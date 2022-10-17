ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Royal Expert Claims ‘Hideous Woman’ Camilla Parker Bowles ‘Burst Into Tears’ on Wedding Day to King Charles III

The royal family appeared united on the wedding day of King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles. However, emotions reportedly ran high behind closed doors. A royal expert claims the queen consort faced names such as “hideous woman” from royal watchers and public backlash from those who couldn’t forget her and Prince Charles’ checkered past. …
Fox News

Meghan Markle was reportedly 'obsessed' with palace denying Kate Middleton feud

A new book is providing insight into the alleged drama between Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. New excerpts from royal insider Valentine Low's new book "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown," claim that Markle became "obsessed" with the palace disputing any reports of division between them.
The List

Here's What Will Happen When King Charles III Dies

It's difficult to think about now, but at some point in the future, King Charles III will pass and his son, Prince William, will be named king of England. In his first official statement as king, Charles said in part, "As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation." In other words, he plans to be king until he dies, like his mother did before him (via Hello! magazine).
The List

Prince William Was Never The Same After Marrying Kate Middleton

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. While some children enjoy the spoils of fame before reaching middle school — we're thinking Disney kids, Olsen twins, and Drew Barrymore — most of us live a quiet, everyday life as members of a much larger society. Although we can influence our work positions and personal lives, the chances of us hitting the headlines or garnering fans is slim to none (unless we suddenly develop an extraordinary singing voice and make it big on "American Idol"). And while some among us seek out fame through careers in performing, others are famous simply for being themselves. The royal family is perhaps the best example of this — gaining notoriety due to their heritage and marriages; the British royals are probably the perfect case study for fame from birth, with paparazzi and craning photographers following them from their very first days.
RadarOnline

Right Royal Greed? Queen Elizabeth Rejected Harry & Meghan's Demands For An Apartment In Windsor Castle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wanted to live in a suite of apartments above Windsor Castle but were given Frogmore Cottage as a residence instead after the late Queen shut down their request, RadarOnline has learned. According to sources, the newlyweds were hoping for a residence at the Queen’s Berkshire home but ultimately, they did not have their wish granted as Queen Elizabeth II gave them a cottage as their new home instead. The bombshell revelation came out as sources spoke to author Kate Nicholl for her new book The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the...
The List

Meghan And Harry Are Reportedly Making Complaints To Friends About The Queen's Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was filled with heart-wrenching moments as the royal family grieved the loss of its matriarch. Since the funeral was broadcast live, millions of people all over the world tuned in to watch the proceedings, with 28 million watching in the U.K. and 11.4 million watching in the U.S. (via Newsweek). This bird's-eye view led to a discussion of some of the choices that were made, particularly involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Found Solace From 2 Men After Prince Philip’s Cheating Scandal Surfaced? Her Majesty Reportedly Developed a Special Friendship With Lord Carnarvon, Richard Burton

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip had a happy marriage. The couple was together until the Duke of Edinburgh passed away last year. They were also blessed with four children, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward. Table of contents. Prince Philip Sparked Rumors He Cheated On Queen...
Daily Mail

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attending King Charles III's May 6 coronation remains to be seen because there's still 'a lot of water to run under that bridge', says former Kensington Palace press secretary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attending King Charles III's Coronation remains to be seen because there's still 'a lot of water to run under that bridge', a former Kensington Palace press secretary has said. Dr Ed Perkins told Good Morning Britain today that it is unclear whether the Duke, 38,...
Daily Mail

Inside Clarence House: As it emerges King Charles and Camilla will shun Buckingham Palace for their London residence, how the couple have filled the home with personal touches - including portraits of the Queen Mother and priceless antiques

In the 19 years since he moved to Clarence House, King Charles and the Queen Consort have brought their own personal touch to the dwelling. And, according to The Times, in a break from tradition, the Monarch has no immediate plans to leave his house, which is located on The Mall, in order to move to Buckingham Palace, as other Sovereign, including his late mother, have done before him.
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth II's official cause of death released

Queen Elizabeth II's official cause of death was released Thursday. The 96-year-old monarch died of old age. The certificate, published by National Records of Scotland, records that Elizabeth died at Balmoral Castle in Ballater, Scotland, on Sept. 8 at 3.10 p.m. The document was signed by the queen’s daughter, Princess Anne.
Popculture

'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'

Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.

Comments / 0

