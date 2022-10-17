In poll, nearly 50% of respondents say they'd vote for Pritzker if election were held now

Nearly 50% of poll respondents say they'd vote for Gov. JB Pritzker if election were held now 00:47

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In an Illinois Broadcasters/Research America Inc. poll of likely Illinois voters released Monday, 50 percent of respondents said they would vote for Gov. JB Pritzker if the election were held today.

A total of 49.7 percent of respondents reported they would vote for the Democrat Pritzker, 27.7 percent said they would vote for Republican Darren Bailey, and 6.3 percent said they would vote for Libertarian Party candidate Scott Schluter. A total of 12.6 percent reported they did not know or have not decided, 3.6 percent said they would choose none of the above, and 0.1 percent said they would choose another candidate than those listed.

A total of 45.9 percent of respondents said they had a favorable view of Gov. Pritzker, compared with 36.1 percent with an unfavorable view and 12.3 percent with a neutral view. For Bailey, 38.1 percent of respondents had an unfavorable view, while 27.1 percent had a favorable view and 17 percent had a neutral view.

For Illinois Attorney General, 42.6 percent of respondents said they would vote for Democratic incumbent Kwame Raoul if the election were held today, while 25.2 percent said they would vote for Republican Thomas DeVore, 5.7 percent said they would vote for Libertarian Dan Robin, 22.3 percent said they were undecided or didn't answer, and 4.2 percent chose "none."

For U.S. Senate, 48.2 percent of respondents said they would vote for Democratic incumbent Tammy Duckworth if the election were held today, compared with 28.5 percent for Republican Kathy Salvi, 5.5 percent for Libertarian Bill Redpath, 14.2 said they didn't know or didn't answer, and 3.6 percent chose "none."

A total of 52.7 percent of poll respondents were women, and 46.1 percent were men. A total of 0.5 percent of respondents identified their gender as transgender, and 0.7 percent chose "other" or declined to answer.

For residency, 40.9 percent of respondents live in Cook County – 21.5 percent in Chicago, and 19.4 percent in the suburbs. A total of 25.2 percent live in the collar counties – 7.3 percent in DuPage County, 5.3 percent in Will County, 4.8 percent in Kane County, 4.6 percent in Lake County, and 3.2 percent in McHenry County. A total of 33.9 percent live elsewhere in Illinois.

In terms of the most important issues in the gubernatorial race, 41 percent of respondents ranked Illinois finances, taxes, or spending. Crime followed at 39.1 percent, jobs and the economy at 36.5 percent, gun control at 28.9 percent, health care at 28.2 percent, women's rights at 22.5 percent, Roe v. Wade being overturned at 19 percent, education at 15.7 percent, immigration at 14.1 percent, racial equality issues at 11 percent, drug abuse at 7.9 percent, and national politics at 5.7 percent.

Respondents were allowed to choose up to three issues.

A total of 44.5 percent of respondents said they were registered Democrats, 29.9 percent said they were registered Republicans. 18.3 percent said they were Independents, 0.3 percent reported "some other party," and 7 percent had no answer.

For the highest level of school completed, total of 27.4 percent of respondents had a for-year college degree, 20.2 percent said they had a high school diploma or GED, and 18.5 percent reported they had completed less than two years of college.

For age, 21.8 percent were 65 and over, 18.2 percent were 45 to 54, 16.6 percent were 25 to 34, 16.4 percent were 55 to 64, 16.2 percent were 35 to 44, and 10.2 percent were 18 to 24.

A total of 71.7 percent pf respondents were white, 14.3 percent were Black or African American, 4.4 percent were Asian or Asian-American, 3.8 percent were Hispanic or Latino, and 0.5 percent each were Native Hawaiian or Native American.

The margin of error for the poll was +/-3.1%.