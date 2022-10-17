Read full article on original website
Jonathan Majors Teases His Role In ‘Creed III’
Jonathan Majors is not only preparing to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he’s also getting ready to hope in the ring with Adonis Creed in Creed III. While Creed III is the latest entry in the legendary Rocky saga, the film has largely flown under the radar. In fact, the film’s release was pushed back from November 2022 to March 2023 with little to no discussion. As a result, few know much about the plot of Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut or the introduction of Majors’ character, Anderson Dame. During a recent interview with Men’s Health, Majors hinted at what fans can expect from his new character when he hits the big screen.
epicstream.com
Michael B. Jordan’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Status Reportedly Revealed
As we draw closer to the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it's getting a lot clearer which character becomes the official replacement of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa moving forward. For a time, however, the identity of the next Wakandan hero was a massive mystery to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and several names even surfaced as top candidates for the Black Panther role.
The Official ‘Creed III” Movie Trailer Is Here: Watch
The official trailer for Creed III, the highly anticipated sequel, has arrived. “I spent the last seven years of my life living out my wildest dreams,” narrates Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) at the beginning of the preview released today (Oct. 18). “Bianca, Rocky, My dad. This was built on their shoulders.” More from VIBE.comMichael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Flex On New 'Creed III' PostersJonathan Majors Eyed For Dennis Rodman Role In New Film '48 Hours In Vegas'Lori Harvey Discusses "Dating On Your Own Terms" With Teyana Taylor According to the film’s synopsis, the third installment of the Creed II...
TVOvermind
“The Expendables 4” Release Date Has Been Confirmed
We finally have a release date for Expendables 4. It’s been a decade since the action franchise that saw the iconic action stars of yesterday and the next generation kick some major butt on screen together. The fourth installment of the Sylvester Stallone saga will be released on September 22, 2023. Originally, Expendables 4 started filming in 2021 and had a rumored release date of 2022, though nothing was ever official. The fourth installment of the series will see the return of Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Jason Statham, and of course, Stallone himself, with new additions being Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Andy Garcia, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, and Iko Uwais.
ComicBook
JJ Abrams' Superman Project Still in the Works Despite Henry Cavill Return
The future of DC films continues to be in a state of flux, especially amid the recent changes regarding Warner Bros. Discovery. One of the most unexpected projects announced to be in the works over the past few years was a Superman reboot from acclaimed Ta-Nehisi Coates and executive producer J.J. Abrams. Over the past year, updates surrounding the project have been relatively slim — but it sounds like it isn't entirely dead yet. A new report from The Hollywood Reporter examines the details of DC's future film plans, including that new Warner Bros. Pictures exclusives Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy are hoping to greenlight a Man of Steel sequel with Henry Cavill returning as Superman. According to their report, Abrams "is still on track" to produce Coates' movie, which would exist outside of the main DC movie continuity.
Jonathan Majors Talks Preparing for ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ With Director Destin Daniel Cretton, Why He Wants to Play Dennis Rodman
If it seems like Jonathan Majors is everywhere lately, that’s because he has been. Michael B. Jordan shared the first official look of Majors as boxer Damian “Dame” Anderson in “Creed III” on Monday morning, but Variety caught up with the actor over the weekend at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala and the Newport Beach Film Festival honors. When the topic of his whirlwind few months came up, Majors summed it up simply: “It’s just the season,” he told Variety’s Angelique Jackson at Newport Beach on Sunday. Well, it certainly has been Majors’ season. The actor was honored at the festival...
Michael B. Jordan explains why Creed 3 was the "perfect time" for him to make his directorial debut
The Adonis Creed actor opens up on how Black Panther's Ryan Coogler encouraged him to "jump in" and direct his first movie
thedigitalfix.com
Jonathan Majors is one hell of a scary dude in first Creed 3 trailer
Ever since photos taken of Jonathan Majors‘ absolutely shredded body on the set of Creed III were leaked in March, people have been desperate to get a closer look at the man mountain he has become. And we now have our first proper chance, because the full-length trailer for Creed III is here.
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
Complex
Michael B. Jordan Shares Trailer for Directorial Debut ‘Creed III’
A new trailer for next year’s Creed III arrived on Tuesday. When speaking about the sequel and sharing the latest glimpse at what marks his directorial debut, star Michael B. Jordan told fans there is no film that’s been “more personal” to him in his catalog.
Collider
Sydney Sweeney to Star in and Executive Produce 'The Caretaker' Adaptation
Deadline reports that Sydney Sweeney is officially set to star in and executive produce an upcoming adaptation of The Caretaker, based on the short story by Marcus Kliewer. Universal will distribute the film after acquiring the rights in a competitive bidding war. The film will follow a young woman who takes up a catetaker position she found on Craigslist, only to discover that her job is much bigger and more terrifying than she could ever have imagined.
IGN
Does Laurence Fishburne Think He Missed Out By Not Being in Matrix: Resurrections? 'No, Not Really'
Morpheus actor Laurence Fishburne doesn't think he missed out by not being a part of Matrix: Resurrections alongside stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. Alongside many critics, Fishburne wasn't particularly impressed by Resurrections, which brought the Matrix back after almost 20 years for a fourth instalment. Speaking to Variety, Fishburne...
sporf.com
Creed 3 trailer features Tony Bellew and Canelo Alvarez
After two blockbuster movies, Michael B Jordan is back to star in Creed 3, and the trailer looks sensational. The spin-off series has breathed fresh life into the Rocky franchise, which has captivated the public for over 45 years. Fans have resonated with the story of Adonis Creed, who, like his trainer before him, has now reached the pinnacle of the sport.
Creed III's Trailer Looks Like It's Calling Back To Rocky V In A Big Way, And This Actually Excites Me
Believe it or not, the movie some consider to be the worst Rocky sequel may have helped Creed III become a stronger film.
Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington Reunite to Film Equalizer 3 18 Years After Man on Fire
Denzel Washington costarred with a young Dakota Fanning in the 2004 action movie Man on Fire Nearly two decades later, Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning are ready for another go. The two actors — who costarred in the 2004 Tony Scott movie Man on Fire — smiled together in Italy's Amalfi Coast for a photo call ahead of the production of their new movie Equalizer 3, in theaters next September. The sequel also stars Gaia Scodellaro and is again directed by Antoine Fuqua. When Fanning, 28, confirmed her casting...
ComicBook
Marvel's Ironheart Adds Pulp Fiction Alum Paul Calderón
Production is currently underway on Marvel's Ironheart, one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe-exclusive series set to arrive on Disney+ next year. The series is expected to build out the world of Riri Williams / Ironheart (Dominique Thorne) in some compelling ways, with what is already shaping up to be a compelling ensemble cast. On Tuesday, a new report revealed the latest actor to join that list — Pulp Fiction and Bosch alum Paul Calderón. Calderon has reportedly been cast in an undisclosed role. An actor, writer, and director, Calderon's filmography also includes Fear the Walking Dead, This Is Us, and Bad Lieutenant.
411mania.com
Matt Reeves Reportedly Developing The Batman Spinoffs Focused on Villains
Matt Reeves is at work on a sequel to The Batman, but he’s also reportedly developing spinoffs for members of the Dark Knight’s rogues gallery. THR reports that Reeves, who wrote and directed the 2022 DC Films hit, is “quietly” meeting with writers and directors in order to build out movies focused on Batman villains.
Joel Kinnaman Starring in Boston Crime Thriller ‘The Silent Hour’ for AGC Studios
Joel Kinnaman will star in “The Silent Hour,” a Boston-Set crime thriller from AGC Studios. The film follows a police detective, played by Kinnaman, who suffers accident that leaves him hearing impaired. Sixteen months later, he is now an interpreter for the department and must battle a team of corrupt cops attempting to eliminate a deaf murder witness in an apartment building. The film is slated to go into production in early 2023. Brad Anderson, whose credits include “Beirut” and “The Machinist,” will direct from an original screenplay by Dan Hall. AGC Studios will finance and produce the film with Eric...
murphysmultiverse.com
Laurence Fishburne Thinks ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ is “Best One” Yet
It feels like it’s been ages since the last John Wick film hit theaters. The saga’s third chapter, Parabellum, was released to critical acclaim in 2019, but audiences won’t be able to see the movie’s sequel until March of 2023. John Wick: Chapter 4 was originally set to debut on May 21st, 2021, but was delayed nearly two years by the global COVID-19 pandemic and star Keanu Reeves’ prior commitments to The Matrix Resurrections. As a result, expectations for the fourthquel have never been higher. Luckily for fans, franchise staple Laurence Fishburne thinks the wait will be well worth it.
‘The Fabelmans’ Star Michelle Williams Set For Performer Tribute At 2022 Gotham Awards
Michelle Williams will be honored with a Performer Tribute during the 32nd annual Gotham Awards, taking place live and in-person on November 28, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. The bestowing of the tribute will follow the November 11 theatrical release of Williams’ latest film The Fabelmans — a semi-autobiographical drama from director Steven Spielberg, which delves into his upbringing. In the feature written by Spielberg and Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner, Williams plays Mitzi Fabelman — a character modeled off of Spielberg’s mother. She stars alongside Paul Dano, Gabriel LaBelle, Seth Rogen, Judd Hirsch and more in the...
