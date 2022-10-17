Read full article on original website
Yahoo!
Walmart CTO: 'Crypto will become an important part of how customers transact’
Walmart (WMT) made headlines late last year, when the company sought several new trademarks that signaled its intent to make and sell virtual goods in the metaverse. Now, the retail giant’s Global Chief Technology Officer says crypto transactions will be right "in the middle" of its digital strategy moving forward.
Quartz
Rise of the African Super Apps
Elon Musk may be plotting the creation of super app X, but some African startups are way ahead of him. The interconnected nature of challenges and opportunities in financial inclusion, e-commerce, and logistics in Africa has provided a fertile ground for super apps that aim to seamlessly embed themselves in their users’ lifestyle.
blockchain.news
Shapeshift Migrate Users to Open-Source Mobile App Boosting Decentralization
Shapeshift has now created a new open-source app to which users will have to migrate, to take additional steps into complete decentralization. On Wednesday, noncustodial crypto exchange and decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), Shapeshift, announced the launch of its new open-source mobile application to move fully into decentralization. According to Shapeshift,...
todaynftnews.com
Shopify now extends support to Tezos NFTs through Taco Loyalty Automation Tool
In a recent announcement made by Taco Labs Inc., it has been revealed that the leading software development firm’s Web3 automation tool, Taco: NFT Loyalty Automation, has carried out the successful integration of the Tezos blockchain. This integration allows the extension of support to the Tezos NFTs on Shopify.
8 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $50 an Hour
Making $50 per hour is no small feat. If you work full-time hours, $50 per hour is the equivalent of a bit more than $100,000 per year ($104,000, to be exact). As always, inflation continues to erode...
Companies eliminating degree requirements open the door to giving your remote job to someone else
Eliminating college degree requirements is great for millions of workers, but it also makes job hunting more competitive. A four-year degree has long been heralded as a must-have to advance in corporate America. But that might not be the case much longer. General Motors recently announced that it would be...
blockchain.news
Rarible's NFT Aggregator Allows Free Price Comparisons across Marketplaces
Rarible has launched a non-fungible token (NFT) aggregator, visible on the website's homepage. The new feature will allow visitors of the NFT marketplace to browse listings across several marketplaces and compare prices. The aggregator comes with a search bar where visitors can access the filter to look for NFTs based...
blockchain.news
Flipkart Introduces Avenue for Indians to Shop in the Metaverse
Indian retail and supermarket giant, Flipkart is looking to redefine the future of shopping with the launch of the Flipverse, a metaverse arena where shoppers can get a peak of the products they want to buy. In reality, Flipverse is designed to change the shopping experiences for both the customer...
blockchain.news
German Crypto Neobank Nuri to Sets Date to Close its Business
Nuri, a cryptocurrency-focused German Neobank has set December 18 as the date it will stop access to its platform and find ways to liquidate its assets. In an open letter to its workers, key stakeholders, and the general public, Nuri’s CEO Kristina Walcker-Mayer described how the company’s attempt to find additional funding or an acquirer had been futile considering the current economic pangs in the global financial ecosystem as a whole.
wealthbriefingasia.com
Standard Chartered Appoints New Head Of International Banking
The latest moves and appointments at Standard Chartered Bank in Asia. This week Standard Chartered Bank appointed James Lye as global head of international banking, to help grow the business. In this newly-created role, he will be based in Singapore, reporting to Raymond Ang, global head of affluent clients, and...
monitordaily.com
The Technology & Partnership Sparking Innovation in Finance
Change is afoot in the equipment finance industry. From embedded finance to fintech expansion and intrapreneurship, innovation begins with curiosity. In this Monitor exclusive, Susan Carol explores the industry’s next chapter with several leaders who are sparking its evolution. Embedded finance with shared predictive data and machine learning is...
getnews.info
Top Dutch entrepreneur Huub Knapen looks to expand his Amazon course and outsourcing business to the international market.
Huub Knapen, the man behind Next Level B.V., stays on track to expand his Amazon course, which has benefited hundreds of students, workers and businesses. Huub Knapen, a leading entrepreneur, based in the Netherlands, is out to carve out his own name in the global industry by expanding his Amazon course and outsourcing business to the international market.
Visa, Thunes Team to Allow X-Border Payments to 78 Digital Wallets
Visa and B2B payments company Thunes have partnered to enable individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) using Visa Direct to move money internationally to 78 digital wallet providers. With this cross-border, send-to-wallet capability, those users will be able to move money to 1.5 billion digital wallets in 44 countries...
crowdfundinsider.com
First Fintech to Gain Money Transmitter License in All 50 States: Embedded Finance Firm Alviere
Alviere, an embedded finance platform, is now the first fully licensed money transmitter in all 50 states as well as Puerto Rico, according to a note from the company. Many Fintechs pursue state-based licenses to offer services. This is a process that can take quite some time. Alviere states that it was a multi-year initiative to gain approval across the US, thus allowing its clients to provide its services anywhere in the US.
MailChimp and Black In Fashion Council Partner To Accelerate Black Designers, Entrepreneurs
Intuit Mailchimp and Black In Fashion Council (BIFC) are leveraging commitments to helping Black designers and fashion entrepreneurs accelerate their businesses. In a new partnership, the BIFC and Mailchimp program and capsule collection are supporting and empowering women like Jamaican–American fashion designer Samantha Black of Sammy B, a women’s ready-to-wear clothing line, and Nigerian-Austrian designer Larissa Muehleder of the Muehleder label.
Microsoft lays off under 1,000 employees across multiple divisions
What just happened? Microsoft has become the latest tech giant to lay off employees, again, as the economic downturn impacts even the most established industry titans. The company cut jobs across multiple divisions and locations yesterday in a move Microsoft has defined as "structural adjustments." Axios writes that while Microsoft...
crowdfundinsider.com
Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council Slams UK Competition and Markets Authority: “A chilling effect on America’s startup ecosystem”
The Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council (SBE Council) has issued a statement hammering the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) for its activity that will have “a chilling effect on America’s startup ecosystem.”. This past week, the CMA claimed that the acquisition by Facebook (Meta) of GIPHY, Inc....
cryptopotato.com
India Has the 3rd Largest Web3 Talent Pool in the World: NASSCOM-Hashed Emergent Study
[PRESS RELEASE – Bengaluru, Bengaluru, 19th October 2022]. The country is home to over 450 active Web3 startups, including four unicorns. India has over 11% of the global Web3 talent, making it the 3rd largest Web3 talent pool in the world. India’s Web3 potential is currently hamstrung by lack...
Narcity
7 Remote Jobs Hiring In BC That Pay Over $100K & You Can Skip The Morning Commute
If you are looking for a sweet gig that will let you work from your own bed and completely skip that dreadful morning commute, some of these jobs might just catch your eye. There are currently a ton of remote jobs in Vancouver hiring and these options will even pay you over $100,000 annual salary.
Facebook’s 'empty' and 'sad' metaverse is suffering
Facebook parent company Meta's attempts to create a "metaverse" have floundered and failed to attract enough interest from users to succeed despite founder Mark Zuckerberg's vision for the technology. The Big Tech company's main metaverse, Horizon Worlds, has reported a low user base and struggles to keep users coming back,...
