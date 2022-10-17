Kanye West appeared on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's Drink Champs podcast and said George Floyd died because of fentanyl and that the cop's knee wasn't "on his neck like that." During his interview on Drink Champs, which premiered on Saturday (Oct. 15) on Revolt TV, Kanye West was discussing Candace Owens' documentary on Black Lives Matter, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM, and apparently in the movie it talks about George Floyd's death by the hands of former White Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. The film has now led Kanye to believe that George Floyd's death was actually caused by his alleged usage of fentanyl and that the cop's knee wasn't "on his neck like that."

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO