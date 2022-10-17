ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Daily Collegian

Satire: It’s time for UMass to get rid of some students

Editor’s Note: The following column is satirical. It is meant for humorous purposes. All interviews and individuals are fictitious. It is about a month and a half into the semester at the University of Massachusetts, and many students have finally settled in on campus. Many students have also settled in off-campus. So many students. Like, a lot of students.
WORCESTER, MA
worcester.edu

University raises Black Lives Matter flag and celebrates first Unity Day

The university celebrated its first Unity Day with an historic student-led flag raising, guest speakers, and a host of festivities on October 11. Across campus, students, faculty, and staff gathered in groups small and large during a full day of programs to recognize and advance the university’s ongoing work toward greater social justice and inclusion.
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Harvard Announces New COVID Booster Requirement

Students attending classes at Harvard University early next year will be required to receive the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster. All students who will be on campus from January onward and who do not have religious or medical exemptions must have received the new booster, which targets the omicron variant and its subvariants.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
MassLive.com

New Thrive food pantry in Worcester seeks to help those with disabilities

A new food pantry in Worcester is the result of a partnership between a local nonprofit and students at Worcester Polytechnic Institute. Flourish at Thrive, which held a ribbon cutting Monday and will officially open on Tuesday, is a food pantry specifically targeted to Thrive Support and Advocacy’s constituents, which include people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. The location, which also includes space for Thrive’s after-school programs, was designed by a team of three WPI engineering students through the university’s Worcester Community Project Center.
WORCESTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

National Grid Hosting Energy Assistance Event for Worcester Customers

WORCESTER - National Grid is hosting an Energy Assistance Event for customers in Worcester on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Worcester Public Library. National Grid assistance program experts will present customers ways to manage their energy bill and save money. Customers will be able to explore options and determine eligibility for assistance programs, including discount rates, payment plans, budget billing and the Arrears Management Program.
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

3 religious leaders chain themselves to Faneuil Hall demanding name change

BOSTON – With metal chains and a bike lock in hand, three Boston ministers chained themselves to the doors of Faneuil Hall, demanding the city change the name of the historical landmark with ties to slavery. "We as clergy have agreed to risk arrest if necessary," Rev. Kevin Peterson of the New Democracy Coalition said. The group has held a sit-in, even a hunger strike and say they're resorting to dramatic tactics to get Mayor Michelle Wu's attention. "This iconic building bears a slave trader's name, an anti-Black symbol that burdens us," Rev. John Gibbons of Arlington Street Church in...
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Police investigate after student allegedly assaults administrator at Doherty High

Correction: An earlier version of this story misidentified one of the schools where a violent incident was reported Wednesday.  WORCESTER — A male Doherty Memorial High School student was issued a criminal summons for allegedly assaulting a male administrator at the school, city police confirmed Wednesday.  There were no serious injuries and the student was not arrested, Lt. Sean Murtha...
WORCESTER, MA
The Associated Press

Saint-Gobain Begins Operating New $22 Million Powerhouse in Worcester, Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Saint-Gobain has started up operations at its new electrical powerhouse on its flagship manufacturing campus in Worcester, Massachusetts, which is projected to reduce the site’s carbon dioxide emissions by 50%. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005289/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
WORCESTER, MA
worcestermag.com

Last Call with Marc Williams, owner of Piercing Emporium

Piercing Emporium owner Marc Williams has been piercing everything from babies’ ears to grown men’s eyebrows since the 1990s. When Massachusetts put regulations in place surrounding body art in 2000, his shop was the first in the city to obtain a state safety certification, and the studio on Shrewsbury Street has been thriving ever since. Last Call sat down with Williams to talk about the piercing industry, the trends that have swept through it over the years, and the popular misconceptions that surround it.
WORCESTER, MA

