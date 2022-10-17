Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
Shawn Michaels Believes Top NXT Star Is Ready For WWE Main Roster
Shawn Michaels believes that a top NXT star is ready for the WWE main roster. Since taking over creative for WWE NXT, Shawn Michaels has gotten extremely close with various stars on the developmental roster. Carmelo Hayes has been among the top stars who has received consistent praise from the...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Challenges Bobby Lashley For Royal Rumble
The Royal Rumble is a cornerstone of WWE’s special event content and is known for surprise entrants and returning faces. Former WWE name “The Masterpiece” Chris Masters (now Chris Adonis) has revealed that he would love to return to WWE in the Royal Rumble to square up to Bobby Lashley.
wrestletalk.com
Report: Former WWE Star Returning To IMPACT Wrestling
There is a new report that has revealed that a former WWE star is expected to return to IMPACT Wrestling. Following Bound For Glory 2022, IMPACT Wrestling was to undergo several changes with various stars completing their runs with the company. Per PWInsider, former WWE star PJ Black will be...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Receives Latest 5-Star Match Rating From Dave Meltzer
Dave Meltzer has given a rare 5-star rating to a recent match involving a current AEW name. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer reviewed the match between El Hijo del Vikingo and Rey Fenix at TripleMania XXX On October 15. El Hijo del Vikingo defended his AAA Mega heavyweight...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Teases New Character In Fiery Vignette
In a segment during NXT Halloween Havoc, a WWE star featured in a vignette where he set his former character ablaze. In the short clip, the former T-Bar and before that known as Dominik Dijakovic was seen setting fire to his former Retribution mask. With the former T-Bar’s Twitter account...
wrestletalk.com
Kevin Nash’s Son Tristen Passes Away Aged 26
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash’s son Tristen Nash has sadly passed away aged 26, the Nash family has confirmed. The announcement was posted to Twitter by Sean Ross Sapp on behalf of the Nash family, and reads as followed:. On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have...
wrestletalk.com
WWE SmackDown To Air On FS1 October 28
If WWE fans want to check out Roman Reigns on SmackDown next week, they’ll have to remember to flip channels!. For next week’s October 28 edition of WWE SmackDown, WWE has announced that fans will have to move the channel over to FS1. Taking to their social media...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Describes Poignant Moment In Locker Room
A WWE star describes a poignant moment they had in the locker room after believing they just wrestled their last match. Recently having a chat with Ryan Satin on his Out of Character podcast, the recently returned Candice LeRae opened up about the feeling of her last match. Before heading...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Announces Popular Star Injured On SmackDown
WWE has announced an injury to a popular star occurred during tonight’s edition (October 21) of SmackDown on FOX. After SmackDown went off the air, WWE announced an injury sustained by Sheamus after a vicious post-match attack by The Bloodline. Writing on social media, WWE announced:. “BREAKING: Due to...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Debuts New Look On SmackDown
A WWE star has debuted a new look on tonight’s WWE SmackDown to match their burgeoning new character change. Taking on Sonya Deville in a match on WWE SmackDown, Liv Morgan came to the ring with a new look. With new Harley Quinn inspired gear and makeup, Morgan certainly...
wrestletalk.com
IMPACT Wrestling Spoilers For October 21 TV Tapings
Spoilers have been revealed for the IMPACT television tapings which took place on October 21 from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada. Full spoilers below, courtesy of PWInsider. X Division Championship Tournament Quarterfinal: Black Taurus def. Laredo Kid. X Division Championship Tournament Quarterfinal: Trey Miguel def. Alan Angels.
wrestletalk.com
SmackDown Kicks Off With A Banger & Bray Wyatt Tease
With WWE SmackDown kicking off with Solo Sikoa with the Bloodline versus Sheamus with The Brawling Brutes, the show is off to a hot start!. With Wade Barrett on commentary referencing Sheamus’ warm up for the match including training with Liv Morgan, the hard hitter held nothing back on the youngest member of the Bloodline.
wrestletalk.com
Top NXT Star Names Two WWE Legends He Wants To Face
An NXT star whose name seems to be on everyone’s lips has revealed the two WWE names that he would like to go toe-to-toe with in the ring. During a recent interview with Cameron Hawkins of The Ringer, Carmelo Hayes named two WWE veterans that are on his bucket list of dream competitors.
wrestletalk.com
AEW References Beating NXT In Ratings On Rampage
After AEW Dynamite bested WWE NXT in the ratings on Tuesday for the special resurrection of the head to head war, of course they mentioned it on AEW Rampage!. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, AEW Tag Team champs The Acclaimed were making their way to the ring as AEW Rampage returned to Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
wrestletalk.com
GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale Addresses WWE-GCW Relationship Rumors
GCW owner Brett Lauderdale has addressed the WWE and GCW relationship rumors. GCW star Joey Janela has caused a lot of speculation as of late after promoting WWE Raw multiple times in the past few weeks, while GCW owner Brett Lauderdale raised eyebrows by saying he wants to use guys like Omos in Game Changer Wrestling.
wrestletalk.com
Plans For Bray Wyatt On October 21 WWE SmackDown Revealed
The plans for Bray Wyatt on the October 21 edition of WWE SmackDown has been revealed. Following his epic return at Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt had the wrestling world buzzing once again after his return to the SmackDown brand on the October 14 episode. This return brought an emotional promo...
wrestletalk.com
Saraya Recalls Top WWE Stars Crying After Her Serious Neck Injury
Saraya has recalled two top WWE stars crying after her serious neck injury. On the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite, Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, made her debut in All Elite Wrestling. This surprised many fans after Saraya announced her exit from WWE following her contract expiring...
wrestletalk.com
Next WWE NXT PLE May Run On Same Day As ROH Final Battle?
It looks like the next WWE NXT premium live event may run on the same day as Ring of Honor’s next pay-per-view. This Saturday, October 29 will mark NXT’s latest premium live event entitled Halloween Havoc. This event comes off the heels of the brand airing on Tuesday...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Reveals He’s Dealing With Injury
WWE announced the long teased match between Dexter Lumis and The Miz for the October 17 episode of Monday Night Raw, but the match never ended up taking place. When Dexter made his entrance for the match, Miz jumped him from behind with a steel chair after faking a knee injury to get out of the match earlier in the night.
wrestletalk.com
Retired WWE Star Says Controversial Hall Of Famer ‘Made The Business Look Bad’
Retired wrestler and former WWE (then WWF) Women’s champion Wendi Richter has discussed some details of her relationship with her trainer, The Fabulous Moolah. Richter trained at The Fabulous Moolah’s Lillian Ellison School of Professional Wrestling in the late 70s and early 80s. She signed with the WWF...
Comments / 0