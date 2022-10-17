ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Jerry Jones curses at Robert Kraft in ‘heated exchange’ over Roger Goodell (report)

Apparently things got pretty testy at the owners’ meetings on Tuesday. According to ESPN, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones got into a “heated exchange” over a new contract for Roger Goodell. Jones was said to be the lone dissenter in a 31-1 vote and told the Patriots owner “don’t (expletive) with me.” Kraft reportedly replied, “excuse me?” with Jones responding with a cleaner “don’t mess with me.”
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Miserable' News

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggling to a 3-3 start, and rumors swirling about his marriage, some are starting to believe that the 45-year-old quarterback made a mistake coming back for the 2022 season. On Wednesday, Brady's old paper, the Boston Globe, said that Brady is "miserable." "A miserable Tom...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Patriots owner Robert Kraft have heated exchange at NFL owners meeting, per report

This week, NFL owners are meeting in New York to discuss different matters of importance in regards to the league. One item on the agenda concerned commissioner Roger Goodell's contract, as NFL owners voted Tuesday to permit their compensation committee to open contract negotiations with the longtime commish, per ESPN. However, this matter turned into a heated debate.
NEW YORK STATE
Sporting News

Why Cowboys' Jerry Jones said 'don't f— with me' to Patriots' Robert Kraft at NFL owners meeting

There was some unexpected drama at the NFL owners' meeting on Tuesday, and it stemmed from a vote on Roger Goodell's contract status. As ESPN's Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr. report, the NFL's 32 owners held a vote to determine whether the league's compensation committee would be able to negotiate a new contract with Goodell. The NFL's commissioner had previously signed a five-year extension in 2017 that runs through 2024.
The Spun

Prominent Sports Host Says Bob Costas Needs To 'Shut Up'

A man who made his living talking about sports wants Bob Costas to stop talking so much. The decorated broadcaster has called the ALDS games between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians for TBS. Not everyone has enjoyed the Emmy winner's return to the MLB booth. During his podcast...
CLEVELAND, OH
Outsider.com

Deion Sanders Reveals Why He Would Never Coach in NFL

Deion Sanders has provided a spark and then some to the Jackson State Tigers since he took over as the team’s head football coach in 2020. Sanders has turned the HBCU into a powerhouse within the SWAC, going 20-5 over two plus seasons at the helm. Naturally, a step up in the coaching ranks makes sense. Sanders is currently rumored to be a candidate for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coaching vacancy. But a step up to the NFL? Forget about it, Sanders says.
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

2 Attorneys Have Threatened Legal Action Against The NFL

The NFL has already dealt with a lot of issues stemming from the Washington Commanders' workplace culture, and the hits just keep on coming. Lisa Banks and Debra Katz, the attorneys who represented more than 40 former Commanders employees, have sent NFL commissioner Roger Goodell a letter this week. Banks...
WASHINGTON, DC
NFL

Jim Irsay's comments put onus on other NFL owners to grapple with Daniel Snyder's status

For more than a year, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has been almost entirely out of sight in the NFL. He has not attended meetings with his fellow owners, popping up only a few weeks ago at midfield before Washington's game in Dallas, with one of his very few allies, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Snyder is in a kind of strange limbo that was not called a suspension but which made him, effectively, persona non grata in the NFL.
WASHINGTON, DC
Sportico

Sporticast: NFL Owner Drama Spills into Public, FuboTV Abandons Sportsbook

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including a rarity—NFL ownership drama spilling over into the public. Earlier this week, Jim Irsay, who owns the Indianapolis Colts, became the first NFL owner to publicly call for the ouster of Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder. Snyder has been mired in myriad controversies over the past few years, with a growing drumbeat for the NFL to force him to sell, which it can if 24 owners vote to do so. Last week ESPN wrote that Snyder was...
NBC Sports

NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL schedules come together for sports equinox

It may not be a traditional sports holiday like Christmas, Thanksgiving or the Fourth of July, but Thursday will be a mix of all three for fans. Oct. 20 is one of the rare dates on the sports calendar that will feature professional football, basketball, baseball and hockey games. From Thursday Night Football to the MLB playoffs to the new seasons in the NBA and NHL, there is action across the board.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC News

Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi dies at 100

ATLANTA — Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi, a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy at Georgia who went on to lead the Cardinals to their most recent NFL championship in 1947, died Wednesday. He was 100. The University of Georgia announced that Trippi died peacefully at...
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy