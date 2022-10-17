Read full article on original website
Related
Battalion Texas AM
Men’s tennis finds succes at ITA Regional Tournament
Texas A&M men’s tennis competed in both the duos and singles draws of the ITA Texas Regional Tournament between Oct. 14 and Oct. 18, and junior Pierce Rollins was the last player standing for A&M, falling in the finals of the singles tournament. Rollins faced three ranked opponents as...
KBTX.com
No. 2 Burton and Runge is back on
BURTON, Texas (KBTX) - Burton (7-0, 4-0 in district) and Runge (1-6, 0-3 in district) will now play on Friday night at Bluejay Stadium in Snook after some further discussions. Tuesday various media outlets were reporting that Runge had cancelled the game, but Burton head coach Jason Hodde told KBTX Sports Wednesday afternoon that “Runge Athletic Director Max Wright reached out to me today and said they are going to finish out their season and will be in Snook on Friday night to play us.”
Texas A&M TE Max Wright and Aggies 'Inches' From Turning Things Around
Texas A&M Aggies tight end Max Wright says games are won and lost in "the inches".
Battalion Texas AM
Aggies to take on ranked Texas, Indiana
The No. 14 ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team is set to take on the No. 2-ranked Texas Longhorns and the No. 8-ranked Indiana Hoosiers at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin on Oct. 21. Ranked 20th in the preseason, the maroon and...
Battalion Texas AM
Battle of the maroon, Pt. 2: The Gamecocks
In its second battle of the maroon this season, Texas A&M is set to take on South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 22 in Columbia, S.C. Both teams are coming off a bye week following a high-stakes game in Week 6 with the Aggies facing then-No. 1, now-No. 6 Alabama and falling just short and the Gamecocks toppling then-No. 13, now-No. 19 Kentucky. The Saturday contest will test how a bye week affects a team’s momentum heading into the back half of the season.
Texas A&M tops newest poll ranking of best colleges in Texas
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M tops latest comparative poll put out by the popular finance website, WalletHub. These rankings were derived from several factors including admission rate, cost and financing, faculty resources, on-campus crime, campus experience, education outcomes and career outcomes. Here’s the breakdown on how Texas A&M...
wtaw.com
Kick Time Announced for Ole Miss Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 29 is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. Broadcast for the game will also be on 1620/94.5 WTAW, Zone 1150 AM/93.7 FM and radioaggieland.com. A&M...
Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss Week 9 Kickoff Time Announced
The Aggies will host the Rebels in College Station on Oct. 29.
Pride, Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Offense: Part Two
In part one of this infuriating topic, I introduced the crisis going on in Texas, and the decision that Jimbo Fisher must make if he wants this program to grow, or if his pride will hold Texas A&M back from becoming an elite program. The dilemma is Fisher’s offense, and...
Battalion Texas AM
Analysis: The state of our university
On Sept. 28, President M. Katherine Banks took the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center stage and delivered the annual State of the University Address. This broad speech covered many facets of Texas A&M’s recent successes and future plans, from the installation of Aggie Park to the announcement of the new Aplin Center.
Whataburger Faces Over $1 Million Lawsuit After Injuries to Fort Hood, Texas Soldier
A beverage served in the wrong cup to a Fort Hood, Texas soldier has turned into an expensive mistake for one of the state's favorite fast-food chains. Maybe he should have ordered a Dr Pepper instead. According to Local Today, James Vance was severely burned from coffee that was allegedly put into the wrong cup at a Whataburger in Sealy, Texas.
KWTX
College Station family continues to raise bar with eye-catching Halloween displays
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve driven down Windrift Cove in College Station during October, you can’t help but see the Los Muertos Family. It’s a Halloween-inspired display of skeletons depicting anything from social media trends to well-known movie scenes or even morning shows. Below is...
Battalion Texas AM
Research survey gauges need for Latinx Center for Hispanic students
The Latinx Center Research Task Force Survey was sent to students on Oct. 6, and the survey will close on Friday, Oct. 21. The survey results will be used to help determine the need for additional spaces and resources for Hispanic students at Texas A&M. The survey gauges if there...
Check out this list of fun Halloween events in Bryan and College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Halloween season should be a fun time for everyone. Here is a list of events for adults or the whole family. The 3rd annual Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan will include trick-or-treating, photo opportunities, a costume contest and more. When: Friday, Oct. 28 | 4 p.m....
Battalion Texas AM
Faculty senate reaffirms support for diversity and inclusion amid lawsuit
During its meeting on Monday, Oct. 17, the Texas A&M Faculty Senate passed a resolution endorsing diversity programs such as A&M’s ACES Plus Fellowship, designed to attract more underrepresented minority faculty. The program has recently been the target of a lawsuit by University of Texas professor Richard Lowery for alleged discrimination.
Battalion Texas AM
Prepare for polls
First-time voters may not know what to expect on the day they line up at the doors, eager to cast their first vote as an adult, but there are several major things that students should be aware of before voting for the first time. The first day for in-person early...
Meet the three candidates running for Bryan mayor, hear their stances
Meet the three candidates running for Bryan mayor, hear their stances - KRHD asks the big questions about Bryan's future
flicksandfood.com
An Ice Cream Parlor Celebrates 11 Years and Opens New Store
An Ice Cream Store that is a Fan Favorite in San Antonio is Having a Birthday and Bringing Their Farm-to-Scoop Flavors to a New Texas Location. Lick Honest Ice Creams, an ice cream that has become a Texas favorite ice cream brand, is celebrating 11 exciting years. They are also celebrating bringing their farm-to-scoop flavors to a new Central Texas location. They are marking the occasion on.
KBTX.com
C&J Barbeque prepares new monthly dish German Potatoes
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The monthly side dish at C&J Barbeque is thought out and hand-crafted with their customers in mind. For October the restaurant is highlighting its German potatoes. Owner Justin Manning says this dish is easy to make, and as long as you have the required ingredients you’ll be cooking in no time.
KBTX.com
Get away at Great Escapes Bryan-College Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether you’re looking to plan a trip for two or the entire family, you don’t have to go far. Great Escapes Bryan-College Station offers comfort, relaxation and a lot of fun. It’s an 87-acre, all-inclusive RV resort that has 64 cabins that come in...
Comments / 0