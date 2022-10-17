ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, NH

Panel discusses importance of older New Hampshire mid-term voters

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – On Wednesday, AARP NH and the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College hosted a panel discussion looking at the importance of older New Hampshire voters in next month’s mid-term election. Moderated by AARP NH State Director Christina FitzPatrick, the discussion focused on...
NH Employers Need Help

There’s certain to be significant change in Concord when voters head to the polls in November as a third of the Senate alone is not seeking re-election. For those who do make it to the legislature, the business community has a lengthy list of concerns. The Business & Industry...
Lawmaker pushing to legalize marijuana in New Hampshire

Brattleboro hires consulting firm to evaluate EMS coverage. Copley Hospital expansion aimed at improving services, wait times. An expansion at Copley Hospital in Morrisville is aimed at improving surgical services and reducing wait times. Beta plans web of charging stations across eastern US to power its electric planes. Updated: 5...
New Hampshire hospitals concerned about rising COVID-19 cases

EXETER, N.H. — Rising COVID-19 hospitalizations on top of staffing challenges and high occupancy rates are being called a troubling combination for New Hampshire hospitals. New Hampshire hospital officials said they're concerned that rising COVID-19 cases, coupled with the return of winter viruses, will exacerbate staffing issues. "We're already...
Congressional Delegation Endorses Tom Sherman for Governor

The New Hampshire federal delegation announced Tuesday their endorsement of state Senator Dr. Tom Sherman for governor. Dr. Sherman has spent the past decade working across the aisle to help working families – from expanding Medicaid to lowering prescription drug costs. He’s running for governor to get New Hampshire back on track and focus on lowering costs for Granite Staters and supporting our public schools.
Mayor: Dozens of immigrant families unexpectedly arrive at Methuen hotel

METHUEN, Mass. — Fifty-five migrant families, including 75 children, are being housed at a Days Inn after unexpectedly arriving in the city of Methuen, Massachusetts, according to the mayor. "They are primarily from Haiti, Columbia and Venezuela and arrived at Boston Medical Center Friday and the decision was made...
Mass General Brigham opens 62K-square-foot center with ASC

Mass General Brigham has opened a 62,000-square-foot center in Salem, N.H., with a four-operating room ASC, according to a report from the New England Real Estate Journal. The center will provide care for patients living in Southern New Hampshire and the Merrimack Valley. The three-floor center will also have radiology...
Gabbard tries to help Bolduc sway independent voters in New Hampshire

How PCB contamination lawsuits in Washington could affect plaintiffs in Vermont. How PCB contamination lawsuits in Washington could affect plaintiffs in Vermont. Essex’s public nuisance ordinance faces another delay. Updated: 42 minutes ago. Essex’s public nuisance ordinance faces another delay. Updated: 5 hours ago. Max Holzman is a...
First-Time Homebuyer Programs in Massachusetts

For anyone looking to buy their first home, sorting out the financial pieces is oftent the hardest part. But for residents of Massachusetts, there is a state-level program available to help buyers get a mortgage as well as downpayment assistance. MassHousing is an independent, quasi-public agency in Massachusetts that was...
The Top Colleges and Universities in Massachusetts

A list of the top colleges and universities in Massachusetts comes in handy at this time of year. Or at any time of year, really. As I’m writing this, the leaves are changing on the trees outside my window. Fall in New England is a beautiful thing. It’s the season for apple cider and cider donuts, apple picking and leaf peeping, pumpkin carving and Halloween. And if you’re a parent with a junior or senior in high school, it’s also the season for campus visits and helping your kid fill out their college applications. Technically, it’s also FAFSA season. So let’s try and save some money.
5 Best Drives to See a Moose in New Hampshire

One time, I was watching moose sighting videos online, and telling coworkers that if I ever saw a moose in person, I'd die. What an absolutely magnificent animal. To see one live would be jaw-dropping, and clearly I'm not alone in that opinion. According to the New Hampshire Fish and...
Aldermen ban shopping carts, multiple bicycles, in city parks

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved an ordinance amendment on Tuesday adding new restrictions to items allowed within parks. With the amendment, Section 96.06 of the City Charter now prohibits, tarps, “market umbrellas”, beach umbrellas, structures or shopping carts in parks or more than one bicycle per person in a park without the consent of the city’s Public Works Department Director.
