Roland Luther Jensen, age 75 of Dunbar passed from this life into the waiting arms of his savior on October 18, 2022 at Syracuse Area Health in Syracuse. Roland was born December 21, 1946 in Friend to Carl and Martha (Hohnbaum) Jensen. Born and raised on the farm Roland spent his life either working the ground, helping other farmers tend to theirs through Farmer’s National and then helping local farmers bring in the harvest. Roland graduated from Exeter in 1964. He continued his education at the University of Nebraska receiving his bachelor’s in animal science. He enlisted in the Air force where he was extremely proud to aid in the delivery of 100 babies, one set of twins. Upon early discharge due to his father’s accident, he returned home to help on the family farm. Roland worked for Farmer’s National for 25 years. Soon after starting he went on a blind date with Carla Moell, 6 months to the day they were wed on March 6, 1976 at Carla’s home. Roland was baptized in the Methodist Church. He was a long-standing member of the Exeter and Nebraska City United Methodist Churches, and the Dunbar Presbyterian Church. He was a longtime member of the Dunbar Village Board serving in a plethora of capacities. Roland had a heart for service helping all who were in need. If there was a yard to mow, a pile to burn, a neighbor in need of two more hands, or kids to haul, Roland was there with an infectious smile on his face and usually the tool to get it done. He loved and lived for his family, his grandkids, and friends. He was an Alumni of the University of Nebraska, American Legion, a long-standing participant of the Camp Creek antique tractor show. His favorite colors were Allis Chalmers orange, John Deere green and Husker Red. Roland leaves behind wife, Carla Jensen; children, Eric Jensen and special friend Jill Mayhew, Amy Jensen, and Megan Jensen; grandchildren, Caleb, Triston, Marley, Maddie, Will and Chloe; brother Lyle (Terry) Jensen, many cousins, nephews, nieces and adopted families. He was preceded in death his parents and granddaughter, Brianna Titterington.

