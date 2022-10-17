Read full article on original website
Related
curetoday.com
Educated Patient® Lung Cancer Summit Joining Clinical Trials Presentation: October 1, 2022
Clinical trials have drastically affected the lung cancer space, according to an expert. “It’s through clinical trials that doctors are determining whether new treatments are safe and effective and whether or not they work better (than) what's currently available,” Dana Haagen, a clinical research coordinator at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia, said during a presentation during the CURE® Educated Patient® Lung Cancer Summit.
A man thought his itchy skin was caused by a reaction to poison ivy. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer after a healthcare worker noticed his skin was slightly yellow.
A man who had an itch for weeks thought he had an allergy, but it was cancer causing the symptom. The man's cancer blocked the passage between the liver and gut, so bilirubin built up, causing the itch. Pancreatic cancer can be hard to diagnose, because there may not be...
survivornet.com
Mom, 49, Was Told Her Persistent Cough, Shortness Of Breath Were ‘Chest Infections’ After MULTIPLE Doctor Trips: It Was Cancer
When lung cancer survivor Tracey Ketch struggled with a persistent cough and shortness of breath, she was told she had a chest infection multiple times. Now the non-smoker is sharing her story to educate others about the disease. Lung cancer is the second most common type of cancer and it...
Urgent cancer warning to millions of women as just 3% can spot signs of stealth killer
AS ONE of the most deadly cancers to affect women - chances are you know what ovarian cancer is. According to charity Target Ovarian Cancer a mere 3 per cent of women are confident in naming all of the symptoms of the disease. It has called for urgent action to...
Healthline
Hair Straightening and Uterine Cancer: What to Know About the Risks
Previous studies have linked chemicals in some hair products to breast cancer. New research has found hair straightening chemicals may increase risk of uterine cancer. Risk was doubled for those frequently using hair straightening products compared to those not using them. Uterine cancer is the fourth most common cancer among...
curetoday.com
Historical Housing Discrimination Adversely Associated with Contemporary Colon Cancer Care and Outcomes, Study Shows
American Cancer Society led research to be presented at the 2022 ASCO Quality Symposium. New findings led by researchers atthe American Cancer Society (ACS) and the Johns Hopkins University show historical housing discrimination negatively affects contemporary colon cancer care and outcomes. The findings will be presented at the annual American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Quality Care Symposium in Chicago, September 30 - October 1.
survivornet.com
Washington Post Reporter Gene Park, 41, ‘Revels’ As He Rings Bell After Final Colon Cancer Chemo Treatment
Gene Park, 41, a well-known gaming reporter at The Washington Post celebrated his final chemotherapy treatment with a celebratory bell ring. Park announced his colon cancer diagnosis in July. The best and most complete way of screening is a colonoscopy every 10 years; and should begin at age 45. The...
Can Blood Tests Really Detect Cancer Early? A 4-Year Clinical Trial Aims to Find Out
President Joe Biden is leading an initiative to slash U.S. cancer deaths in half by 2047. An upcoming clinical trial to evaluate the effectiveness of blood tests for cancer, called multi-cancer early detection tests, may be one key to identifying cancer at its earliest stages and thus reducing mortality rates.
curetoday.com
Newer Lung Cancer Treatments Offer Improved Outcomes That are a ‘Whole Other Ballgame’ for Patients, Says Expert
An expert offers insight into the major treatment improvements over the past 20 years for early-stage and late-stage lung cancer. When comparing lung cancer treatments from 20 years ago to what is now available, current therapies are a “whole other ballgame,” according to Dr. Pierre de Delva. De...
Comments / 0