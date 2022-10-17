Part of what makes the Buffalo Bills’ (5-1) start to the season so remarkable is that the team has been able to rattle off wins without a handful of key starters. Arguably the most important player missing from action has been the Bills’ All-Pro cornerback, Tre’Davious White. However, after being sidelined for the first six games, there is optimism that White could make his season debut in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO