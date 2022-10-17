Read full article on original website
Police identify two found dead in wooded area of Kansas City
Police have identified two people who were found dead in a wooded area of Kansas City last weekend.
Kansas City police respond to shooting near Westport Road, Main Street
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a shooting that critically injured a victim on Wednesday evening. The shooting happened near Westport Road and Main Street.
Kansas City mom’s stolen car found less than 2 miles away
A Kansas City woman's car was found two days, and less than two miles, after it was stolen while she worked at a Minsky's restaurant.
KMBC.com
KCK police ask for help finding missing 19-year-old man
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are asking for help in finding a missing 19-year-old man. Authorities said Johnathan Devol was last seen Sunday on the banks of the Kansas River near the 12th Street Bridge and Levee Road. Police said they are concerned Devol may...
KCTV 5
Crash at West 87th Street and Hauser Court kills 1
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - A fatal one-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon left one person dead in Lenexa. Lenexa Police are investigating a crash near the intersection of West 87th Street and Hauser Court that took place shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday. The neighborhood is a few blocks east of Pflumm Road....
KMBC.com
3 in custody in connection with break-ins at KC-area gun stores
BASEHOR, Kan. — Three suspects are in custody after smash-and-grab burglaries at three different area gun stores this week. Two of those suspects are scheduled to appear in federal court Thursday. The first incident was 12:31 a.m. Sunday at Free State Gun Company in Basehor. Co-owner John Hutchison estimates...
Toddler dies from fentanyl overdose, Kansas City police say
Kansas City police say a toddler and three other people have died from fentanyl overdoses in a two-week span during October.
KCTV 5
KC Unsolved: Family searches for justice a year after 15-year-old fatally shot on mother’s porch
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Family members are still searching for justice more than a year after a 15-year-old was shot and killed on his mother’s front porch in Kansas City near 35th Street and Agnes Avenue. Da’Mario Gentry’s aunt, Janelle Morris, said his mother had just stepped inside...
Neighbors shocked after Kansas City man charged in sword killing
Neighbors and weapons specialists are reacting after a Kansas City man was charged, accused of impaling his brother with a sword.
Woman won’t be charged in shooting death of Kansas City firefighter
Jackson County prosecutors said the woman who shot and killed Kansas City firefighter Tony Santi won't be charged because it was self defense.
Kansas City mom’s car stolen at restaurant while she worked inside
A Kansas City mom of three says her car was stolen from the parking lot of a local restaurant while she was inside working.
Toddler among 4 recent victims of deadly fentanyl overdoses in Kansas City
In a two-week period this month, Kansas City, Missouri, police say they have investigated the deaths of four people - including a toddler - caused by fentanyl overdoses.
KCTV 5
Prosecutor’s office will not charge woman following fatal shooting of off-duty firefighter
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, citing self defense, says that a woman will not be charged after fatally shooting an off-duty firefighter earlier this month. “We grieve with the family and community over this tragic loss of life of Mr. Santi,” the prosecutor’s office...
Police identify woman killed in Monday night homicide in Kansas City
The new week started just like the old one ended in Kansas City, Missouri — with more gun violence. One woman was killed in a shooting.
fourstateshomepage.com
Suspect identified in weekend shooting
KSNF/KODE — The man who, police say is responsible for multiple incidents over the weekend in Southwest Missouri, including shooting at law enforcement, has been identified. 32-year old Brenton Ross is from Kansas City, and is being held on no bond. Authorities say he led numerous agencies on high-speed...
KCPD: Man, woman identified as victims of Monday afternoon homicide
Police say two people were killed Monday afternoon in south Kansas City, Missouri, near an area high school.
Former Kansas City officer pleads guilty to stealing, not working off-duty shifts
Former Kansas City police officer Brandon Sherman has pleaded guilty to stealing in Jackson County for not working off-duty security shifts.
KMBC.com
KCK man facing two murder charges after racing and crashing car in downtown KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 28-year-old in Kansas City, Kansas, is the subject of two second-degree murder charges after racing and crashing his car downtown. Jose Angel Vega also faces other felony charges for the Oct. 2, 2022, crash that killed two individuals, including a driver stopped at a red light.
KCTV 5
South Plaza residents say ‘enough is enough’ when it comes to crime
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - From law enforcement to prosecutors, Kansas City officials were in the hot seat Tuesday night. South Plaza residents say “enough is enough” when it comes to crime in their neighborhoods. They wanted and demanded answers. “Most of the time we don’t even see...
Kansas City, Kansas, man charged in deadly street racing crash that killed 2
A Kansas City, Kansas, man is charged with second-degree murder stemming from an Oct. 2, street racing crash that killed two people.
