Former Titans TE Delanie Walker Announces Retirement

According to ESPN.com, former Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker has announced his retirement after 14 NFL seasons. Walker spent seven seasons in California as a sixth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2006. However, it wasn’t until he signed with the Titans as a free agent in 2013 that his career flourished.
Shaq Leonard back on practice field for Colts

INDIANAPOLIS – Shaquille Leonard has embarked on his second comeback in two months. The Indianapolis Colts’ All-Pro linebacker was back on the practice field Wednesday, 17 days after suffering a concussion and a broken nose in week 4 against the Tennessee Titans. The fractured nose was “significant,’’ according to coach Frank Reich, and required surgery.
Texans Let Go of Vice President

-HOUSTON (AP) - The Associated Press has confirmed that the Houston Texans have parted ways with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby. Easterby came to Houston in 2019 after working for the New England Patriots for several years. He was hired as executive vice president of team development before being promoted to his current role in January 2020. He was close to team owner Cal McNair and gained more power in the organization after coach and general manager Bill O’Brien was fired following the team’s 0-4 start in 2020.
Raiders' Davante Adams ready to move on, focused on Texans

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams stepped to the lectern for his weekly news conference wearing all black Fragment Air Jordan gear, with his backpack strapped on, and five minutes to spare before team meetings. He used about four of them and had nothing...
Bears can reference new Titans stadium for future

The Tennessee Titans reached an agreement with the Mayor of Nashville, John Cooper, to depart Nissan Stadium and build a new one of their own, according to Axios. Similarly, the Bears are looking to leave Soldier Field to build a stadium of their own. The Titans also paid rent at Nissan Stadium, as the Bears did with Soldier Field.
DeAndre Hopkins responds after Jack Easterby let go by Houston Texans

DeAndre Hopkins had a lot to celebrate Monday. The star Arizona Cardinals wide receiver was added back to the team's active roster after serving a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy. He also got a piece of enjoyable news from his old team. The Houston Texans, off...
