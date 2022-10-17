(Statewide) -- The Missouri Department of Economic Development says the state will be making “historic investments” in broadband internet over the coming years. The department’s Office of Broadband Development is holding a “Connecting All Missourians” listening tour, beginning this week, to help ensure that all Missourians have high-quality, affordable internet access. The office wants to hear from the public in each of Missouri’s 19 regional planning commissions to learn about the strengths, challenges and needs in each region. The state says feedback will shape the creation of a five-year infrastructure plan and Missouri’s Digital Equity Plan. The first meetings are in Dexter and Perryville on Wednesday and Poplar Bluff and West Plains on Thursday.

