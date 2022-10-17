ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cost Of Candy Up 13 Percent For Halloween

By JC
 2 days ago

Source: Stock Image

With this scary date coming up,Halloween is getting a little scarier this year with candy prices higher than last year. Those who plan to give out candy this October 31st will be paying 13-percent more, according the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That comes out to about a two-dollar increase on a 15-dollar bag of Halloween candy. This is the largest yearly jump in candy prices that the CPI has ever recorded.

More on this story here: https://fortune.com/2022/10/17/halloween-candy-prices-2022-inflation/

Related
iheart.com

Cost Of Halloween Candy Soars By Record Amount

If you haven't bought Halloween candy yet, you can expect to pay much more for it this year. The latest inflation report issued by the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that the price of Halloween candy has soared by a record 13.1 % over the last month. Officials blame the massive price spike on the rising cost of sugar, which jumped by 17.1%. The price of chocolate has also increased due to supply chain issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.
CNN

Food stamps benefits to jump 12.5% starting in October due to inflation

CNN — Come October, it will be a little easier for food stamp recipients to afford groceries. Their monthly benefits are going up 12.5%, or $104 for a family of four, thanks to soaring inflation, according to the US Department of Agriculture. That brings the maximum benefit for this size household to $939 a month, up from $835.
CBS News

Inflation is pushing half of Americans to consider second jobs

Stubbornly high inflation is pushing more than half of American workers to consider taking a second job, according to a new study from technology company Qualtrics. The survey of more than 1,000 adults with full-time jobs found that 38% have looked for a second job, while another 14% plan to do so, the company said. That means "more than half of working Americans have considered holding multiple jobs to pay for their living expenses," the company said in a statement.
