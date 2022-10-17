ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ste. Genevieve, MO

Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Missouri then you are definitely in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that are highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious pizzas made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MISSOURI STATE
KTLO

February execution date set for Missouri man who killed four

This booking photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Leonard Taylor. The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, set a February execution date for Taylor, a suburban St. Louis man who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three young children nearly 18 years ago. He is scheduled to be executed on Feb. 7, 2023, at the state prison in Bonne Terre. (Missouri Department of Corrections via AP)
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Man shot multiple times outside St. Charles hotel

ST CHARLES, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot outside a hotel in St. Charles early Wednesday morning. At about 1:34 a.m., St. Charles police were called to an area near the Hampton Inn and Suites and the Comfort Suites in the 1400 block of South 5th Street for a report of shots being fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 40-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his arm, side and leg.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
5 On Your Side

Where to see fall foliage in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — Autumn is taking its hold on St. Louis, bringing cooler weather, pumpkin spice and cozy sweaters. It also means the green landscape is giving way to vibrant reds, oranges and yellows, and there's no shortage of great places to catch the changing colors. The bi-state's great...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Three Injured in Head-On Collision in St. Francois County

(Bonne Terre) Three people were injured Thursday morning in a two vehicle accident in St. Francois County, one seriously. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place on southbound Highway 67, just north of the entrance to St. Francois State Park when a Dodge Caliber driven by 26-year-old Megan Johnson of Bonne Terre crossed the center median and struck a Chevy Equinox driven by 58-year-old Harold Jones of Bismarck head-on.
BONNE TERRE, MO
superhits1027.com

Radioactive Waste Found at Missouri Elementary School

According to a recent assessment by environmental investigative consultants, there is significant radioactive contamination at an elementary school in a suburb of St. Louis where nuclear bombs were manufactured during World War II. The waste was deposited in locations close to the Missouri River and the St. Louis Lambert International...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Missouri Independent

‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records

Jon Turner isn’t shy about sharing his opinion. An associate professor at Missouri State University in Springfield, Turner’s personal social media is typically filled with articles he shares about education or about his research focus of four-day school weeks. But occasionally Turner dips into politics, especially after Attorney General Eric Schmitt began suing, subpoenaing and […] The post ‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Monday, October 17th, 2022

(Statewide) -- The Missouri Department of Economic Development says the state will be making “historic investments” in broadband internet over the coming years. The department’s Office of Broadband Development is holding a “Connecting All Missourians” listening tour, beginning this week, to help ensure that all Missourians have high-quality, affordable internet access. The office wants to hear from the public in each of Missouri’s 19 regional planning commissions to learn about the strengths, challenges and needs in each region. The state says feedback will shape the creation of a five-year infrastructure plan and Missouri’s Digital Equity Plan. The first meetings are in Dexter and Perryville on Wednesday and Poplar Bluff and West Plains on Thursday.
MISSOURI STATE

