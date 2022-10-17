ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, WA

98.3 The KEY

Tri-Cities I-82 Semi Head-On Crash: I Was First at the Scene

Everyone knows I drive to Seattle for every Seattle Seahawks game and have been doing it for years. This last Sunday I left my house around 5 am and headed out for the game like usual. About a mile outside Richland, I noticed a glow of a fire in the road up ahead. What happened next might have changed me forever.
SEATTLE, WA
94.5 KATS

In a Hurry in Yakima? Watch For Police Patrols

Emphasis patrols continue in the city of Yakima until the end of the year and every week the Yakima Police Department posts updates on the number of drivers stopped and ticketed along with crashes that are investigated. What's the reason for the patrols? Last month the Yakima Police Chief wrote a letter to the community in which he says "the culture of anything goes on Yakima streets must change." More than 15 fatality crashes have been reported this year within city limits and numerous serious injury crashes involving vehicles and motorcycles.
YAKIMA, WA
KEPR

Richland crash sends two to the hospital; injuries unknown

RICHLAND, Wash. — UPDATE: Richland Police Department's Collision Investigation Team is investigating the serious collision as a vehicular assault. Just after 6 a.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of George Washington Way and Snyder St. Police said after an investigation of the scene, they determined the...
RICHLAND, WA
NEWStalk 870

17-Year-Old Dies From Earlier Shooting in Kennewick

(Kennewick, WA) -- A 17-year-old has died from injuries he received from a gunshot wound from back on October 15th. Kennewick Police Department reports the victim, identified as Elias Salazar, was inadvertently hit by a bullet fired by a 14-year-old boy holding the gun in an area off the 800 Block of North Volland Street. The 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the case. He will now face a charge of 2nd Degree Manslaughter in connection with the incident. This is still an active investigation. If anyone has information about this incident, please call the non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 and reference the case number 22-078665. Anonymous tips can also be provided online at www.kpdtips.com.
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Investigation underway after student claims man in van grabbed her while walking

KENNEWICK, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a student claims she was grabbed by a man in a blue van while walking to Park Middle School in Kennewick. According to a safety alert issued by the Kennewick School District, the student was walking to Park Middle School at about 11:45 a.m. when she said a man in a blue van grabbed her near W 10th Ave and S Benton St.
KENNEWICK, WA
People

Pride of Her Family': Aspiring Radiology Technician Is Fatally Shot During Confrontation on Road

Jatzivy Sarabia, 18, was fatally shot Saturday near State Route 397 in East Kennewick, Wash. A teenager was fatally shot Saturday during a two-vehicle confrontation on a Washington State road. Jatzivy Sarabia, 18, was killed about 11:40 p.m. near State Route 397 in East Kennewick after someone fired into the vehicle she was riding in, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. "It was reported that two vehicles were involved in some sort of altercation resulting in shots being fired," states a sheriff's office press release. "One vehicle...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick student assaulted while walking to Park Middle School

KENNEWICK, Wash. - A female student was assaulted while walking to Park Middle School around 11:45 a.m. on October 19, according to a press release from the Kennewick Police Department. The student was not harmed and got away to tell the School Resource Officer. The student said she passed a...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Task force serves warrant in Pasco

PASCO, Wash.- There was a heavy police presence in Pasco this morning around Pearl and 15th Avenue. According to the Pasco Police Department, the Drug Task Force was serving a search warrant and there was no threat to the public.
PASCO, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima man charged with drive-by shooting after deputy witnessed shots

Prosecutors charged a Yakima man with drive-by shooting after a sheriff’s deputy said he saw the man fire a gun from a vehicle he was riding in. Efrain Iniguez Jr., 27, was also charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, based on his prior convictions for second-degree robbery and residential burglary, according to court documents filed last week in Yakima County Superior Court.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Teen charged with second-degree manslaughter for accidental shooting

KENNEWICK, Wash. - A 14-year-old is being charged with second-degree manslaughter after an accidental shooting on October 15 led to the death of 17-year-old Elias Salazar, according to the Kennewick Police Department. Investigators with KPD say a group of friends had a firearm with them that night around the 800...
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Moses Lake Company Hit With $192K in L-I Fines, Plans Appeal

According to L-I: "(L&I) inspectors found 13 violations relating to confined space entry rules due to workers entering rail car hoppers. The employees were going in the hoppers to breakup and dislodge ammonium nitrate without appropriate safety precautions." They also claimed:. "Inspectors also found employees working on top of rail...
MOSES LAKE, WA
97 Rock

Student Walking to School in Kenn Escapes Suspect Who Grabbed Them

Just after 2 PM Wednesday, October 19th, the Kennewick School District released an alert to parents. Student walking to Park Middle School grabbed by man but escapes. The KSD reported in their release, sent by way of their Parent Square App, that around 11:46 AM a student was walking west on West 10th near South Benton Street when a man driving a blue van pulled up and tried to grab the student. The location is less than 1,500 feet east of the school.
KENNEWICK, WA

