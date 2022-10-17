Read full article on original website
Related
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
Fact check: House Speaker Pelosi doesn't have authority on her own to remove president from office
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi does not have the power to remove President Joe Biden – or any president – from office on her own.
Hours After Sentencing, Steve Bannon Predicts Merrick Garland Impeachment
House Republicans have signaled they are sympathetic toward Bannon and would target the DOJ if they retake the chamber.
New York governor's race takes sudden turn after Zeldin surge
New polls this week showed the race tightening — maybe to low single digits, uncomfortably close for Democrats after two decades of statewide dominance in New York.
Feeling burnt out? The stress of toggling between apps with the Alt-Tab buttons may be to blame, study suggests
Research by the Harvard Business Review found employees spend up to five working weeks a year toggling between apps, Bloomberg reported.
Jill Biden reflects on unique influence she has in the White House
In an exclusive interview with NBC News, first lady Jill Biden reflects on the unique position she has in the White House and the influence she has on decisions President Biden considers, including a possible run for re-election in 2024. NBC's Mike Memoli reports.Oct. 21, 2022.
Dr. Ashish Jha on triple threat of winter illnesses in the U.S.
Dr. Ashish Jha, White House Covid Response Coordinator, joins Lester Holt to discuss a triple threat of illnesses that Americans should prepare for this winter – coronavirus, influenza and RSV. Jha urges everyone to get vaccinated against Covid and the flu.Oct. 21, 2022.
The decider: Jill Biden's unparalleled influence and impact on the president
WASHINGTON — Whenever his aides are pressed about President Joe Biden’s political future, they’ll often point to one person as the true decider: his wife of 45 years, Jill Biden. She is, after all, her husband’s foremost defender. She guards his interests and dignity, and expects his...
NBC News
MTP NOW Oct. 21 — Shifting midterm momentum; Arizona Gov. candidate Katie Hobbs
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs (D-Ariz.) sits down one-on-one with Chuck Todd to discuss inflation, abortion and border security. Lisa Desjardins, Doug Thornell and Brendan Buck join the Meet the Press roundtable to discuss the shift in midterm momentum. NBC News speaks with First Lady Jill Biden about the potential re-election bid in 2024. NBC News Justice and Intelligence Correspondent Ken Dilanian breaks down the latest following Steve Bannon’s sentencing.Oct. 21, 2022.
Comments / 1