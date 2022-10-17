Read full article on original website
Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin's goal-saving move draws raves from teammates
Viktor Arvidsson had a chance to end the game in regulation — but Dylan Larkin wouldn't let him. Larkin's relentless effort to prevent Arvidsson from scoring into an empty net Monday at Little Caesars Arena was a highlight play even as the Detroit Red Wings lost, 5-4 in overtime, to the Los Angeles Kings.
Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana enters NHL/NHLPA player assistance program
Jakub Vrana, a forward for the Detroit Red Wings, will be unavailable for an indefinite time as he receives care, the NHL and team said Wednesday.
Devils players react to Lindy Ruff’s system, describe locker room morale ahead of Tuesday’s game vs. Ducks
Miles Wood tried to sum up the Devils’ problems on Monday. After an 0-2-0 start where his team has been outscored 10-4 by the Flyers and Red Wings, Wood said his new teammates –– players like Ondrej Palat, John Marino, top prospect Alexander Holtz and more –– are still adjusting to coach Lindy Ruff’s system, which may explain the flat beginning.
FOX Sports
Danault's overtime goal gives Kings 5-4 win over Red Wings
DETROIT (AP) — Phillip Danault scored 1:12 into overtime for his second goal of the game, and the Los Angeles Kings handed the Detroit Red Wings their first loss with a 5-4 victory on Monday night. Danault's winning shot in front hit a defender's skate and bounced into the...
Yardbarker
Takeaways: LA Kings 5, Red Wings 4 OT – Danault Bails Out Arvidsson
DET – A. Erne (1), Assists: Pius Suter (1), Olli Maatta (2) LAK – G. Vilardi (3), Assists: A. Iafallo (3), D. Doughty (1) DET – D. Perron (3) (Power Play), Assists: F. Hronek (2), O. Sundqvist (3) LAK – A. Kopitar (1), Assists: A. Kempe (2),...
Penguins Game 4: Lines, Notes & What to Watch vs. Kings
One quick stop home before two weeks of laundry bags, hotels, and the Canadian Rockies. The Pittsburgh Penguins (2-0-1) host the LA Kings (3-2-0) Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins’ lineup figures to be the same as the first three games, including a pair of six-goal performances and a sloppy clunker against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday.
Red Wings unveil remix of barber pole jerseys from Detroit Cougars era
The Reverse Retro jerseys will be available to purchase in the team store next month. It’s not yet clear when the Red Wings will debut them.
NHL
NEWS: Blackhawks Announce Red Carpet Details for Home Opener
Chicago announces details for red carpet event for Friday's home opener against the Red Wings. For the first time since 2019, the Chicago Blackhawks will host a special Red Carpet event to celebrate the team's home opener at the United Center this Friday, October 21 against the Detroit Red Wings.
Yardbarker
Canucks News & Rumors: Boudreau, Mikheyev, Pettersson & More
In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the team is off to a 0-3-1 start to the 2022-23 season. The club made history throughout its four-game losing streak, which may mean head coach Bruce Boudreau is on the hot seat. Addtionally, Ilya Mikheyev, Tyler Myers, and Tucker Poolman returned to the lineup on Tuesday. Lastly, Elias Pettersson reached the 100-goal mark.
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights’ Cotter Making the Most of his NHL Opportunity
Throughout the 2022-23 preseason, no player was more impressive than Paul Cotter on the Vegas Golden Knights. After a short stint with the team near the end of last season, the rookie winger played six of seven exhibition games and finished with two goals and five points, including a beautiful between-the-legs fake in their shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not the Best Defense Partner for Seider
Moritz Seider is a phenom of a defensive specimen. He’s built like a tank, hits like a freight train, and made his presence felt in his Calder Trophy-winning season as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year. But the one question on everyone’s mind is: can he get even better?
