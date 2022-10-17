Alviere, an embedded finance platform, is now the first fully licensed money transmitter in all 50 states as well as Puerto Rico, according to a note from the company. Many Fintechs pursue state-based licenses to offer services. This is a process that can take quite some time. Alviere states that it was a multi-year initiative to gain approval across the US, thus allowing its clients to provide its services anywhere in the US.

