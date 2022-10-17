ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Battalion Texas AM

Men’s tennis finds succes at ITA Regional Tournament

Texas A&M men’s tennis competed in both the duos and singles draws of the ITA Texas Regional Tournament between Oct. 14 and Oct. 18, and junior Pierce Rollins was the last player standing for A&M, falling in the finals of the singles tournament. Rollins faced three ranked opponents as...
KBTX.com

No. 2 Burton and Runge is back on

BURTON, Texas (KBTX) - Burton (7-0, 4-0 in district) and Runge (1-6, 0-3 in district) will now play on Friday night at Bluejay Stadium in Snook after some further discussions. Tuesday various media outlets were reporting that Runge had cancelled the game, but Burton head coach Jason Hodde told KBTX Sports Wednesday afternoon that “Runge Athletic Director Max Wright reached out to me today and said they are going to finish out their season and will be in Snook on Friday night to play us.”
Battalion Texas AM

Aggies to take on ranked Texas, Indiana

The No. 14 ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team is set to take on the No. 2-ranked Texas Longhorns and the No. 8-ranked Indiana Hoosiers at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin on Oct. 21. Ranked 20th in the preseason, the maroon and...
Battalion Texas AM

Battle of the maroon, Pt. 2: The Gamecocks

In its second battle of the maroon this season, Texas A&M is set to take on South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 22 in Columbia, S.C. Both teams are coming off a bye week following a high-stakes game in Week 6 with the Aggies facing then-No. 1, now-No. 6 Alabama and falling just short and the Gamecocks toppling then-No. 13, now-No. 19 Kentucky. The Saturday contest will test how a bye week affects a team’s momentum heading into the back half of the season.
KAGS

Texas A&M tops newest poll ranking of best colleges in Texas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M tops latest comparative poll put out by the popular finance website, WalletHub. These rankings were derived from several factors including admission rate, cost and financing, faculty resources, on-campus crime, campus experience, education outcomes and career outcomes. Here’s the breakdown on how Texas A&M...
wtaw.com

Kick Time Announced for Ole Miss Game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 29 is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. Broadcast for the game will also be on 1620/94.5 WTAW, Zone 1150 AM/93.7 FM and radioaggieland.com. A&M...
Battalion Texas AM

Analysis: The state of our university

On Sept. 28, President M. Katherine Banks took the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center stage and delivered the annual State of the University Address. This broad speech covered many facets of Texas A&M’s recent successes and future plans, from the installation of Aggie Park to the announcement of the new Aplin Center.
Battalion Texas AM

Research survey gauges need for Latinx Center for Hispanic students

The Latinx Center Research Task Force Survey was sent to students on Oct. 6, and the survey will close on Friday, Oct. 21. The survey results will be used to help determine the need for additional spaces and resources for Hispanic students at Texas A&M. The survey gauges if there...
Battalion Texas AM

Faculty senate reaffirms support for diversity and inclusion amid lawsuit

During its meeting on Monday, Oct. 17, the Texas A&M Faculty Senate passed a resolution endorsing diversity programs such as A&M’s ACES Plus Fellowship, designed to attract more underrepresented minority faculty. The program has recently been the target of a lawsuit by University of Texas professor Richard Lowery for alleged discrimination.
Battalion Texas AM

Prepare for polls

First-time voters may not know what to expect on the day they line up at the doors, eager to cast their first vote as an adult, but there are several major things that students should be aware of before voting for the first time. The first day for in-person early...
flicksandfood.com

An Ice Cream Parlor Celebrates 11 Years and Opens New Store

An Ice Cream Store that is a Fan Favorite in San Antonio is Having a Birthday and Bringing Their Farm-to-Scoop Flavors to a New Texas Location. Lick Honest Ice Creams, an ice cream that has become a Texas favorite ice cream brand, is celebrating 11 exciting years. They are also celebrating bringing their farm-to-scoop flavors to a new Central Texas location. They are marking the occasion on.
KBTX.com

C&J Barbeque prepares new monthly dish German Potatoes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The monthly side dish at C&J Barbeque is thought out and hand-crafted with their customers in mind. For October the restaurant is highlighting its German potatoes. Owner Justin Manning says this dish is easy to make, and as long as you have the required ingredients you’ll be cooking in no time.
KBTX.com

Get away at Great Escapes Bryan-College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether you’re looking to plan a trip for two or the entire family, you don’t have to go far. Great Escapes Bryan-College Station offers comfort, relaxation and a lot of fun. It’s an 87-acre, all-inclusive RV resort that has 64 cabins that come in...
