a mix of all three for fans. Oct. 20 is one of the rare dates on the sports calendar that will feature professional football, basketball, baseball and hockey games. From Thursday Night Football to the MLB playoffs to the new seasons in the NBA and NHL, there is action across the board.
VIRGINIA STATE

