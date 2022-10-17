Read full article on original website
The New York Yankees’ Treatment of Fans Last Night Was an Absolute Disgrace
The New York Yankees, and Major League Baseball, should be embarrassed today. This has nothing to do with the normal criticisms of baseball: pace of play and lack of relatability to younger audiences being chief among them. No, this has to do with the actions between the hours of 7PM...
Yankees Game One loss falls on the shoulders of Aaron Boone
The New York Yankees lost the ALCS opener against the Astros this evening by a 4-2 score. New York was tasked with taking on soon to be three-time Cy Young award winner Justin Verlander and they countered with Jameson Taillon. Aaron Boone’s decision making was called into question before the...
David Ortiz drops controversial Aaron Judge take that will infuriate Yankees fans
New York Yankees fans are not fond of thinking about Aaron Judge leaving the team this offseason. Unfortunately, that reality may soon be upon them. David Ortiz dropped the name of a team that he thinks would be great for the Yankees’ superstar. In a conversation with Pat Ragazzo...
Ex-Mets reliever plans to change delivery with Red Sox
Jake Reed is going to be changing it up for the Boston Red Sox. The righty reliever was claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles last week. Reed is known for having an odd delivery, and he plans to work on it in the offseason. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
Payback time? Here’s what Yankees had to say about hated Astros ahead of ALCS
NEW YORK — The Yankees finally are getting a real chance to get some vengeance with the Houston Astros for their cheating in 2017 and maybe 2019, too. Their regular-season meetings the last few years were fun, tense games because the teams don’t like one another at all, but this wasn’t payback time.
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner stopped team from making huge upgrade at shortstop
New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has been thinking about paying Aaron Judge for quite some time, as his caution played a significant part in his unwillingness to spend big during this past off-season. In fact, the team had a great opportunity to improve the shortstop position tremendously, with a bevy of elite-level players available on the open market.
Yankees’ Aaron Hicks out for season | What it means for ALCS roster
NEW YORK — The Yankees were still celebrating wildly in their clubhouse after advancing to the American League Championship Series. Already changed into street clothes at his locker, Aaron Hicks was disappointed. “I’m going to be out for six weeks and pretty much my season is over,” he told...
Astros-Yankees predictions: Who will rule the ALCS?
This is what we've been waiting for all season. The rematch is on after the Yankees general manager claimed that the team hadn't reached a World Series because of the Astros' cheating.
VIDEO: Yankees Fans Chant “We Want Houston” Outside Yankee Stadium
Be careful what you ask for, Yankees fans…
The World Series may well be the Astros’ to lose
The Astros are eight wins away from capturing a World Series title, and based on how the postseason has played out thus far, the defending American League champions could not be better positioned to collect those eight victories. Though the Mariners went down swinging in the ALDS, the Astros were...
Houston Astros host the New York Yankees in ALCS Game 1
New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (18-4, 1.75 ERA, .83 WHIP, 185 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
Ex-Mets prospect turns heads in White Sox managerial interview
It looks like the White Sox will have a new manager soon. Following Tony La Russa’s resignation due to health concerns, Chicago has been looking for someone to take his place. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. One of the candidates is Pedro Grifol, who seems to...
Did Astros troll Yankees with choice for 2022 ALCS Game 1 first pitch?
If you ever find yourself asking, “Did the Astros troll the Yankees here?” the answer is universally yes. The Astros always beat the Yankees, and Astros fans hate the Yankees immensely. It’s a devastating combo, and accusations of rent-free living certainly go both ways in the rivalry.
Pirates claim ex-Mets catcher
The Pittsburgh Pirates have claimed Ali Sanchez off of waivers from the Detroit Tigers. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The catcher signed with the New York Mets as an international free agent in 2013. He spent the next few years bouncing around the minor-league system and then was added to the Mets 40-man roster in 2019. Sanchez made his major-league debut in 2020. He was eventually designated for assignment in early 2021 and subsequently traded to the St. Louis Cardinals. The 25-year-old has played in just seven major-league games, five with the Mets and two with the Cardinals.
Torre’s Yankees versus Boone’s Yankees
C - J.Posada. DH - D. Strawberry, (‘96, ‘98) R. Sierra, (‘96, ‘98) C. Fielder, (‘96, ‘98) R. Rivera, (‘96, ‘98) C. Davis (‘99), D. Justice (2000), J. Conseco (2000). Pitchers. 1996 - A. Pettitte, D. Cone, G. Lloyd, D. Gooden,...
The Final Word on Giancarlo Stanton
There are so many things I want to say about that incredible win last night in game 5 of the ALDS. Everything came together perfectly for the Yankees. They got the start they needed from Nasty Nestor, who truly achieved ace status, just one game after Cole showed the world why he is an ace as well. (Don't @ me Cole haters. We will not entertain any assertion that Cole is not an ace on this thread after his performance in Game 4.) The bullpen locked it down. Those slap hitting shit goblins finally ran out of luck on offense as their lack of power proved to be fatal. We even got to enjoy the fans (and some players) giving Naylor the business with that whole rock the baby thing, which was AWESOME.
Boone and Schmidt
Game 3 Yankees versus Cleveland bottom of 9th inning. Yankees leading 5 to 3. Boone brings in Clarke Schmidt to pitch. Yankees loose game 3 by a score of 6 to 5. Game 1 Yankees versus Houston bottom of 5th inning. Score tied. Boone brings in Clarke Schmidt to pitch. Schmidt barely escapes further damage with inning ending double play. Boone sends Schmidt back to pitch the bottom of 6th inning. Houston hits 2 home runs off Schmidt. Houston leads 3 to 1.
Mets axe long-time fan favorite in minor-league coaching staff overhaul
The New York Mets are shaking up their minor league system, and that will include letting go of Tim Teufel. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Teufel was a member of the 1986 World Series Championship team and has worked in various positions for the Mets for the last two decades. He was elevated to the major league staff as third base coach from 2012 to 2016, and spent the last six years as the Mets’ minor league infield coordinator.
The Astros’ bullpen will be the Yankees’ toughest challenge yet
When you think about the Astros, there are certain stars that come to mind — Justin Verlander, Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, the guys that jump off the page. Each of them are a tough assignment for the ALCS, but the great underdiscussed force in this series is the strength of Houston’s bullpen. We’re all rightfully concerned about what Verlander or Framber Valdez will do in their starts, but the series may hinge on what happens when those guys are taken out of the game.
