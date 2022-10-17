ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Latin-led Food Hero culinary school is helping aspiring chefs chase their dreams

By Shardaa Gray
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01yAdK_0icoGb1M00

Latin-led Food Hero culinary school is helping aspiring chefs chase their dreams 02:03

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Food Hero school is giving aspiring chefs in Little Village a place to chase their culinary dreams – at little to no cost.

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray took us inside the Latin-led culinary school on Monday. Its new location located at the corner of 26th Street and Christiana, and is an approved private business recognized by the Illinois Board of Higher Education.

"We empower individuals to learn about culinary; to start careers in culinary, as well as in the food industry," said founder Javier Haro.

Haro started Food Hero in 2014 virtually, teaching food entrepreneurship in different commercial kitchens.

In 2019, the culinary program started in Shared Kitchen Chicago. Now, Haro is making plans to knock down a wall at the school to create an open-space kitchen at the new Little Village location.

Lupita Romero took classes and now teaches.

"I can make my own restaurant or whatever, but this is different, because you learn the people; you help the people to the newest skills," Romero said.

Haro says he wanted to make tuition affordable.

"We currently have a partnership with the Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership, where there are individuals who are low-income or unemployed who are able to apply for these grants to cover the cost of tuition at 100 percent," he said.

The new location will provide hands-on, bilingual training for certificates, an education path called "micro-credentialing", which provides a shorter path of schooling compared to a two-to-four-year program.

"We're not saying that in 16 weeks, you're a master chef," Haro said, "but we are saying that you are solid and strong enough to go make an impact in the industry, and we will always invest in your career as long as you continue to plug in."

Food Hero is aiming to open the new space at 26th Street and Christiana Avenue on Nov. 14. Haro says they already have a waiting list.

Food Hero is also planning to hold children's and couples' cooking classes.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oakpark.com

Sweetgreen arrives in Oak Park

Sweetgreen is a mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food at scale. Every day, across nearly 200 restaurants, Sweetgreen team members create plant-forward seasonal, and earth-friendly meals from fresh ingredients that prioritize organic, regenerative, and local sourcing. Sweetgreen aims to empower our customers, team members and partners to be a positive...
OAK PARK, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Mexican Independence Day Revelers In Chicago Slapped With Tickets For Waving Mexican Flags: ‘You Should Be Able To Celebrate Your Culture’

CHICAGO — For Tatiana Soto and her family, this year’s Mexican Independence Day caravan was pure joy. Soto, her daughter, her nieces and her niece’s boyfriend were among thousands who filled Downtown streets to celebrate Mexico’s independence Sept. 16, honking their horns and waving Mexican flags, bonding over their culture.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Curie High School wins "World's Best School" award for work to improve student wellness

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big congratulations to Curie High School in the Archer Heights neighborhood.It's the only school in the U.S. to ever win the "World's Best School" in an international competition for supporting healthy student lives.Curie got the award for its innovative use of a behavioral health team, as well as its arts curriculum, to improve students' lives. Students celebrated Wednesday morning with a dance and music performance.As part of the award, the school is getting a $50,000 grant from the nonprofit T4, based in England, to help teachers further improve education at Curie.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

The Kolache, a Texas Mainstay, Finds a Chicago Audience

When a pair of food entrepreneurs brought a treasured Texas delicacy to Chicago in the early stages of the pandemic, they weren’t sure how the city would react. But much to the delight of Houston native Eric Liu and Michigander Tom Bovio, hungry locals have embraced the kolache (“koh-la-chee”), a quintessential Texas breakfast pastry with Czech origins, and their brand, Howdy Kolache.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Friends, family remember father of 3 killed at Lincoln Park rooftop lounge

Friends and family are sharing memories online of Cordaryl Allen, the 35-year-old man who was shot to death at the J. Parker lounge atop Hotel Lincoln, 1816 North Clark, over the weekend. Chicago police have not announced any arrests. The medical examiner’s office said Allen, a father of three, died...
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Chicago’s Christian Tabernacle Concert Choir honors its own traditions with its first album release in two decades

Legacy, the Christian Tabernacle Concert Choir’s first release in 20 years, is a joyous collection of gospel songs and hymns, including many from the Chicago group’s original repertory. Dedicated to Christian Tabernacle’s founder, Pastor Maceo Woods, who died in January 2020, Legacy evokes the church’s 60-plus-year history of gospel supremacy with its old-school playlist, its seasoned personnel, and its sonic style. It features the church’s newly installed leader, Pastor DeAndre Patterson, who’s not only an accomplished singer, musician, and emcee but also Woods’s godson. Patterson has a passion for time-honored gospel that makes him the ideal inheritor of Woods’s musical mantle.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Oh my god, N Rebozo spices up Forest Park

Since opening New Rebozo in 1991, chef and owner, Francisco Lopez, known to all as Chef Paco, was a mainstay on the Oak Park culinary scene. Now, with a slightly updated name, Lopez has become a culinary standout in Forest Park. After moving his staff, art collection and repertory of 26 moles just a half-mile west on Madison Street, N Rebozo, 7403 Madison St., Forest Park opened in spring of 2022.
FOREST PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

As attacks on Asian Americans in Chicago rises, a group turns to a device for protection

CHICAGO (CBS) – With recent attacks against Asian Americans in Chicago, community groups are getting creative with how to proactively keep them safe.CBS 2's Marissa Perlman learned how one tool can help people call for help.The goal is to protect older Asian American residents, after at least two attacks since December, one of which turned deadly in Chinatown.But community leaders called it a short-term solution to fighting violence against Asian American residents.It's a pint-size device with a powerful pitch."You just pull the pin out and to make the noise stop you shove it back in," said Vivian Zhang, with a...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

National show to spotlight missing Bradley sisters from Chicago

CHICAGO - It has been 21 years and three months since the Bradley sisters went missing, and there's been no sign of them since. This week, producers of a national true-crime show are hoping that changes. "This is just another opportunity, we hope, to reach the right person who has...
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

The Cordial Inn will always be the Cordial Inn

When veteran bar owner Joe Kenny went in search of an establishment to purchase, he knew what he was looking for and The Cordial Inn , 9207 31st St., Brookfield, proved to be the perfect fit. After months of negotiation, Kenny and his business partner, Ronnie Milchhoefer, took over ownership of the long-standing neighborhood bar on Aug. 1.
BROOKFIELD, IL
WGN TV

The List: Emojis that make you look old

CHICAGO – Robin Baumgarten gives her list of emojis that people use that could make you look old on WGN Morning News on October 19th. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Carnitas Don Alfredo: Make Mine ‘Greasy’

Carnitas Don Alfredo, at the corner of Lake Street and First Avenue, is one of three local outposts of this Mexican restaurant group. Attached to a gas station, this small to-go restaurant specializes in carnitas, pork slow-cooked in its own fat. This is also the way French duck confit is prepared: simmered in fat, the meat becomes richer, more tender, lush and delicious.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
122K+
Followers
29K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy