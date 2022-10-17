Read full article on original website
Related
mymoinfo.com
Marla Rae McDowell – Service – 10/21/22 at 11 a.m.
Marla Rae McDowell of Fredericktown died Tuesday at the age of 79. The funeral service will be Friday morning at 11 at the Union Light Church in Marquand. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Visitation for Marla McDowell is Thursday evening from 5 until 8 at Follis and Sons...
mymoinfo.com
Sharon Patricia McGinnis – Visitation – 10/22/22 at 2 p.m.
Sharon Patricia McGinnis of Farmington died Wednesday at the age of 79. Visitation will be Saturday afternoon from 2 until 4 at the Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington. Burial will be private at the Doe Run Memorial Cemetery.
mymoinfo.com
Joyce Lynn Carlson — Memorial Service TBA
Joyce Lynn Carlson of Festus passed away on October 11th, she was 59 years old. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Services under the direction of Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
Chris Sigg – Arrangements Pending
Chris Sigg of Doe Run died Saturday at the age of 43. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge.
mymoinfo.com
Joyce Easter Koch — Service 10/22/22 10:30 A.M.
Joyce Easter Koch of Hillsboro passed away on September 4th, she was 94 years old. A memorial service for Joyce Koch will be held Saturday (10/22) morning at 10:30 at the Trinity Episcopal Church in DeSoto. Arrangements are under the direction of the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro.
mymoinfo.com
Christine Naeger – Funeral Mass 10/20/22 At 10 A.M.
Christine Naeger of Perryville died Friday at the age of 75. A funeral mass will be held Thursday morning at 10 at Christ the Savior Catholic Church in Brewer. Burial will be at Christ the Savior Catholic Cemetery. Visitation for Christine Naeger is Wednesday evening from 4 until 8 and...
mymoinfo.com
George Gilliam SR. — Memorial Gathering 10/21/22 2 P.M. until 4 P.M.
George Gilliam Sr. of Festus passed away Monday (10/17), he was 92 years old. A memorial gathering for George Gilliam Sr. will be Friday (10/21) afternoon from 2 until 4 at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Man Takes Part In Honor Flight
(Farmington) A Farmington man is back home after taking part in what he calls “the trip of a lifetime.” Mark Toti has more.
KFVS12
2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Sikeston driver and his passenger were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in New Madrid County on Wednesday afternoon, October 19. The crashes happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Route E, just south of Morehouse. According to the Missouri State...
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Elks To Hold Barbecue Saturday
(Farmington) The Farmington Elks Lodge will be putting on a big barbecue this Saturday at the corner of Karsch and Washington Streets. Jerry Weems is a member of the Elks. He says the money they make from the barbecue will go to help with the charitable activities the lodge is involved in.
mymoinfo.com
Craft Fair coming up next month at Jefferson College
(Jefferson County) Jefferson College will host a Craft Fair on Saturday, November 19th from 9 until 3 in the Field House on the Hillsboro campus. College spokesman Roger Barrentine says this is a great event that has been called off the past two years due to COVID. My MO Info...
KFVS12
Hwy. 61 north of Jackson reopened after semi rollover crash
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Highway 61, north of Jackson, was briefly shutdown to traffic Wednesday morning, October 19 because of a crash. A semi tractor-trailer flipped over and ended up against a tree-line. The crash was not far from the Fruitland exit off of Interstate 55. First responders...
mymoinfo.com
Regional Radio Blood Drive A Success
(Farmington/Festus) A total of 137 people turned out Monday to donate during the Regional Radio Blood Drive, held in Farmington and Festus. Nancy Krekeler of Farmington was one of the many who rolled up their sleeve. She’s donated so many times that she’s lost count. We asked her why she continues to give blood.
mymoinfo.com
mymoinfo.com
Fire Prevention Week deemed successful by local fire agencies
(Jefferson County) It was yet another successful Fire Prevention Week for both the Hillsboro and Mapaville Fire Protection District’s. Hillsboro fire Chief Brian Gaudet says it has been a busy month spreading the word about fire prevention and safety. My MO Info · KJ101922E. Chief Gaudet mentions they...
mymoinfo.com
Perryville Man Killed In Traffic Accident
(Perryville) A Perryville man was killed last night in a traffic accident on Route N in Ste. Genevieve County. The highway patrol says 39 year old Christopher Boland was driving north when his truck ran off the road on a curve and overturned. The patrol says he wasn’t wearing a...
kfmo.com
Execution of Taylor Set At Bonne Terre
(Bonne Terre, MO) The execution date for 58 year old Leonard Taylor, of St. Louis, is set for February 7th at the Bonne Terre Prison. Taylor was convicted in 2008 for the shooting deaths of his girlfriend and her three children. Taylor was convicted of killing 28 year old Angela Rowe and 10 year old Alexis, 6 year old AcQreya, and 5 year old Tyrese Conley. Their bodies were located in their Jennings Home December 3rd of 2004. The Unites States Supreme Court declined to hear Taylor's case.
Washington Missourian
Red Cedar Inn presentation rescheduled for Oct. 17
A presentation about Pacific’s plans for the Red Cedar Inn project has been postponed until Monday, Oct. 17, at 3 p.m. During the joint meeting between the Pacific Tourism Commission and the Meramec Valley Historical Society Monday, Pacific Tourism Director Kelly O’Malley, who is overseeing the project, will present her overall plan for the Red Cedar Inn.
mymoinfo.com
Wednesday Sports Scoreboard
My Mo Info is a part of Alpha Media LLC. © 2022 Alpha Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.
mymoinfo.com
Economic development announcement in Crystal City
(Crystal City) There will be a large gathering of Jefferson County and even state officials for an economic development announcement in Crystal City tomorrow (Thursday) morning. The announcement is expected to further explain the Redbird project and a huge future development coming in the near future. Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says this project has been in the works for some time.
Comments / 0