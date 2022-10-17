ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Matt LaFleur: Poor offensive line play was 'No. 1 issue' vs. Jets

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kc6k8_0icoITPU00

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur pointed to the play of the offensive line as the No. 1 reason why his offense played so poorly during Sunday’s 27-10 loss to the New York Jets

“It really doesn’t matter what we do schematically, if we don’t block better, it’s hard to do anything. I think that was the No. 1 issue yesterday,” LaFleur said.

The Packers averaged 3.0 yards per rush overall, struggled to run the ball on first down and poorly protected quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the passing game. The result? Green Bay scored three points on eight possessions in the first half and only 10 total points.

LaFleur said that, in addition to four sacks, the Jets hit Rodgers eight times. Looping stunts and slanting defensive linemen opened up massive holes in the line and allowed unblocked players free access to Rodgers and the running backs.

LaFleur said the Packers to take a long look at the play of the offensive line – and what needs to change, including personnel – after what can be described as the worst performance of the LaFleur era.

“We definitely have to look at what we’re doing in that regard, because it hasn’t been up to the level that we’ve been accustomed to in my tenure here. We haven’t performed that poorly in a game up to this point,” LaFleur said.

LaFleur pointed to mental errors up front, including one situation where Royce Newman didn’t make the right decision on an adjusted protection and created a negative play.

“Way too many negative plays,” LaFleur said.

Andy Herman of Packer Report put together two-minute blooper reel of all the times the offensive line had issues against the Jets:

No rest for the weary. This week, the Packers go on the road to play the Washington Commanders, who have first-round picks Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne highlighting their defensive front.

Comments / 0

Related
Athlon Sports

Major NFL Trade Rumors Are Swirling This Wednesday

A major NFL trade rumor is swirling this Wednesday afternoon, and it involves the Green Bay Packers.  The storied NFC North franchise is in desperate need of a No. 1 option at the wide receiver position.  ESPN's Jeremy Fowler suggests Chase Claypool of the Pittsburgh Steelers could be a ...
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

Don’t Rule Out a Vikings Trade in the Coming Weeks

With the trade deadline approaching on November 1st, and the Vikings now on their bye week, attention has turned to the roster and potential trade targets for the team in purple. Given the Vikings new GM and his propensity for pulling off trades, it seems silly to rule out a potential Vikings trade in the next couple weeks.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Packers latest injury news should have fans thinking OBJ

The Green Bay Packers and Odell Beckham Jr. seem destined for each other. A recent injury makes it even more of a good fit. The Green Bay Packers offense has been anything but lethal so far this year. 27th in average points per drive and 15th in total yards, this hasn’t been what Packers fans have come to expect of an offense led by Aaron Rodgers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Matt LaFleur has worrying response to Aaron Rodgers’ complaint

The Green Bay Packers do not necessarily seem to be on the same page when it comes to the team’s struggling offense. After Sunday’s disappointing loss to the New York Jets, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that the Packers need to “simplify some things” on offense. Coach Matt LaFleur was asked about that remark on Monday, and he had a somewhat strange answer.
GREEN BAY, WI
ESPN

Why Packers are struggling for first time under coach Matt LaFleur

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The quarterback is making suggestions -- in public -- about the offensive plan. The receivers aren’t clicking with the quarterback. The running backs aren’t getting the ball enough. And the offensive line has a major weakness. Such is life for the Green Bay Packers,...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Dak's green light, penalty problems return, Elliott joins elite club

Expect Cowboys Nation to move on from Week 6 in record time. Not because the loss to Philadelphia wasn’t infuriating, but because there’s a quarterback decision to obsess about. News and Notes kicks off with the latest on Dak Prescott’s expected medical clearance, why Stephen Jones isn’t yet ready to commit to plugging him back in the starting lineup, and what Prescott himself has to say about his status. And if this closes the book on Cooper Rush, what does this chapter of his story actually say about him and what he did for the team?
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football picks up legacy commitment in 2023 class

Can lightning strike twice in the same family for Michigan football?. Back in the 2018 recruiting cycle, the Wolverines picked up a late commitment from an unheralded recruit named Ronnie Bell, a little-known prospect from Missouri who was committed to play basketball at Missouri State. Bell had no FBS-level offers to his name, thus fans weren’t particularly keen on what he brought to the table.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Yardbarker

Packers Writer Calls Out Fans Over Matt LaFleur Treatment

Head coach Matt LaFleur did something for the first time in four seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He lost consecutive games against the New York Giants in Week 5 and the New York Jets in Week 6. Apparently, these results are already irking Packers fans. That’s why Packers writer...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns Morning Roundup: Kurt Warner, Injuries galore, and more

Another day, another Browns Morning Roundup as we near towards the end of the week. As the Cleveland Browns get ready for the Baltimore Ravens, they had quite a busy day in Berea on Wednesday. Injury reports are already filed again, Hall of Fame quarterbacks are dragging this defense through the mud, and there has even been some light movement on the roster. On top of that, it covered some Browns players favored highly by analytical wings and even broke down some all-22.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

162K+
Followers
215K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy