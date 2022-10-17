ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

One unheralded Bills’ player is forcing NFL fans to learn his name

Every NFL fan knows the name of every premier Buffalo Bills player. Josh Allen, Von Miller, Stefon Diggs, and even safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde. But defensive tackles – unless their name is Aaron Donald – can go unnoticed by the everyday fan even if it’s actually one of the most fun positions to focus on. That’s why even nine years into his NFL career, some people are just learning about DaQuan Jones.
The Bills are hoping to add an All-Pro after their bye week

Part of what makes the Buffalo Bills’ (5-1) start to the season so remarkable is that the team has been able to rattle off wins without a handful of key starters. Arguably the most important player missing from action has been the Bills’ All-Pro cornerback, Tre’Davious White. However, after being sidelined for the first six games, there is optimism that White could make his season debut in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers.
