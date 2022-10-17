Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Attends Former WWE Star's Wedding
Former "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion Sasha Banks attended the wedding of former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) on October 17. A video of Banks at the wedding was shared on Instagram. Samuray Del Sol (formerly known as Kalisto on WWE) also attended the ceremony. He was released from WWE back in April 2021.
itrwrestling.com
Latest Update On Becky Lynch’s WWE Return
Becky Lynch last competed inside a WWE ring at SummerSlam, where she was unsuccessful in her attempt to regain the Raw Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair. After the match, Belair was confronted by Bayley, who returned from injury after more than a year off WWE television. Bayley wasn’t alone, and had Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (formerly known as Io Shirai) in tow, forming the group that would go on to be known as Damage CTRL.
PWMania
Possible Heel Turn for WWE RAW Superstar Coming Soon
Matt Riddle challenged Seth Rollins for the United States Championship but was unsuccessful, and WWE appears to be teasing a new feud for him. Riddle appeared in a segment with the returning Elias prior to the main event. Elias seemed unsure about Riddle interrupting him, but he eventually agreed and stayed at ringside for the title match.
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Brock Lensar returns, Matt Riddle battles Seth Rollins for U.S. title
One week ago, Brock Lesnar make a shocking return to Raw, costing Bobby Lashley the United States championship in the process. Lesnar will again be at Raw on Monday night and it's almost certain that Lashley will have a response. Lesnar has not competed inside the WWE ring since losing...
ComicBook
Watch Bobby Lashley Destroy Brock Lesnar to Open WWE Raw
Bobby Lashley opened this week's Monday Night Raw by demanding Brock Lesnar come out to the ring and answer for what he did last week, and the segment ended with "The All Mighty" obliterating "The Beast." Lesnar slowly made his way down the entrance ramp, but before either man could exchange words Lashley went straight on the offensive. He wound up spearing Lesnar through the ringside barricade, then broke free from security to spear Lesnar again over the commentary table. He then drove Lesnar through the table, capitalizing the beatdown.
wrestletalk.com
Serious Hangman Page Injury, Chris Jericho Signs New AEW Deal, Huge WWE Star Returning Soon – News Bulletin – October 19, 2022
There’s been a serious injury to AEW’s Hangman Adam Page, Chris Jericho has signed a new AEW deal, a huge WWE star is returning soon and more. It’s Wednesday morning and what better way to start the day than getting caught up on all the latest wrestling news with our news bulletin for Wednesday, 19 October 2022.
itrwrestling.com
Details On Who Will Be Leading Tonight’s WWE Raw With Triple H Out
In the wake of Vince McMahon’s retirement from WWE, Triple H was named both Executive Vice President of Talent Relations and head of WWE Creative. His title was recently upgraded to Chief Content Officer, and he is now the final word when it comes to the running of both Raw and SmackDown. As such, his presence at television tapings every week is of great importance.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Champion Working Through An Injury
Over the last few years there’s no denying that The Miz has been one of the most consistent Superstars on the WWE roster. The two time WWE Champion is often featured on WWE programming and on the most recent episode of Raw he claimed he to be dealing with a knee injury.
wrestletalk.com
NJPW Star Discusses Possible WWE Return
A NJPW star has discussed a possible WWE return. On the October 10 edition of Raw, Bullet Club members and NJPW stars Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows shocked the wrestling world by returning to WWE to reunite The O.C. with AJ Styles. It surprised many fans because not only were...
wrestletalk.com
Star Returns To WWE And Former Name On WWE Raw
A WWE star has returned to the company, shifting brands and with a new name! Find out who popped up on tonight’s (October 17) edition of WWE Raw!. After a period of absence, formerly Happy Corbin who left SmackDown dejected after being frequently referred to as “Bum Ass Corbin,” by fans and Pat McAfee alike.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Threatens To Reveal Secret That Could “Cancel” Another WWE Star
On WWE Raw, a WWE star has threatened to reveal a secret that would get another star “cancelled,” find out all the details!. After attempting to fake an injury to get out of his match with Dexter Lumis by which if he loses, Lumis gets a WWE contract, The Miz was foiled at nearly every turn by Johnny Gargano.
wrestletalk.com
Matt Hardy Discusses Failed WWE Angles That Were ‘In Bad Taste’
An AEW star has discussed three failed WWE angles that they consider “in bad taste”. Since his arrival in All Elite Wrestling, Matt Hardy has seen his fair share of ups and downs. From injuries to the disappointing Hardy Boyz reunion, it has been less than smooth sailing.
stillrealtous.com
Major Name Set To Miss WWE Raw Tonight
WWE has been going through some big changes ever since Triple H was put in charge of creative, but it doesn’t look like The Game will be in attendance for this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. PWInsider is reporting that the WWE Chief Content Officer and Head...
wrestletalk.com
New WWE Signing Facing Major Schedule Conflict
Recent-returned WWE star Karl Anderson faces a major scheduling conflict with NJPW, as he still holds one of the promotion’s championships. Anderson is still the reigning NJPW NEVER Openweight Champion, despite making his return to WWE with tag team partner Luke Gallows on the October 10 edition of WWE Raw.
wrestletalk.com
Backstage Update On WWE Raw Stars Revealed
A backstage update on two WWE Raw stars has been revealed. On the October 14 edition of SmackDown, Raw stars Omos and MVP showed up to confront Braun Strowman, setting the stage for a feud. PWInsider provided an update on Omos and MVP’s status following this appearance, noting that Omos...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Set For October 18 WWE NXT Show
Tonight’s (October 18) episode of WWE NXT is set to go head to head with AEW Dynamite for the first time in 18 months, with this week’s episode of Dynamite instead taking place on a Tuesday. With the shows going head to head, WWE has made sure to...
wrestletalk.com
Popular SmackDown Star Makes Surprise NXT Return
The crossover between the WWE main roster and NXT has been showcased a lot over the past few weeks, with Sonya Deville, The Good Brothers, Rhea Ripley, Kevin Owens and Raquel Rodriguez announced for tonight’s show. Also set for the show was a match pitting Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo against...
wrestletalk.com
Championship Match Announced For Next Week’s WWE Raw
Next week on WWE Raw there will be a major championship re-match between popular stars feuding of late – find out who!. After Bianca Belair and Candice LeRae took on Bayley’s faction mates IYO SKY and Dakota Kai on tonight’s WWE Raw, there was a dust up between the champ and Bayley.
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Star Reveals Goals For The Next Five Years
AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has opened up about what he wants to accomplish over his next few years with the company. Moxley recently signed a five-year extension with AEW, keeping him on the company’s roster until at least 2027. His new contract includes “mentoring and coaching” roles.
wrestletalk.com
Two AEW Stars ‘Almost Got Physical’ Months Ago
AEW star Santana has been out of action due to an injury that he suffered back at the Blood and Guts match in June, which saw he, Ortiz, Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli defeat the Jericho Appreciation Society. For a while, there were rumours of a...
