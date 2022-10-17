Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Has One Condition For NWO Reunion In WWE
On the October 10 edition of "WWE Raw," fans were treated to a celebration for the 25th anniversary of one of WWE's most iconic factions, D-Generation X. DX members Shawn Michaels, Triple H, X-Pac, and Road Dogg came out to close the show, running through their assortment of in-ring introductions and notable catchphrases. However, as exciting as this reunion was for nostalgic fans, the absence of the late Chyna and AEW's red-hot "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn was notable; both received nods in the process.
wrestlinginc.com
Greg Gagne Recalls Hulk Hogan No-Showing Big AWA Show At Vince McMahon's Request
Greg Gagne, the son of late legendary wrestler and promoter Verne Gagne, reflected on the time the American Wrestling Association (AWA) was left stunned by Hulk Hogan's decision to no-show its huge Christmas night event in 1983 in St Paul, Minn., at the request of then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. McMahon had been looking to purchase the AWA, but the promotion also was in talks with CBS to promote a huge clash between Hogan and AWA World Champion Nick Bockwinkel at a special event in April 1984.
8 WWE performers Bret Hart wishes he wrestled before retirement
Bret “The Hitman” Hart is only 65 years old. Though it’s been more than a decade since the WWE Hall of Famer stepped foot in a wrestling ring ready to rumble, wrestling a tag match alongside John Cena versus Alberto Del Rio and Ricardo Rodriguez on a 2011 episode of RAW, there are a number of performers who have wrestled much deeper into their 60s than the once and forever leader of the Hart Foundation, with his one-time WWF opponent Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat having just booked a match at 69, and his long-time WWF frenemy Ric Flair having wrestled his “final match” in a one-night-only recreation of the old Jim Crockett Promotions. Sure, he suffered a series of concussions around the turn of the century that effectively ended his career right then and there, starting his now-infamous feud with Goldberg in the process, but medicine has come a long way since 2001 – if Flair can wrestle a match with his laundry list of former issues, why couldn’t Hart?
wrestlingrumors.net
Two WWE Legends Talk Helping Edge vs. The Judgment Day
He has some options. There are different ways to present a feud, with one of the options being to have one wrestler vs. a group. It can make things complicated for the one who is on their own and the situation often involves finding someone else to help in the fight. That is the case again and now two legends are at least considering offering their assistance to their old friend or rival.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Believes There Could Be Rumblings Of WWE Tag Team Splitting Up
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has a hunch that there have been discussions in WWE about splitting up a tag team based on its recent lack of television appearances. "Street Profits, they've been pretty quiet lately," Booker said on the "Hall of Fame Live!" podcast. "We haven't seen a whole lot from the Street Profits. There still could be some rumblings behind the curtain as far as breaking those guys up. I don't know or anything like that. ... Right now, I do not think it's time to break up the Street Profits. I think we can get a whole lot more out of that tag team if we just line these guys up in the right direction."
wrestlinginc.com
The Great Muta Addresses Never Wrestling For WWE
Keiji Muto, also known as The Great Muta, has been one of the most revolutionary professional wrestlers for over 30 years. Despite this, the legendary Japanese performer never competed for the WWE. While Muta did find success in WCW, made sporadic appearances in TNA, and most recently appeared at AEW's "Grand Slam Rampage" in September, the top wrestling company in North America is absent from his historic resume as an in-ring performer.
wrestletalk.com
NJPW Star Discusses Possible WWE Return
A NJPW star has discussed a possible WWE return. On the October 10 edition of Raw, Bullet Club members and NJPW stars Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows shocked the wrestling world by returning to WWE to reunite The O.C. with AJ Styles. It surprised many fans because not only were...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Legend Returns To Raw, Crazy Bobby Lashley Storyline, Triple H Contracts Covid-19 – News Bulletin – October 17, 2022
A WWE legend makes their return to WWE Raw, Bobby Lashley opens up about a crazy storyline he pitched, Triple H has Covid-19, and more. Don’t have time to watch a three-hour Raw? Can’t keep up with the constant backstage wrestling drama? We’ve got you covered, in the WrestleTalk news bulletin for Thursday, October 18, 2022.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bret Hart Thinks His Match With British Bulldog Was Probably The Only WWE SummerSlam 1992 Bout Worth Watching
While doing a virtual signing with Highspots Wrestling Network, Bret Hart looked back at his WWE SummerSlam ’92 bout where he headlined the show with British Bulldog for the Intercontinental Championship. Hart put over the Bulldog in the match. Hart stated that he and Bulldog’s match is probably the...
ComicBook
WWE Raw Preview: Who Is Running The Show, Triple H Update, Brock Lesnar Appearance
Tonight's Monday Night Raw takes place at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City and will happen without Paul "Triple H" Levesque being present. News broke earlier in the day that "The Game" had tested positive for COVID-19 and will be absent from the show. PWInsider followed up that report by stating Road Dogg, WWE's Senior Vice President of Live Events, will be running the show.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Threatens Tony Khan On AEW Dynamite
One AEW star has threatened Tony Khan and promised to completely “hijack” AEW Rampage this week if he doesn’t respond appropriately!. After searching the arena high and low for Nyla Rose and Jade Cargill’s TBS Championship, the Baddies caught up with Renee Paquette backstage with the bad news they still had not gotten back Jade’s belt.
wrestletalk.com
Matt Hardy Discusses Failed WWE Angles That Were ‘In Bad Taste’
An AEW star has discussed three failed WWE angles that they consider “in bad taste”. Since his arrival in All Elite Wrestling, Matt Hardy has seen his fair share of ups and downs. From injuries to the disappointing Hardy Boyz reunion, it has been less than smooth sailing.
wrestletalk.com
Spoiler On WWE Hall Of Famer Set To Return On October 17 Raw
There is a spoiler on a WWE Hall of Famer that is set to return on the October 17 edition of Raw. Over the past few months, WWE has done a great job of utilizing several legends on episode of Monday Night Raw. From Trish Stratus in Toronto to Kurt...
wrestletalk.com
Bret Hart Names Who He Thinks Is The Greatest Villain Ever
Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart has named who he thinks is the greatest wrestling villain ever. As the victim of the infamous ‘Montreal Screwjob,’ you may expect him to name former rival Shawn Michaels, or even Vince McMahon himself, but in the latest episode of WWE Network’s ‘Table For 3,’ Hart names former opponent Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler as the ultimate villain.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Threatens To Reveal Secret That Could “Cancel” Another WWE Star
On WWE Raw, a WWE star has threatened to reveal a secret that would get another star “cancelled,” find out all the details!. After attempting to fake an injury to get out of his match with Dexter Lumis by which if he loses, Lumis gets a WWE contract, The Miz was foiled at nearly every turn by Johnny Gargano.
tjrwrestling.net
Jerry Lawler Names The Greatest Thing He Was Ever Part Of In WWE
WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler has revealed what he thinks was the greatest thing he was involved in during his long career in WWE. Given his illustrious wrestling career in Memphis, his time as AWA World Champion, and his dozens of title reigns during his career, few might instantly place Jerry Lawler at the heart of WWE’s New Generation of the mid-nineties.
wrestletalk.com
Backstage Update On WWE Raw Stars Revealed
A backstage update on two WWE Raw stars has been revealed. On the October 14 edition of SmackDown, Raw stars Omos and MVP showed up to confront Braun Strowman, setting the stage for a feud. PWInsider provided an update on Omos and MVP’s status following this appearance, noting that Omos...
wrestletalk.com
Star Returns To WWE And Former Name On WWE Raw
A WWE star has returned to the company, shifting brands and with a new name! Find out who popped up on tonight’s (October 17) edition of WWE Raw!. After a period of absence, formerly Happy Corbin who left SmackDown dejected after being frequently referred to as “Bum Ass Corbin,” by fans and Pat McAfee alike.
stillrealtous.com
Spoiler On Former WWE Champion Appearing On Raw
Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is set to take place from Oklahoma City, OK and it will continue the build for the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event. Fightful Select is reporting that former WWE Champion John Bradshaw Layfield is set to appear on Raw tonight. JBL appeared on WWE programming last month during an episode of SmackDown when Baron Corbin got into his limo.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Reveals Their Dream WrestleMania Match
A returning WWE star has revealed their dream WrestleMania match. On the September 26 edition of WWE Raw, Candice LeRae made her return in a win over Nikki A.S.H. LeRae spent several years on the NXT brand before returning to the promotion. Like many NXT alum, she must have always thought about performing at WrestleMania.
Comments / 0