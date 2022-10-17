ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Educated Patient® Lung Cancer Summit Joining Clinical Trials Presentation: October 1, 2022

Clinical trials have drastically affected the lung cancer space, according to an expert. “It’s through clinical trials that doctors are determining whether new treatments are safe and effective and whether or not they work better (than) what's currently available,” Dana Haagen, a clinical research coordinator at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia, said during a presentation during the CURE® Educated Patient® Lung Cancer Summit.
Hair Straightening and Uterine Cancer: What to Know About the Risks

Previous studies have linked chemicals in some hair products to breast cancer. New research has found hair straightening chemicals may increase risk of uterine cancer. Risk was doubled for those frequently using hair straightening products compared to those not using them. Uterine cancer is the fourth most common cancer among...
Historical Housing Discrimination Adversely Associated with Contemporary Colon Cancer Care and Outcomes, Study Shows

American Cancer Society led research to be presented at the 2022 ASCO Quality Symposium. New findings led by researchers atthe American Cancer Society (ACS) and the Johns Hopkins University show historical housing discrimination negatively affects contemporary colon cancer care and outcomes. The findings will be presented at the annual American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Quality Care Symposium in Chicago, September 30 - October 1.

