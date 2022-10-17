Read full article on original website
‘Halloween Ends’ finally gets its Rotten Tomatoes score, and it’s much scarier than Michael Myers could ever be
The end of one of horror’s longest-running franchise is here, aptly named Halloween Ends, but it may just be the critical reception that will have you screaming. After five decades in the sun, Halloween Ends will see a much-needed climax to the Michael Myers canon. Marketing itself as the definitive end and with star Jamie Lee Curtis previously saying it will “f*ck you up”, the hype is very real for it. Considering the hit-and-miss history of Halloween sequels, you may not be shocked to see how the latest is faring critically, though.
'Halloween Ends' review: It's a bloody shame Jamie Lee Curtis didn't get a better sendoff
Just four years ago, Michael Myers stabbed his way to the top of the horror world again with the runaway hit “Halloween.” The fact that he's now falling down and impaling himself on his own blade (figuratively speaking) is both disappointing and head-scratching. The success of the 2018...
‘Halloween Ends’ Ending Explained: The Last ‘Halloween’ Movie Delivers a Gruesome, Definitive Death
After over four decades of playing a game of cat and mouse, Laurie Strode and Michael Myers are facing off one more time in Halloween Ends, which opened in theaters and began streaming on Peacock Premium today. Directed by David Gordon Green, Halloween Ends is the third and final film...
Halloween Ends: Michael Myers Actor Confirms He's Done With the Franchise
Blumhouse and Universal's Halloween Ends has been touted as the final chapter in the story of horror icons Michael Myers and Laurie Strode. While no one expects it to be the last Halloween movie ever made (there will absolutely be more in the future), this is the end of the road for the current storyline. Jamie Lee Curtis, who has played Laurie Strode since the original John Carpenter Halloween in 1978, has confirmed Halloween Ends will be her last time playing the character. The reboot trilogy director David Gordon Green is moving on to The Exorcist. Now, James Jude Courtney is joining his collaborators in hanging up Halloween for good.
‘Halloween Ends’: John Carpenter Reveals How He Feels About the End of the Trilogy
John Carpenter was the mastermind behind 1978's 'Halloween,' but here's what he thought about how 'Halloween Ends' concludes the latest timeline.
Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss
It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
Is ‘Terrifier 2’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
It’s officially spooky season so that means the Super Bowl for horror movie fans has commenced. And what better way to celebrate than to watch the new clown-slasher-sequel, Terrifier 2?. When we last saw Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton), he had mutilated the sole survivor Victoria (Samantha Scaffidi)...
Best Horror Movies on Netflix
Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
Halloween Ends Has Best Cameo From Original Michael Myers Actor Yet
In the original Halloween, Nick Castle performed a majority of the scenes as a masked Michael Myers, mainly so that he could witness how films were made from an actual set. What was merely meant to be a way to gain insight about filmmaking ended up defining a character's physicality for years to come, with director David Gordon Green bringing Castle back for cameos in his Halloween trilogy. Castle has once again returned for a cameo appearance in Halloween Ends, which is arguably the best inclusion of the actor yet. Halloween Ends is in theaters now and hits Peacock on October 14th.
Jamie Lee Curtis declares it’s her last ‘Halloween’ as Laurie Strode: ‘I’m going to miss her’
Scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis is laying her crown down and stepping away from her star-making role as Laurie Strode in the “Halloween” franchise after “Halloween Ends” hits theaters this Friday. In an essay written for People, Curtis reflected on what the role of the Haddonfield,...
Laurie Strode Deserved a Better Ending in 'Halloween Ends'
Forty years, seven movies, three separate timelines and one powerful actress at the heart of it all: Jamie Lee Curtis has officially said goodbye to her character of Laurie Strode. She solidified a name for herself in 1978 with John Carpenter’s original Halloween and brought to life the most influential final girl in horror movie history. Saying goodbye to Laurie was never going to be simple, but David Gordon Green’s new timeline had promising potential. So much of Halloween Ends promotion centered around the closing of Laurie and Michael’s story, with Curtis officially saying goodbye to the character through tearful vignettes. It was unsure how the film would pay tribute to such an important character, but many fans feared she wouldn’t make it out alive. With Ends now out for the public to see, we know that Laurie does indeed make it out alive, but just because she lived doesn’t mean her story was closed properly. In fact, the entire thing left a sour taste.
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - October 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix horror anthology looks like the best of monsters and murder
Guillermo del Toro’s highly anticipated horror anthology series finally has a release date. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is coming out on Oct. 25, just in time for Halloween. Additionally, Netflix released a new trailer teasing more of the collection to fans on Friday. The anthology will...
Jamie Lee Curtis Gets Nostalgic With Rare Behind-The-Scenes ‘Halloween’ Photos
Halloween ends this October, but Jamie Lee Curtis is going back to the beginning. The original Halloween film premiered in 1978 and kicked off not only Curtis’s film career but a franchise that still receives attention to this date. Just about everyone knows the theme and the haunting face of Michael Myers’s mask, but Curtis recently shared some remarkable behind-the-scenes photos from the film that started it all.
Every State’s Favorite Movie to Watch for Halloween This Year
For some people Halloween is all about dressing up in a funny costume and going trick or treating. For others, however, the holiday is all about a spooky movie marathon. (If you’re a costume-wearer, have a look at the most popular Halloween costume in your state.) Surfing through channels and streaming services these days, movie […]
Halloween Ends Set Photo Shows Michael Myers Without His Mask
In 1978, John Carpenter’s Halloween kicked off the Golden Age of slasher films that would also give birth to franchises like Friday the 13th. Over 40 years later, the reign of Michael Myers has apparently concluded with Halloween Ends. The Shape has gone on many rampages over the years, with and without Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode, but now that he’s hanging up his knife, the mask is going off too.
Jason Voorhees stuntman in ‘Friday the 13th’ dead at 96: report
Ted White, known for playing Jason Voorhees in the "Friday the 13th" horror film franchise died Friday, Oct. 14, at his California home, Fox News reported. He was 96. The Texas native — whose birth name was Alex Bayouth — served in the U.S. Marine Corps for six years and attended the University of Oklahoma, Fox News reported.
Halloween Ends Actor Addresses the Film's Pivotal Character Change
The final chapter of David Gordon Green's Halloween trilogy came to a close with last week's release of Halloween Ends, and while the film wrapped up various storylines, it also introduced all-new mysteries. With the film being the last entry for some of the members of the cast, it also saw the debut of Corey Cunningham, as played by Rohan Campbell, who undergoes a pretty severe change to his character that has left some audiences scratching their heads. With the film out now in theaters and on Peacock, Campbell shed some light on Corey's motives in the film.
Halloween Movies Streaming: Top Picks On Netflix, Disney+, Hulu & More
In the age of streaming, so many Halloween movies can be enjoyed from home, rather than having to go to the movie theater. Fans of spooky season can indulge in candy while watching their favorite Halloween films leading up to (and even after) October 31. Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Peacock, and Amazon Prime Video all offer great collections of spooky and scary movies. There’s classic favorites like Ghostbuters and Chucky, plus new releases like Halloween Ends and Hocus Pocus 2, that can be watched on these streaming services. Here’s our top picks for the best Halloween movies that are available to stream now!
