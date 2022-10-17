Read full article on original website
Tri-Cities I-82 Semi Head-On Crash: I Was First at the Scene
Everyone knows I drive to Seattle for every Seattle Seahawks game and have been doing it for years. This last Sunday I left my house around 5 am and headed out for the game like usual. About a mile outside Richland, I noticed a glow of a fire in the road up ahead. What happened next might have changed me forever.
I-82 crash: Richland driver suffers serious injury in wrong-way crash
RICHLAND, Wash. — Westbound traffic on I-82 was completely blocked in Benton County on Sunday when a vehicle driving the wrong way was involved in a crash that left at least one person with severe injuries. Details were posted to social media by WSP Trooper Chris Thorson on October 16 at 7:32 a.m. PST. He confirmed that a pickup truck...
1 Person Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In Richland (Richland, WA)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle accident in Richland on sunday. The officials stated that the accident happened on County Highway V near Cazenovia at around 5:45a.m. The authorities confirmed that the truck went off the road and the driver was injured. The driver, Riley Astle, 20 of Canzenova...
In a Hurry in Yakima? Watch For Police Patrols
Emphasis patrols continue in the city of Yakima until the end of the year and every week the Yakima Police Department posts updates on the number of drivers stopped and ticketed along with crashes that are investigated. What's the reason for the patrols? Last month the Yakima Police Chief wrote a letter to the community in which he says "the culture of anything goes on Yakima streets must change." More than 15 fatality crashes have been reported this year within city limits and numerous serious injury crashes involving vehicles and motorcycles.
KEPR
Richland crash sends two to the hospital; injuries unknown
RICHLAND, Wash. — UPDATE: Richland Police Department's Collision Investigation Team is investigating the serious collision as a vehicular assault. Just after 6 a.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of George Washington Way and Snyder St. Police said after an investigation of the scene, they determined the...
17-Year-Old Dies From Earlier Shooting in Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- A 17-year-old has died from injuries he received from a gunshot wound from back on October 15th. Kennewick Police Department reports the victim, identified as Elias Salazar, was inadvertently hit by a bullet fired by a 14-year-old boy holding the gun in an area off the 800 Block of North Volland Street. The 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the case. He will now face a charge of 2nd Degree Manslaughter in connection with the incident. This is still an active investigation. If anyone has information about this incident, please call the non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 and reference the case number 22-078665. Anonymous tips can also be provided online at www.kpdtips.com.
KEPR
Investigation underway after student claims man in van grabbed her while walking
KENNEWICK, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a student claims she was grabbed by a man in a blue van while walking to Park Middle School in Kennewick. According to a safety alert issued by the Kennewick School District, the student was walking to Park Middle School at about 11:45 a.m. when she said a man in a blue van grabbed her near W 10th Ave and S Benton St.
Pride of Her Family': Aspiring Radiology Technician Is Fatally Shot During Confrontation on Road
Jatzivy Sarabia, 18, was fatally shot Saturday near State Route 397 in East Kennewick, Wash. A teenager was fatally shot Saturday during a two-vehicle confrontation on a Washington State road. Jatzivy Sarabia, 18, was killed about 11:40 p.m. near State Route 397 in East Kennewick after someone fired into the vehicle she was riding in, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. "It was reported that two vehicles were involved in some sort of altercation resulting in shots being fired," states a sheriff's office press release. "One vehicle...
Kennewick teen dies after being shot in the head by 14-year-old at a gang party
The teen suspect said they were drinking and laughing before the gun went off.
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick student assaulted while walking to Park Middle School
KENNEWICK, Wash. - A female student was assaulted while walking to Park Middle School around 11:45 a.m. on October 19, according to a press release from the Kennewick Police Department. The student was not harmed and got away to tell the School Resource Officer. The student said she passed a...
nbcrightnow.com
Task force serves warrant in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- There was a heavy police presence in Pasco this morning around Pearl and 15th Avenue. According to the Pasco Police Department, the Drug Task Force was serving a search warrant and there was no threat to the public.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima man charged with drive-by shooting after deputy witnessed shots
Prosecutors charged a Yakima man with drive-by shooting after a sheriff’s deputy said he saw the man fire a gun from a vehicle he was riding in. Efrain Iniguez Jr., 27, was also charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, based on his prior convictions for second-degree robbery and residential burglary, according to court documents filed last week in Yakima County Superior Court.
Young woman shot and killed while riding in vehicle
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old woman Saturday night, Oct. 15. According to the BCSO, reports of a shooting in the area of State Route 397 in East Kennewick came in to dispatch around 11:42 p.m. The caller said occupants of two vehicles were...
nbcrightnow.com
Teen charged with second-degree manslaughter for accidental shooting
KENNEWICK, Wash. - A 14-year-old is being charged with second-degree manslaughter after an accidental shooting on October 15 led to the death of 17-year-old Elias Salazar, according to the Kennewick Police Department. Investigators with KPD say a group of friends had a firearm with them that night around the 800...
Moses Lake Company Hit With $192K in L-I Fines, Plans Appeal
According to L-I: "(L&I) inspectors found 13 violations relating to confined space entry rules due to workers entering rail car hoppers. The employees were going in the hoppers to breakup and dislodge ammonium nitrate without appropriate safety precautions." They also claimed:. "Inspectors also found employees working on top of rail...
Student Walking to School in Kenn Escapes Suspect Who Grabbed Them
Just after 2 PM Wednesday, October 19th, the Kennewick School District released an alert to parents. Student walking to Park Middle School grabbed by man but escapes. The KSD reported in their release, sent by way of their Parent Square App, that around 11:46 AM a student was walking west on West 10th near South Benton Street when a man driving a blue van pulled up and tried to grab the student. The location is less than 1,500 feet east of the school.
14-year-old Kennewick suspect in custody for shooting another kid
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A young teenager is behind bars as part of an investigation into the shooting of another juvenile in the Tri-Cities on Saturday night. According to a release from the Kennewick Police Department, officers got the call to respond to the 800-block of N Volland St while patrolling the area around 9:20 p.m. PST on October 15. Dispatchers...
Man accused of 2014 murder in custody in Walla Walla after serving sentence
WALLA WALLA — A suspect in a fatal 2014 Walla Walla shooting is in custody at the Walla Walla County jail after serving a prison sentence in Oregon related to a 2017 drive-by shooting in Milton-Freewater. Clemente Garcia Cerda, 26, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of...
KEPR
Family and friends honor 18-year-old shot and killed in Benton County
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Loved ones are celebrating the life of Jatzivy Sarabia, the 18-year-old shot and killed on Oct. 15 in Benton County. On Monday, Oct. 17, dozens gathered at Howard Amon Park for a balloon release organized by Jatzivy's friends. Kimberly Sarabia, Jatzivy's mother, said she was loved...
