Yardbarker
Wilt Chamberlain Said Playing In Boston Garden Was Like: "Going To One Of The Old Roman Amphitheaters Where They Threw The Christians To The Lions"
Wilt Chamberlain vs. Bill Russell is one of the most iconic rivalries that the NBA has ever seen. While the ultimate rivalry between Bill and Wilt became one-sided due to the incredible championship success that Russell had with his Boston Celtics. While Chamberlain won a title with 2 different teams, his 2 career titles don't even come close to Russell's 11.
