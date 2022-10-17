Cost Of Candy Up 13 Percent For Halloween

With this scary date coming up,Halloween is getting a little scarier this year with candy prices higher than last year. Those who plan to give out candy this October 31st will be paying 13-percent more, according the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That comes out to about a two-dollar increase on a 15-dollar bag of Halloween candy. This is the largest yearly jump in candy prices that the CPI has ever recorded.

More on this story here: https://fortune.com/2022/10/17/halloween-candy-prices-2022-inflation/