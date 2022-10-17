Read full article on original website
King Charles is giving Prince William and Princess Kate Frogmore House not Frogmore Cottage
Frogmore House and Frogmore Cottage are two different locations. Frogmore Cottage is the home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle where they recently stayed while in the UK and was a gift from Queen Elizabeth when they wed. It has just been announced that King Charles is giving Prince William and Princess Kate Frogmore house which is a totally different location.
Royal Expert Claims ‘Hideous Woman’ Camilla Parker Bowles ‘Burst Into Tears’ on Wedding Day to King Charles III
The royal family appeared united on the wedding day of King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles. However, emotions reportedly ran high behind closed doors. A royal expert claims the queen consort faced names such as “hideous woman” from royal watchers and public backlash from those who couldn’t forget her and Prince Charles’ checkered past. …
Meghan Markle was reportedly 'obsessed' with palace denying Kate Middleton feud
A new book is providing insight into the alleged drama between Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. New excerpts from royal insider Valentine Low's new book "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown," claim that Markle became "obsessed" with the palace disputing any reports of division between them.
Here's What Will Happen When King Charles III Dies
It's difficult to think about now, but at some point in the future, King Charles III will pass and his son, Prince William, will be named king of England. In his first official statement as king, Charles said in part, "As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation." In other words, he plans to be king until he dies, like his mother did before him (via Hello! magazine).
These Are the Scenes From Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral That Are Banned From Ever Being Shown Again
Find out which scenes you won't be seeing if didn't watch Queen Elizabeth's state funeral live and why they are banned now.
Prince William Was Never The Same After Marrying Kate Middleton
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. While some children enjoy the spoils of fame before reaching middle school — we're thinking Disney kids, Olsen twins, and Drew Barrymore — most of us live a quiet, everyday life as members of a much larger society. Although we can influence our work positions and personal lives, the chances of us hitting the headlines or garnering fans is slim to none (unless we suddenly develop an extraordinary singing voice and make it big on "American Idol"). And while some among us seek out fame through careers in performing, others are famous simply for being themselves. The royal family is perhaps the best example of this — gaining notoriety due to their heritage and marriages; the British royals are probably the perfect case study for fame from birth, with paparazzi and craning photographers following them from their very first days.
The bodies of the princes murdered in the Tower of London may have already been found in the 1600s
A young King Edward V and his brother RichardCredit: Creator of image is John Everett Millais; CC-BY-SA-4.0 King Edward V and his younger brother, Richard of York were only 12 and 9 when they were both imprisoned in the Tower of London in 1483.
Right Royal Greed? Queen Elizabeth Rejected Harry & Meghan's Demands For An Apartment In Windsor Castle
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wanted to live in a suite of apartments above Windsor Castle but were given Frogmore Cottage as a residence instead after the late Queen shut down their request, RadarOnline has learned. According to sources, the newlyweds were hoping for a residence at the Queen’s Berkshire home but ultimately, they did not have their wish granted as Queen Elizabeth II gave them a cottage as their new home instead. The bombshell revelation came out as sources spoke to author Kate Nicholl for her new book The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the...
Meghan And Harry Are Reportedly Making Complaints To Friends About The Queen's Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was filled with heart-wrenching moments as the royal family grieved the loss of its matriarch. Since the funeral was broadcast live, millions of people all over the world tuned in to watch the proceedings, with 28 million watching in the U.K. and 11.4 million watching in the U.S. (via Newsweek). This bird's-eye view led to a discussion of some of the choices that were made, particularly involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Buckingham Palace may drop 'consort' from Queen Camilla's title if there's enough public support, report says
Camilla, the Queen Consort, could be set for a title change before the coronation of King Charles. According to The Telegraph, Buckingham Palace could drop "consort" from her royal title. The title change would only happen if there is sufficient public support, the newspaper reported.
Queen Elizabeth Found Solace From 2 Men After Prince Philip’s Cheating Scandal Surfaced? Her Majesty Reportedly Developed a Special Friendship With Lord Carnarvon, Richard Burton
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip had a happy marriage. The couple was together until the Duke of Edinburgh passed away last year. They were also blessed with four children, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward. Table of contents. Prince Philip Sparked Rumors He Cheated On Queen...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attending King Charles III's May 6 coronation remains to be seen because there's still 'a lot of water to run under that bridge', says former Kensington Palace press secretary
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attending King Charles III's Coronation remains to be seen because there's still 'a lot of water to run under that bridge', a former Kensington Palace press secretary has said. Dr Ed Perkins told Good Morning Britain today that it is unclear whether the Duke, 38,...
King Charles Put a Stop to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Sweet-Talking’ Queen Elizabeth the Way Prince Andrew Did, Author Says
A royal commentator is claiming King Charles initiated the meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan a few months ago because he did want them to try and "sweet-talk" Queen Elizabeth.
The child who was kept as a 'Human Pet' by Queen Elizabeth II's ancestor.
A child who was kept as a human pet by Queen Elizabeth II's ancestor.Detail of a painting by William Kent (1685-1748) of King George I’s court on the east wall of the Ki. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Inside Clarence House: As it emerges King Charles and Camilla will shun Buckingham Palace for their London residence, how the couple have filled the home with personal touches - including portraits of the Queen Mother and priceless antiques
In the 19 years since he moved to Clarence House, King Charles and the Queen Consort have brought their own personal touch to the dwelling. And, according to The Times, in a break from tradition, the Monarch has no immediate plans to leave his house, which is located on The Mall, in order to move to Buckingham Palace, as other Sovereign, including his late mother, have done before him.
Queen Elizabeth II Reportedly Made a Special Plan for Prince Andrew Before Her Death
Find out what arrangements Queen Elizabeth reportedly made for Prince Andrew knowing that King Charles was going to push him further outside the royal fold.
Prince Harry Regrets Writing Memoir, But His Contract Could Prevent Him From Shelving The Book: Top Royal Journalist
Last year, Prince Harry revealed he would be writing a "wholly truthful" tome about his life as a member of the royal family, but some believe the death of his beloved grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, has made him second guess whether releasing the book is the right decision. "I wouldn't be...
What Meghan Markle Uttered to a Royal Aide About Queen Elizabeth’s Flowers, According to a Lip Reader
A lip reader and body language analyst deciphered Meghan Markle's statement to a royal aide who asked to take flowers from her for Queen Elizabeth's tribute.
Queen Elizabeth II's official cause of death released
Queen Elizabeth II's official cause of death was released Thursday. The 96-year-old monarch died of old age. The certificate, published by National Records of Scotland, records that Elizabeth died at Balmoral Castle in Ballater, Scotland, on Sept. 8 at 3.10 p.m. The document was signed by the queen’s daughter, Princess Anne.
'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'
Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
