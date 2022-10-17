ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

blockchain.news

Bitcoin Group Rumoured to be Engaging in Mulitple Takeover Negotiations

Bitcoin Group SE is rumoured to have been engaging in takeover negotiations with several potential companies that are involved in deposit-taking or credit institutions from Germany. The 268-year-old German bank Bankhaus von der Heydt is reportedly among their targets. Munich-based Bankhaus von der Heydt has had a rough patch with...
blockchain.news

FDIC to Offer Guidance on Crypto After it Understands its Associated Risks

Martin Gruenberg, the acting Head of the Federal Deposit Insurance Commission (FDIC) has assured that banking regulators in the United States will be responsible for providing adequate guidelines to financial institutions on how to deal with digital currencies. Speaking at the Brookings Institute on Thursday, Gruenberg said this guidance will...
blockchain.news

Hong Kong Wants to Legalize Cryptocurrency Trading

Hong Kong wants to take more proactive action to become an international virtual assets center by launching several legal initiatives related to emerging technologies in the crypto industry. The city and a special administrative region of China appear to want to view the regulation of cryptocurrencies differently from China. Elizabeth...

