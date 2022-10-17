Read full article on original website
Commercial Vehicle Officer Supervisor II, Gerald W. Johnson, to retire after 29 years with the Missouri State Highway Patrol
Captain Clark N. Stratton, commanding officer, Troop H, St. Joseph, announces that on November 1, 2022, Commercial Vehicle Officer Supervisor II Gerald W. Johnson will retire after serving over 29 years with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Johnson joined the Patrol on October 1, 1993, as a commercial vehicle inspector...
82-year-old killed in three-car crash in St. Charles
Troopers arrived on the scene of a three-car crash with one fatality.
4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Missouri then you are definitely in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that are highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious pizzas made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Green Castle woman teaches next generation how to cook her famous recipe
GREEN CASTLE, Mo. — A Heartland cook showed off her cooking skills Sunday in Green Castle, Mo. as a part of an effort to continue the culinary traditions of the area. Jean Heman, 87, of Green Castle demonstrated how to cook her legendary butter horn rolls at the Green Castle Lions Club.
40-year-man shot near St. Charles hotel early Wednesday morning
St. Charles Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Wednesday morning.
February execution date set for Missouri man who killed four
This booking photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Leonard Taylor. The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, set a February execution date for Taylor, a suburban St. Louis man who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three young children nearly 18 years ago. He is scheduled to be executed on Feb. 7, 2023, at the state prison in Bonne Terre. (Missouri Department of Corrections via AP)
Lesser-known Missouri fruit is thought to predict winter weather severity
Our cold snap this week is a strong reminder that Winter is coming. One fruit, native to Missouri, has a history of helping predict how rough the season will be.
Man shot multiple times outside St. Charles hotel
ST CHARLES, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot outside a hotel in St. Charles early Wednesday morning. At about 1:34 a.m., St. Charles police were called to an area near the Hampton Inn and Suites and the Comfort Suites in the 1400 block of South 5th Street for a report of shots being fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 40-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his arm, side and leg.
Farmington Volleyball Are MAAA Tournament Champions, Top Seed In District Tournament
(Ste. Genevieve) The Farmington Knights were crowned champions of the MAAA volleyball tournament Tuesday night. The Gold Bracket was played at Ste. Genevieve High School and Farmington received the #2 seed. They met #3 Valle Catholic in the semifinals and swept the Warriors in two sets. Farmington coach Haley Baker...
14 Missouri schools land on best colleges and universities list
Fourteen Missouri colleges made it on WalletHub's newly released 2023's Best College & University list.
First-of-its-kind homeless shelter for men comes to St. Charles County
The President of Faith Haven House, Dareth Jones, said this shelter felt necessary because often at other shelters, men would ask for a place to stay but there would be nowhere to put them.
Execution date set for man in 2004 Missouri quadruple murder
The State of Missouri has ordered an execution date for a man convicted in a 2004 quadruple murder case in St. Louis County.
Where to see fall foliage in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — Autumn is taking its hold on St. Louis, bringing cooler weather, pumpkin spice and cozy sweaters. It also means the green landscape is giving way to vibrant reds, oranges and yellows, and there's no shortage of great places to catch the changing colors. The bi-state's great...
Grant's Farm, under family control, looks to boost attendance, be 'self-sustaining'
ST. LOUIS — A group of Busch family heirs are looking to more than double attendance at Grant's Farm over the next five years, part of their push to turn the iconic South County tourist destination into a self-sustaining operation. Note: The video above is from 2021. In order...
Three Injured in Head-On Collision in St. Francois County
(Bonne Terre) Three people were injured Thursday morning in a two vehicle accident in St. Francois County, one seriously. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place on southbound Highway 67, just north of the entrance to St. Francois State Park when a Dodge Caliber driven by 26-year-old Megan Johnson of Bonne Terre crossed the center median and struck a Chevy Equinox driven by 58-year-old Harold Jones of Bismarck head-on.
Radioactive Waste Found at Missouri Elementary School
According to a recent assessment by environmental investigative consultants, there is significant radioactive contamination at an elementary school in a suburb of St. Louis where nuclear bombs were manufactured during World War II. The waste was deposited in locations close to the Missouri River and the St. Louis Lambert International...
‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records
Jon Turner isn’t shy about sharing his opinion. An associate professor at Missouri State University in Springfield, Turner’s personal social media is typically filled with articles he shares about education or about his research focus of four-day school weeks. But occasionally Turner dips into politics, especially after Attorney General Eric Schmitt began suing, subpoenaing and […] The post ‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records appeared first on Missouri Independent.
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Missouri were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Missouri News Headlines Monday, October 17th, 2022
(Statewide) -- The Missouri Department of Economic Development says the state will be making “historic investments” in broadband internet over the coming years. The department’s Office of Broadband Development is holding a “Connecting All Missourians” listening tour, beginning this week, to help ensure that all Missourians have high-quality, affordable internet access. The office wants to hear from the public in each of Missouri’s 19 regional planning commissions to learn about the strengths, challenges and needs in each region. The state says feedback will shape the creation of a five-year infrastructure plan and Missouri’s Digital Equity Plan. The first meetings are in Dexter and Perryville on Wednesday and Poplar Bluff and West Plains on Thursday.
