Illinois State

In poll, nearly 50% of respondents say they'd vote for Pritzker if election were held now

By CBS Chicago Team
 5 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In an Illinois Broadcasters/Research America Inc. poll of likely Illinois voters released Monday, 50 percent of respondents said they would vote for Gov. JB Pritzker if the election were held today.

A total of 49.7 percent of respondents reported they would vote for the Democrat Pritzker, 27.7 percent said they would vote for Republican Darren Bailey, and 6.3 percent said they would vote for Libertarian Party candidate Scott Schluter. A total of 12.6 percent reported they did not know or have not decided, 3.6 percent said they would choose none of the above, and 0.1 percent said they would choose another candidate than those listed.

A total of 45.9 percent of respondents said they had a favorable view of Gov. Pritzker, compared with 36.1 percent with an unfavorable view and 12.3 percent with a neutral view. For Bailey, 38.1 percent of respondents had an unfavorable view, while 27.1 percent had a favorable view and 17 percent had a neutral view.

For Illinois Attorney General, 42.6 percent of respondents said they would vote for Democratic incumbent Kwame Raoul if the election were held today, while 25.2 percent said they would vote for Republican Thomas DeVore, 5.7 percent said they would vote for Libertarian Dan Robin, 22.3 percent said they were undecided or didn't answer, and 4.2 percent chose "none."

For U.S. Senate, 48.2 percent of respondents said they would vote for Democratic incumbent Tammy Duckworth if the election were held today, compared with 28.5 percent for Republican Kathy Salvi, 5.5 percent for Libertarian Bill Redpath, 14.2 said they didn't know or didn't answer, and 3.6 percent chose "none."

A total of 52.7 percent of poll respondents were women, and 46.1 percent were men. A total of 0.5 percent of respondents identified their gender as transgender, and 0.7 percent chose "other" or declined to answer.

For residency, 40.9 percent of respondents live in Cook County – 21.5 percent in Chicago, and 19.4 percent in the suburbs. A total of 25.2 percent live in the collar counties – 7.3 percent in DuPage County, 5.3 percent in Will County, 4.8 percent in Kane County, 4.6 percent in Lake County, and 3.2 percent in McHenry County. A total of 33.9 percent live elsewhere in Illinois.

In terms of the most important issues in the gubernatorial race, 41 percent of respondents ranked Illinois finances, taxes, or spending. Crime followed at 39.1 percent, jobs and the economy at 36.5 percent, gun control at 28.9 percent, health care at 28.2 percent, women's rights at 22.5 percent, Roe v. Wade being overturned at 19 percent, education at 15.7 percent, immigration at 14.1 percent, racial equality issues at 11 percent, drug abuse at 7.9 percent, and national politics at 5.7 percent.

Respondents were allowed to choose up to three issues.

A total of 44.5 percent of respondents said they were registered Democrats, 29.9 percent said they were registered Republicans. 18.3 percent said they were Independents, 0.3 percent reported "some other party," and 7 percent had no answer.

For the highest level of school completed, total of 27.4 percent of respondents had a for-year college degree, 20.2 percent said they had a high school diploma or GED, and 18.5 percent reported they had completed less than two years of college.

For age, 21.8 percent were 65 and over, 18.2 percent were 45 to 54, 16.6 percent were 25 to 34, 16.4 percent were 55 to 64, 16.2 percent were 35 to 44, and 10.2 percent were 18 to 24.

A total of 71.7 percent pf respondents were white, 14.3 percent were Black or African American, 4.4 percent were Asian or Asian-American, 3.8 percent were Hispanic or Latino, and 0.5 percent each were Native Hawaiian or Native American.

The margin of error for the poll was +/-3.1%.

Comments / 194

reader from Illinois
4d ago

Well there are 50% uneducated voters in Illinois. They must have been living under a rock. Prick is simply a job Biden wannabe. Both are criminals both are unqualified to hold office. People in Illinois, if your tired of the loose policies on crime, tired of high gas taxes, high real estate taxes, Illinois has even found a way to tax taxes, you must vote for a change, sticking with the current democrats will just give them the power to inflict more pain. Let’s not forgot how many seniors the governor killed during Covid, he should of been arrested no jailed for that one. Cayman Islands, how much money does the Prickster family have there? Think it through people

Reply(20)
68
Bill Frazier
4d ago

These polls are really misleading and I find it sad that people will believe just about anything anymore. Gas prices not high enough? Taxes not high enough? What about food and groceries? No wonder people are leaving IL at the 2nd highest rate in the Country........

Reply(2)
40
Rhonda Niebergall
4d ago

hey dummy here in Illinois.WAKE UP. I live in this corrupt state and I'm tired of paying out my eye balls for thing just so these politicians can get their pockets full while mine are empty...... IM VOTING RED

Reply(2)
35
Related
WQAD

Duckworth faces off with challenger Kathy Salvi for Illinois US Senate seat

MOLINE, Ill. — Incumbent U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) faces off against attorney Kathy Salvi in the 2022 U.S. Senatorial election to be held on Nov. 8. Duckworth seeks re-election for the first time since defeating Republican incumbent Mark Kirk in 2016. She previously served two terms as U.S. Congresswoman from Illinois's 8th district. She is the current vice chair of the Democratic National Committee.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Both sides see changes to Illinois' SAFE-T Act

The SAFE-T Act is already law in Illinois, but the provision of ending cash bail on Jan. 1 is still causing concern for many. Changes are reportedly in the works for the legislation to address concerns voiced by law enforcement and prosecutors. State Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, has introduced one...
ILLINOIS STATE
Axios Chicago

2022 voters' guide: Illinois

Illinois' midterm ballot features several big statewide races — including governor, attorney general and U.S. Senate — as well as important ballot measures. Why it matters: The 2022 election will determine whether the Democrats remain in control of the governor's mansion and the Illinois Supreme Court. And ballot measures could create new taxes and constitutional changes.How to vote in IllinoisActive registered voters can request a mail-in ballot until Nov. 3. Online voter registration ends Oct. 23. In-person early voting is now open and runs through Nov. 7. All ballots are due by 7pm Nov. 8. Be smart: Chicago has reduced...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Illinois SAFE-T Act: County board OKs resolution to oppose controversial new law

WOODSTOCK, Ill. - The McHenry County Board has voted to oppose a controversial Illinois public safety law set to take effect next year. County board members voted 13-8 at a Tuesday night meeting to pass a resolution opposing the SAFE-T Act after listening to the public's comments and engaging in a "robust debate" on how to protect the interests of McHenry County constituents, a statement said.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
CNN

Nearly six million ballots have been cast in pre-election voting

CNN — More than 5.8 million ballots have been cast across 39 states in the 2022 midterm elections, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. In the battleground states of Arizona and Pennsylvania, Democrats are far outpacing Republicans in pre-election ballots cast, according to data from Catalist, a company that provides data, analytics and other services to Democrats, academics and nonprofit issue-advocacy organizations and is giving insights into who is voting before November.
ARIZONA STATE
97ZOK

Family Just Learned They Inherited $11 Million from Illinois Man

It's reportedly the largest amount of unclaimed property ever and it was just given to the family of an Illinois man who had over $11 million dollars in assets. I saw this news of mega-inheritance shared on Yahoo News. It's a share of a news report from CBS Chicago who said that Joseph Richard Stancak of Chicago had left $11 million dollars behind after his death in 2016. Now, the state treasurer says he's found Joseph's family. 119 heirs will now share in a massive inheritance that was unclaimed...until now.
ILLINOIS STATE
959theriver.com

Recent Poll Shows Most Illinois Voters Want Abortion To Remain Legal

More than half of Illinois voters want abortion to remain legal. A Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ poll shows that 52 percent support the procedure. Thirty-six percent say abortion should be illegal and 12 percent are unsure. Those who supported abortion overwhelmingly voted for President Biden in 2020 and tended to be women and were younger.
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois reports incident involving protected health information

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Illinois officials report an incident has occurred within the State of Illinois Application for Benefits Eligibility (ABE) system’s Provider Portal. Officials say on August 22, there was an issue embedded within ABE’s Provider Portal. Upon investigation, officials found that people who applied to become Provider Portal users potentially could see certain customer […]
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Great News for Illinois as Telsa will Open a Huge Warehouse

There have been countless bad news stories for the Land of Lincoln of businesses leaving in 2022. So the news that Tesla is opening a nearly three-quarters of a million square foot warehouse here in Illinois is very needed. Here are the details on where it is going and why it's a positive sign for Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

What time is the Pritzker-Bailey debate?

CHICAGO – With only three weeks to go before Illinois voters head to the polls to cast their ballots in the 2022 General Election, Governor J.B. Pritzer (D) and Republican State Senator Darren Bailey will square off for their second and final debate. The two are set to meet...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

