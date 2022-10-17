Read full article on original website
Parents surface nutrition, class practicality at Worcester schools forum
Parents came to a consensus on issues facing students during a forum at the Worcester Public Library on Wednesday, where they spoke with new Worcester Public Schools Superintendent Rachel Monárrez. Called a “Listening and Learning” forum, Monárrez broke down her process of becoming acclimated with the school district. Part...
Daily Collegian
Satire: It’s time for UMass to get rid of some students
Editor’s Note: The following column is satirical. It is meant for humorous purposes. All interviews and individuals are fictitious. It is about a month and a half into the semester at the University of Massachusetts, and many students have finally settled in on campus. Many students have also settled in off-campus. So many students. Like, a lot of students.
worcester.edu
University raises Black Lives Matter flag and celebrates first Unity Day
The university celebrated its first Unity Day with an historic student-led flag raising, guest speakers, and a host of festivities on October 11. Across campus, students, faculty, and staff gathered in groups small and large during a full day of programs to recognize and advance the university’s ongoing work toward greater social justice and inclusion.
nbcboston.com
Harvard Announces New COVID Booster Requirement
Students attending classes at Harvard University early next year will be required to receive the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster. All students who will be on campus from January onward and who do not have religious or medical exemptions must have received the new booster, which targets the omicron variant and its subvariants.
New Thrive food pantry in Worcester seeks to help those with disabilities
A new food pantry in Worcester is the result of a partnership between a local nonprofit and students at Worcester Polytechnic Institute. Flourish at Thrive, which held a ribbon cutting Monday and will officially open on Tuesday, is a food pantry specifically targeted to Thrive Support and Advocacy’s constituents, which include people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. The location, which also includes space for Thrive’s after-school programs, was designed by a team of three WPI engineering students through the university’s Worcester Community Project Center.
whdh.com
Groton elementary school cancels Monday classes after over 200 students report symptoms
GROTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Florence Roche Elementary school will be closed for cleaning Monday, days after 200 students came down with a norovirus-like illness, the school district announced Sunday evening. The main reasons for the closure were to accommodate for the amount of students who are required to remain home...
National Grid Hosting Energy Assistance Event for Worcester Customers
WORCESTER - National Grid is hosting an Energy Assistance Event for customers in Worcester on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Worcester Public Library. National Grid assistance program experts will present customers ways to manage their energy bill and save money. Customers will be able to explore options and determine eligibility for assistance programs, including discount rates, payment plans, budget billing and the Arrears Management Program.
Wilmington Apple
SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: Need Help With Your Heating Bill? Fuel Assistance Program Begins November 1
WILMINGTON, MA — The Community Teamwork, Inc.’s Fuel Assistance Program is available to new applicants starting November 1, 2022. Any Wilmington resident 60 years or older who is in need of fuel assistance should contact the Elderly Services Department at 978-657-7595. Wilmington residents who applied last year and...
Police presence: Gov. Baker at DCU for state police graduation
WORCESTER — Gov. Charlie Baker welcomed more nearly 200 recruits to the ranks of the state police during a ceremony Thursday morningat the DCU Center. State and law enforcement officials, in addition to friends and family, were on hand for the graduation of the 87th Training Troop, which recently finished a six-month training...
Worcester Public Schools bus driver ‘Peggy’ extinguishes burning car in front of La Familia school (video)
Just after students from an elementary school in Worcester had filed onto one of their school buses and were ready to be driven home Monday afternoon, the bus driver noticed a car parked on Grafton Street was on fire. The driver quickly grabbed a fire extinguisher, and a seatbelt cutter,...
WBUR
How a nonprofit moved 150 people from 'Mass. and Cass' into permanent housing, and is helping them stay there
When someone is homeless and sleeping on the street, it's not easy to help them find a permanent home and adjust to a new way of life. Now imagine helping 150 people do that. That's what workers from the nonprofit Eliot Community Human Services did in Boston over the past 12 months.
Mother and son saved by UMass Memorial doctor after eating poisonous mushrooms
WORCESTER – A UMass Memorial Medical Center doctor helped save the life of a mother and son who ate potentially deadly wild mushrooms. Kam Look and her son, Kai Chen, faced life-threatening liver damage after eating the mushrooms. Dr. Stephanie Carreiro arranged to have an investigative new drug, Legalon,...
local21news.com
Massachusetts students being 'hijacked' from parents over gender identity, attorney argues
LUDLOW, Mass. (TND) — The attorney of parents suing officials in a Massachusetts school district argued to a federal judge Monday that her clients' right to raise their children as they see fit was being "hijacked," according to a report. In April, four parents filed a lawsuit in federal...
Will Worcester finally welcome chickens? City to discuss allowing them in residential areas
After months of advocacy from residents, Worcester will finally take up the issue of chickens this week. The City Council’s Economic Development Committee will discuss whether to allow chicken keeping in residential areas at its meeting Thursday evening, according to the posted agenda. Residents led by chicken owner Amanda...
New State Requirement for Disposal of Mattresses and Box Springs
There have been many articles circulating in various news outlets about the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (Mass DEP) announcement that as of Tuesday, November 1, 2022 mattresses and box springs will be prohibited by state law from being thrown away in the waste stream. What does this mean for...
3 religious leaders chain themselves to Faneuil Hall demanding name change
BOSTON – With metal chains and a bike lock in hand, three Boston ministers chained themselves to the doors of Faneuil Hall, demanding the city change the name of the historical landmark with ties to slavery. "We as clergy have agreed to risk arrest if necessary," Rev. Kevin Peterson of the New Democracy Coalition said. The group has held a sit-in, even a hunger strike and say they're resorting to dramatic tactics to get Mayor Michelle Wu's attention. "This iconic building bears a slave trader's name, an anti-Black symbol that burdens us," Rev. John Gibbons of Arlington Street Church in...
Police investigate after student allegedly assaults administrator at Doherty High
Correction: An earlier version of this story misidentified one of the schools where a violent incident was reported Wednesday. WORCESTER — A male Doherty Memorial High School student was issued a criminal summons for allegedly assaulting a male administrator at the school, city police confirmed Wednesday. There were no serious injuries and the student was not arrested, Lt. Sean Murtha...
Saint-Gobain Begins Operating New $22 Million Powerhouse in Worcester, Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Saint-Gobain has started up operations at its new electrical powerhouse on its flagship manufacturing campus in Worcester, Massachusetts, which is projected to reduce the site’s carbon dioxide emissions by 50%. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005289/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
worcestermag.com
Last Call with Marc Williams, owner of Piercing Emporium
Piercing Emporium owner Marc Williams has been piercing everything from babies’ ears to grown men’s eyebrows since the 1990s. When Massachusetts put regulations in place surrounding body art in 2000, his shop was the first in the city to obtain a state safety certification, and the studio on Shrewsbury Street has been thriving ever since. Last Call sat down with Williams to talk about the piercing industry, the trends that have swept through it over the years, and the popular misconceptions that surround it.
Palmer superintendent Patricia Gardner resigns amid alleged ‘reign of terror’
Superintendent Patricia Gardner submitted her resignation from leading the Palmer Public School District, according to an announcement by the Palmer School Committee on Sunday. “Superintendent Patricia Gardner has advised me that she is pursuing another work opportunity and is resigning from the Palmer Public Schools,” wrote Bonny Rathbone, chair of...
