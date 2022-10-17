Ice Cube’s BIG3 League Makes History

“Yay Yay”

Ice Cube and the team behind BIG3 League are making history. The organization is now certified as the first and only Black-owned sports league. The 3-on-3 basketball league announced on Friday that it’s been fully recognized as a Black-owned and Operated business by the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc and ByBlack. The new relationship puts the BIG3 in a better position to leverage a deal which he struck with the NFL earlier this year. The NFL has earmarked 135-million to invest in and partner directly with Black-owned businesses.

