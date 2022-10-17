Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pappas and Leavitt Disagree on Almost Everything at Conway Debate
CONWAY – Congressional District 1 candidate Karoline Leavitt, a Republican, and Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas disagreed on approaches to just about every challenge and issue facing the nation when they squared off in a debate Thursday sponsored by the Mount Washington Valley Economic Council. From the future of...
manchesterinklink.com
Panel discusses importance of older New Hampshire mid-term voters
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – On Wednesday, AARP NH and the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College hosted a panel discussion looking at the importance of older New Hampshire voters in next month’s mid-term election. Moderated by AARP NH State Director Christina FitzPatrick, the discussion focused on...
businessnhmagazine.com
NH Employers Need Help
There’s certain to be significant change in Concord when voters head to the polls in November as a third of the Senate alone is not seeking re-election. For those who do make it to the legislature, the business community has a lengthy list of concerns. The Business & Industry...
Ryegate Power Station’s timber suppliers report problems with payment
Gaps in payment began after Stored Solar LLC purchased the company, according to businesses that supply wood to the power station. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ryegate Power Station’s timber suppliers report problems with payment.
WCAX
Lawmaker pushing to legalize marijuana in New Hampshire
Brattleboro hires consulting firm to evaluate EMS coverage. Copley Hospital expansion aimed at improving services, wait times. An expansion at Copley Hospital in Morrisville is aimed at improving surgical services and reducing wait times. Beta plans web of charging stations across eastern US to power its electric planes. Updated: 5...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hospitals concerned about rising COVID-19 cases
EXETER, N.H. — Rising COVID-19 hospitalizations on top of staffing challenges and high occupancy rates are being called a troubling combination for New Hampshire hospitals. New Hampshire hospital officials said they're concerned that rising COVID-19 cases, coupled with the return of winter viruses, will exacerbate staffing issues. "We're already...
WMUR.com
Attorney for person of interest in Concord shootings seeks bail in Vermont
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man called a person of interest in the shooting deaths of a Concord couple is asking for bail following his arrest in Vermont. Logan Clegg was arrested last week in Vermont on charges from Utah unrelated to the April shooting deaths of Steve and Wendy Reid.
Congressional Delegation Endorses Tom Sherman for Governor
The New Hampshire federal delegation announced Tuesday their endorsement of state Senator Dr. Tom Sherman for governor. Dr. Sherman has spent the past decade working across the aisle to help working families – from expanding Medicaid to lowering prescription drug costs. He’s running for governor to get New Hampshire back on track and focus on lowering costs for Granite Staters and supporting our public schools.
Logan Clegg Charged in the April Murders of Concord Couple
CONCORD – Attorney General John M. Formella announced Wednesday that an arrest warrant has been signed charging Logan Levar Clegg, 26, most recently of South Burlington, Vt., with two counts of second-degree murder for causing the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid by shooting them multiple times on April 18 in Concord.
WCVB
Mayor: Dozens of immigrant families unexpectedly arrive at Methuen hotel
METHUEN, Mass. — Fifty-five migrant families, including 75 children, are being housed at a Days Inn after unexpectedly arriving in the city of Methuen, Massachusetts, according to the mayor. "They are primarily from Haiti, Columbia and Venezuela and arrived at Boston Medical Center Friday and the decision was made...
beckersasc.com
Mass General Brigham opens 62K-square-foot center with ASC
Mass General Brigham has opened a 62,000-square-foot center in Salem, N.H., with a four-operating room ASC, according to a report from the New England Real Estate Journal. The center will provide care for patients living in Southern New Hampshire and the Merrimack Valley. The three-floor center will also have radiology...
WCAX
Gabbard tries to help Bolduc sway independent voters in New Hampshire
How PCB contamination lawsuits in Washington could affect plaintiffs in Vermont. How PCB contamination lawsuits in Washington could affect plaintiffs in Vermont. Essex’s public nuisance ordinance faces another delay. Updated: 42 minutes ago. Essex’s public nuisance ordinance faces another delay. Updated: 5 hours ago. Max Holzman is a...
Massachusetts Ballot Question 5, Medicare for all added to 20 House districts
In addition to four statewide ballot questions, residents of some legislative districts may also see nonbinding ballot questions, including one on whether to establish a single-payer healthcare system in Massachusetts.
moneywise.com
First-Time Homebuyer Programs in Massachusetts
For anyone looking to buy their first home, sorting out the financial pieces is oftent the hardest part. But for residents of Massachusetts, there is a state-level program available to help buyers get a mortgage as well as downpayment assistance. MassHousing is an independent, quasi-public agency in Massachusetts that was...
hot969boston.com
The Top Colleges and Universities in Massachusetts
A list of the top colleges and universities in Massachusetts comes in handy at this time of year. Or at any time of year, really. As I’m writing this, the leaves are changing on the trees outside my window. Fall in New England is a beautiful thing. It’s the season for apple cider and cider donuts, apple picking and leaf peeping, pumpkin carving and Halloween. And if you’re a parent with a junior or senior in high school, it’s also the season for campus visits and helping your kid fill out their college applications. Technically, it’s also FAFSA season. So let’s try and save some money.
5 Best Drives to See a Moose in New Hampshire
One time, I was watching moose sighting videos online, and telling coworkers that if I ever saw a moose in person, I'd die. What an absolutely magnificent animal. To see one live would be jaw-dropping, and clearly I'm not alone in that opinion. According to the New Hampshire Fish and...
nbcboston.com
Healey Holding on to Lead Over Diehl in Mass. Governor's Race: Suffolk/NBC Poll
As you might expect in left-leaning Massachusetts, the Democratic candidates for statewide office are looking good heading into the November elections. But there are other emerging trends that incumbents should keep an eye on. Massachusetts governor's race. Less than a week after the first debate in the Governor’s race on...
Haverhill classes cancelled for 4th straight day, families feeling the crunch
HAVERHILL, Mass. -- No school in Haverhill again Wednesday as the teacher strike continues. The Haverhill Education Association says the offer presented to them by the district hasn’t changed much since Sunday. Until a deal is reached, families are being forced to figure it out for a third straight...
manchesterinklink.com
Aldermen ban shopping carts, multiple bicycles, in city parks
MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved an ordinance amendment on Tuesday adding new restrictions to items allowed within parks. With the amendment, Section 96.06 of the City Charter now prohibits, tarps, “market umbrellas”, beach umbrellas, structures or shopping carts in parks or more than one bicycle per person in a park without the consent of the city’s Public Works Department Director.
NHPR
Your ballot might list the same candidate under two parties. That's allowed under N.H. law.
This story was originally produced by the Keene Sentinel. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative. In some towns, voters will see candidates listed under the headings of more than one political party on the Nov. 8 ballot. This is allowed under New Hampshire law...
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
Barrington, NH
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
523K+
Views
ABOUT
Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.http://indepthnh.org/
Comments / 0