Latin-led Food Hero culinary school is helping aspiring chefs chase their dreams 02:03

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Food Hero school is giving aspiring chefs in Little Village a place to chase their culinary dreams – at little to no cost.

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray took us inside the Latin-led culinary school on Monday. Its new location located at the corner of 26th Street and Christiana, and is an approved private business recognized by the Illinois Board of Higher Education.

"We empower individuals to learn about culinary; to start careers in culinary, as well as in the food industry," said founder Javier Haro.

Haro started Food Hero in 2014 virtually, teaching food entrepreneurship in different commercial kitchens.

In 2019, the culinary program started in Shared Kitchen Chicago. Now, Haro is making plans to knock down a wall at the school to create an open-space kitchen at the new Little Village location.

Lupita Romero took classes and now teaches.

"I can make my own restaurant or whatever, but this is different, because you learn the people; you help the people to the newest skills," Romero said.

Haro says he wanted to make tuition affordable.

"We currently have a partnership with the Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership, where there are individuals who are low-income or unemployed who are able to apply for these grants to cover the cost of tuition at 100 percent," he said.

The new location will provide hands-on, bilingual training for certificates, an education path called "micro-credentialing", which provides a shorter path of schooling compared to a two-to-four-year program.

"We're not saying that in 16 weeks, you're a master chef," Haro said, "but we are saying that you are solid and strong enough to go make an impact in the industry, and we will always invest in your career as long as you continue to plug in."

Food Hero is aiming to open the new space at 26th Street and Christiana Avenue on Nov. 14. Haro says they already have a waiting list.

Food Hero is also planning to hold children's and couples' cooking classes.