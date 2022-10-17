Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
Related
Jerry Jones curses at Robert Kraft in ‘heated exchange’ over Roger Goodell (report)
Apparently things got pretty testy at the owners’ meetings on Tuesday. According to ESPN, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones got into a “heated exchange” over a new contract for Roger Goodell. Jones was said to be the lone dissenter in a 31-1 vote and told the Patriots owner “don’t (expletive) with me.” Kraft reportedly replied, “excuse me?” with Jones responding with a cleaner “don’t mess with me.”
NFL Owners Waiting on ‘Evidence’ Against Commanders’ Dan Snyder
NEW YORK — There’s nothing officially on the agenda related to Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder as owners meet at a luxury hotel here on Tuesday. That doesn’t mean he won’t be a topic of conversation behind closed doors. Owners interviewed by Front Office Sports said...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Miserable' News
With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggling to a 3-3 start, and rumors swirling about his marriage, some are starting to believe that the 45-year-old quarterback made a mistake coming back for the 2022 season. On Wednesday, Brady's old paper, the Boston Globe, said that Brady is "miserable." "A miserable Tom...
CBS Sports
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Patriots owner Robert Kraft have heated exchange at NFL owners meeting, per report
This week, NFL owners are meeting in New York to discuss different matters of importance in regards to the league. One item on the agenda concerned commissioner Roger Goodell's contract, as NFL owners voted Tuesday to permit their compensation committee to open contract negotiations with the longtime commish, per ESPN. However, this matter turned into a heated debate.
Sporting News
Why Cowboys' Jerry Jones said 'don't f— with me' to Patriots' Robert Kraft at NFL owners meeting
There was some unexpected drama at the NFL owners' meeting on Tuesday, and it stemmed from a vote on Roger Goodell's contract status. As ESPN's Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr. report, the NFL's 32 owners held a vote to determine whether the league's compensation committee would be able to negotiate a new contract with Goodell. The NFL's commissioner had previously signed a five-year extension in 2017 that runs through 2024.
Prominent Sports Host Says Bob Costas Needs To 'Shut Up'
A man who made his living talking about sports wants Bob Costas to stop talking so much. The decorated broadcaster has called the ALDS games between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians for TBS. Not everyone has enjoyed the Emmy winner's return to the MLB booth. During his podcast...
Deion Sanders Reveals Why He Would Never Coach in NFL
Deion Sanders has provided a spark and then some to the Jackson State Tigers since he took over as the team’s head football coach in 2020. Sanders has turned the HBCU into a powerhouse within the SWAC, going 20-5 over two plus seasons at the helm. Naturally, a step up in the coaching ranks makes sense. Sanders is currently rumored to be a candidate for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coaching vacancy. But a step up to the NFL? Forget about it, Sanders says.
2 Attorneys Have Threatened Legal Action Against The NFL
The NFL has already dealt with a lot of issues stemming from the Washington Commanders' workplace culture, and the hits just keep on coming. Lisa Banks and Debra Katz, the attorneys who represented more than 40 former Commanders employees, have sent NFL commissioner Roger Goodell a letter this week. Banks...
Lawyers for ex-Washington employees seek explanation from Roger Goodell on Dan Snyder allegation
ESPN reported Commanders owner Daniel Snyder used information from an NFL-commissioned investigation as a "tip sheet" to help create a "enemies list."
NFL
Jim Irsay's comments put onus on other NFL owners to grapple with Daniel Snyder's status
For more than a year, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has been almost entirely out of sight in the NFL. He has not attended meetings with his fellow owners, popping up only a few weeks ago at midfield before Washington's game in Dallas, with one of his very few allies, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Snyder is in a kind of strange limbo that was not called a suspension but which made him, effectively, persona non grata in the NFL.
Jerry Jones reportedly scolded Bob Kraft at NFL owners meeting: 'Don't f–k with me'
An ESPN report indicated that things got pretty heated between Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Patriots owner Robert Kraft during a vote on Roger Goodell’s contract.
Dan Snyder Selling? Commanders Attorney Fires Back on 'Smear Campaign' & Washington Ownership - EXCLUSIVE Part 1
'There has been a well-orchestrated and well-documented campaign against Dan Snyder for several years now aimed at mudding the waters around his ownership of the team,' the Washington Commanders owner's attorney tells us in Part I (of 4) or our exclusive interview.
Jim Irsay’s Stunning Defiance Can’t Be Dismissed
The Colts’ owner is the first person involved with the NFL to show any semblance of backbone against Dan Snyder.
Sporticast: NFL Owner Drama Spills into Public, FuboTV Abandons Sportsbook
On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including a rarity—NFL ownership drama spilling over into the public. Earlier this week, Jim Irsay, who owns the Indianapolis Colts, became the first NFL owner to publicly call for the ouster of Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder. Snyder has been mired in myriad controversies over the past few years, with a growing drumbeat for the NFL to force him to sell, which it can if 24 owners vote to do so. Last week ESPN wrote that Snyder was...
Black Hawk Down Veteran Mocks Tom Brady for Comparing NFL Season to Military Deployment
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady recently likened the grind of the NFL season to military deployment. Brady made the comments on the “Let’s Go!” podcast with Jim Gray Monday, which aren’t sitting well with U.S. veterans. “I almost look at like a football season like...
Citrus County Chronicle
Browns loaded with problems as tough opponents loom
CLEVELAND (AP) — For the second straight year, Bill Belichick treated Kevin Stefanski and his Browns staff to a free coaching clinic.
NBC Sports
NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL schedules come together for sports equinox
It may not be a traditional sports holiday like Christmas, Thanksgiving or the Fourth of July, but Thursday will be a mix of all three for fans. Oct. 20 is one of the rare dates on the sports calendar that will feature professional football, basketball, baseball and hockey games. From Thursday Night Football to the MLB playoffs to the new seasons in the NBA and NHL, there is action across the board.
Fox40
This is the closest you can live to California’s NFL stadiums
Are you a diehard football fan? Do you eat, sleep and breathe the NFL? Want to be as close to the action as possible?. If you’ve ever wanted to live next door to your favorite football team, that dream can become a reality. The sports betting and news website...
Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi dies at 100
ATLANTA — Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi, a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy at Georgia who went on to lead the Cardinals to their most recent NFL championship in 1947, died Wednesday. He was 100. The University of Georgia announced that Trippi died peacefully at...
Comments / 0