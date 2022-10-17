Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Football: Blackshirts will not return for 2022 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Marcus Washington finding role with HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph gives status update on Rahmir JohnsonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Former Nebraska wide receiver arrested in La Vista
LA VISTA, Neb. (KOLN) - A former Nebraska wide receiver was arrested early Saturday in La Vista due to an active warrant. According to the La Vista Police Department, Zavier Betts was stopped for speeding near 96th Street and Giles Road at around 1:30 a.m. During the stop, authorities said it was revealed that Betts had an active warrant from Iowa.
News Channel Nebraska
Luanna J. Bruns
Luanna J. Bruns, 80 of Syracuse, passed away on October 18, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born on October 19, 1941, in Nebraska City, to Lloyd & Theresa (Chiolino) Bassinger. On November 20, 1970, she married Richard Bruns in Fairbury. Luanna worked at...
News Channel Nebraska
OCT 20 (6:20 PM CT) - 2022 HAC Volleyball Championship (NCN TV)
LINCOLN - The Heartland Athletic Conference Volleyball Championship will be televised on News Channel Nebraska and streamed online starting at 6:20 PM CT. To watch the game online you need to have a subscription to the NFHS Network. Sign up for an NFHS Network subscription here!. If you have already...
News Channel Nebraska
Roland L. Jensen
Roland Luther Jensen, age 75 of Dunbar passed from this life into the waiting arms of his savior on October 18, 2022 at Syracuse Area Health in Syracuse. Roland was born December 21, 1946 in Friend to Carl and Martha (Hohnbaum) Jensen. Born and raised on the farm Roland spent his life either working the ground, helping other farmers tend to theirs through Farmer’s National and then helping local farmers bring in the harvest. Roland graduated from Exeter in 1964. He continued his education at the University of Nebraska receiving his bachelor’s in animal science. He enlisted in the Air force where he was extremely proud to aid in the delivery of 100 babies, one set of twins. Upon early discharge due to his father’s accident, he returned home to help on the family farm. Roland worked for Farmer’s National for 25 years. Soon after starting he went on a blind date with Carla Moell, 6 months to the day they were wed on March 6, 1976 at Carla’s home. Roland was baptized in the Methodist Church. He was a long-standing member of the Exeter and Nebraska City United Methodist Churches, and the Dunbar Presbyterian Church. He was a longtime member of the Dunbar Village Board serving in a plethora of capacities. Roland had a heart for service helping all who were in need. If there was a yard to mow, a pile to burn, a neighbor in need of two more hands, or kids to haul, Roland was there with an infectious smile on his face and usually the tool to get it done. He loved and lived for his family, his grandkids, and friends. He was an Alumni of the University of Nebraska, American Legion, a long-standing participant of the Camp Creek antique tractor show. His favorite colors were Allis Chalmers orange, John Deere green and Husker Red. Roland leaves behind wife, Carla Jensen; children, Eric Jensen and special friend Jill Mayhew, Amy Jensen, and Megan Jensen; grandchildren, Caleb, Triston, Marley, Maddie, Will and Chloe; brother Lyle (Terry) Jensen, many cousins, nephews, nieces and adopted families. He was preceded in death his parents and granddaughter, Brianna Titterington.
News Channel Nebraska
NC park opens pickleball courts
NEBRASKA CITY – Nebraska City cut a ribbon on a windy fall day at its newest addition to Steinhart Park -- dual pickle ball courts. Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce’s Tammy Partsch applied for a $55,000 grant from the Steinhart Foundation to construct the 20x44-foot court with a 34-inch-high net. Partsch said it is a fitting addition to Nebraska City’s 300 acres of parks.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man files lawsuit alleging election wrongdoing across Nebraska, seeks $10 billion
BEATRICE – Election officials have a lot on their plates with an election coming up less than three weeks. Now they can add a lawsuit to the list. Gov. Pete Ricketts, Attorney General Doug Petersen, Secretary of State Bob Evnen, Election Systems and Software Company of Omaha and all of the state’s elections commissioners are named as defendants in a lawsuit filed Monday in Lancaster County District Court.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha shooting leaves one injured
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that injured one person late Monday. Officials said they responded to an alert of multiple rounds of gunfire, at 42nd and Curtis Avenue, around 9:25 p.m. and located the 37-year-old victim. According to authorities, the victim was...
News Channel Nebraska
Habitual criminal charge filed against Eagle man
PLATTSMOUTH - A $500,000 bond was set in Cass County for Michael Brueckner, 57, of Eagle. Brueckner is suspected of hitting a sheriff’s deputy with the door of his car and hitting a patrol car as he fled a domestic disturbance on Oct. 6. Kansas authorities say Brueckner was...
News Channel Nebraska
Teen charged as adult for stabbing at Waverly park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Waverly teen has been charged as an adult with four felonies after authorities say he stabbed a 15-year-old boy multiple times at a park last week. Shane Moore, who turned 15 on Monday, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Moore’s bond was set at 10 percent of $1 million.
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple crashes on I-80 after couch falls off pickup trailer
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A couch fell off a pickup trailer in the westbound lanes of I-80 at 60th Street, striking several cars and a semi Monday afternoon. This caused a backup close to the I-480/80 interchange as crews cleaned up pieces of the couch. At one point, traffic was only flowing in one lane.
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicle collision sends one to hospital in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln collision with a tractor trailer resulted in a man going to the hospital with severe injuries. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to 84th St. and Highway 2 with Lincoln Fire and Rescue for a reported injury accident on Oct. 16 at 12:40 a.m.
News Channel Nebraska
OPD believes weekend death and cutting are connected
OMAHA, Neb. -- Wednesday morning authorities announced the death of a 21-year-old man is believed to be connected to a cutting that happened Sunday. The Omaha Police Department said they believe to death of 21-year-old Jose Roberto Umana-Cruz is related to the cutting that happened at 3404 N 105th Plaza on Oct. 16 around 2:45 p.m.
News Channel Nebraska
Laptop tracking leads to stolen vehicles in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The tracking of a laptop found three teens with two stolen vehicles in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from the 5000 block of R St. on Monday at 9:44 a.m. A 22-year-old man told officers his 2017 Kia Forte Sedan, estimated at $17,000, was taken from the parking lot of his apartment building by unknown people.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln woman cited for motor vehicle homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A woman from Lincoln was cited and released for a car accident that killed a man in September. The Lincoln Police Department said a 32-year-old woman was cited and released for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide and possession of marijuana at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday. The citation was in connection to a fatal motor vehicle crash from Sept. 24.
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: Investigating shooting that injured one
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that injured one person late Wednesday. Officers responded to the scene in the 4700 block of N 65th St. around 11:25 p.m. According to authorities, when officers arrived they found a 40-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha Police identify man in overnight homicide
OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Police are investigating what they're calling a homicide after a man was found dead in a parking lot. Authorities identified the man Monday as 21-year-old Jose Roberto Umana-Cruz. Umana-Cruz was found down in a parking lot just east of Conoco Park in Omaha early Sunday. No...
News Channel Nebraska
Four vehicles hit cow on Nebraska Highway 41, near Adams
BEATRICE – Four separate vehicles were involved in an accident near Adams in which a cow was struck several times on Nebraska Highway 41, about a week ago. Gage County Sheriff’s investigators say the incidents happened the evening of October 9th, about two miles east of Adams. Adams Fire and Rescue responded to the scene to treat injured persons and to direct traffic.
News Channel Nebraska
Ewing man sentenced to two years in prison for gun-related charge
EWING, Neb. -- A 43-year-old man from Ewing was sentenced to prison for 24 months for an unregistered gun. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said Jared Hoerle, of Ewing, was sentenced in Omaha's federal court to 24 months' imprisonment. He was sentenced for receiving and possessing an unregistered firearm, a "short shotgun." Hoerle will be put on a three year term of supervised release when he finished his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Bond upheld for arson suspect
NEBRASKA CITY – A county court judge upheld a $100,000 bond for a Nebraska City man charged with arson in a case investigators described as a plan to harm people listed on the Nebraska sex offender registration. Public Defender Michael Ziskey asked the judge to release 19-year-old Seth Buller...
News Channel Nebraska
Second day of firefighting, for Beatrice Rural Department
BEATRICE – For the second day in a row, firefighters fought a rural blaze near Beatrice…as the tinder dry conditions continue. Department personnel from Beatrice Rural Fire, the Filley Volunteer Fire Department and a unit from the Homestead National Historic Park were summoned to the fire, Monday at 1:10 p.m. Filley fire brought a water truck to the scene, and some units were able to tap a hydrant near the Beatrice High School.
Comments / 0