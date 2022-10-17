ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SJSU-New Mexico State Football Game Postponed

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The football game scheduled between San José State and New Mexico State for this Saturday at 3 p.m. PT has been postponed, announced by Director of Athletics Jeff Konya on Friday. This decision was made after freshman running back Camdan McWright tragically lost his life in an accident this morning (story here).
Spartans Battle Rebels Thursday Night

LAS VEGAS, Nev.—Blaire Fleming recorded a career-best 20 kills as the San José State volleyball team dropped a highly-contested match at UNLV, 3-1, Thursday night inside the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas. Amethyst Harper recorded her second double-double of the week with 16 kills and 10 digs. Haylee...
SJSU's Camdan McWright Passes Away

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San José State is deeply saddened by the death of Camdan McWright. McWright would've turned 19 this December and was a freshman on the San José State football team. The university is working cooperatively with the San José Police Department, the California Highway Patrol,...
Spartans Travel Up I-280 for Stanford Intercollegiate

The San José State women's golf team competes in the Bay Area for the second time this fall as the Spartans play at the Stanford Intercollegiate this weekend, October 21-23, at the Stanford Golf Course. The par-71 course will play at 6,269 yards. San José State begins the first...
Weinman's Final-Minute Strike Powers Spartans to 1-0 Win

BOX SCORE (PDF) FORT COLLINS, Colo. - Sabrina Weinman scored on a free kick at 89:21. to lead San Josè State (6-5-5, 5-2-2 Mountain West) to a 1-0 road victory at Colorado State (4-6-7, 1-3-5 Mountain West) on Thursday afternoon. The Spartans have won three matches in a row...
SJSU Hosts Pepperdine for First Home Meet This Season

SAN JOSE, Calif. - SJSU Swim and Dive hosts Pepperdine in their first home match of the season on Friday at 1:00 p.m. at the SRAC pool. Felicity Passon won the 50 yard butterfly with a 24.98 and won the 50 yard backstroke with a 25.66 at the CSUB Sprint Classic last weekend.
Spartans Win Tight Matchup Against George Washington

SANTA CLARA, Calif.— Bende Pardi led the way for the Spartans with three goals as No. 15 San Josè State (7-11, 0-2) came back to defeat No. 19 George Washington (16-2, 6-1) 10-9 on the first day of the Julian Fraser Memorial Invite. Mark Kis, Utku Karhan, Maro...
