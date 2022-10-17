ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NJ.com

Devils players react to Lindy Ruff’s system, describe locker room morale ahead of Tuesday’s game vs. Ducks

Miles Wood tried to sum up the Devils’ problems on Monday. After an 0-2-0 start where his team has been outscored 10-4 by the Flyers and Red Wings, Wood said his new teammates –– players like Ondrej Palat, John Marino, top prospect Alexander Holtz and more –– are still adjusting to coach Lindy Ruff’s system, which may explain the flat beginning.
FOX Sports

Danault's overtime goal gives Kings 5-4 win over Red Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Phillip Danault scored 1:12 into overtime for his second goal of the game, and the Los Angeles Kings handed the Detroit Red Wings their first loss with a 5-4 victory on Monday night. Danault's winning shot in front hit a defender's skate and bounced into the...
DETROIT, MI
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Game 4: Lines, Notes & What to Watch vs. Kings

One quick stop home before two weeks of laundry bags, hotels, and the Canadian Rockies. The Pittsburgh Penguins (2-0-1) host the LA Kings (3-2-0) Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins’ lineup figures to be the same as the first three games, including a pair of six-goal performances and a sloppy clunker against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

NEWS: Blackhawks Announce Red Carpet Details for Home Opener

Chicago announces details for red carpet event for Friday's home opener against the Red Wings. For the first time since 2019, the Chicago Blackhawks will host a special Red Carpet event to celebrate the team's home opener at the United Center this Friday, October 21 against the Detroit Red Wings.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Canucks News & Rumors: Boudreau, Mikheyev, Pettersson & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the team is off to a 0-3-1 start to the 2022-23 season. The club made history throughout its four-game losing streak, which may mean head coach Bruce Boudreau is on the hot seat. Addtionally, Ilya Mikheyev, Tyler Myers, and Tucker Poolman returned to the lineup on Tuesday. Lastly, Elias Pettersson reached the 100-goal mark.
The Hockey Writers

Golden Knights’ Cotter Making the Most of his NHL Opportunity

Throughout the 2022-23 preseason, no player was more impressive than Paul Cotter on the Vegas Golden Knights. After a short stint with the team near the end of last season, the rookie winger played six of seven exhibition games and finished with two goals and five points, including a beautiful between-the-legs fake in their shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings.
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not the Best Defense Partner for Seider

Moritz Seider is a phenom of a defensive specimen. He’s built like a tank, hits like a freight train, and made his presence felt in his Calder Trophy-winning season as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year. But the one question on everyone’s mind is: can he get even better?
DETROIT, MI

