Penguins Game 4: Lines, Notes & What to Watch vs. Kings
One quick stop home before two weeks of laundry bags, hotels, and the Canadian Rockies. The Pittsburgh Penguins (2-0-1) host the LA Kings (3-2-0) Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins’ lineup figures to be the same as the first three games, including a pair of six-goal performances and a sloppy clunker against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday.
Red Wings’ Jakub Vrana enters player assistance program
Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana was placed in the NHL and NHL Players’ Association player assistance program. The league
Rangers' Shesterkin throws off Reaves with two-second delay after ritual
Team takes ice moment later than usual as goalie takes his time. The New York Rangers pregame ritual was on a two-second delay on Monday. Since forward Ryan Reaves signed with the Rangers prior to the 2021-22 season, the pregame routine has been the same: goalie Igor Shesterkin crouches down in the doorway leading to the ice, Reaves shoves some teammates then yells at the top of his lungs "Shesty, release us!" The "u" in the shouted us is usually elongated for maximum effect.
Slow starts, the Hurricanes, and power play muscle in a 5-1 loss (AUDIO)
The Seattle Kraken endured a tough night from the exploits of a consensus Stanley Cup contender, as the Carolina Hurricanes cruised, 5-1 over the Kraken before a sellout crowd of 17,151 fans at Climate Pledge Arena on Monday. The loss was the Kraken’s second in a row (1-2-1), giving up...
Hurricanes Defense & Improving Forwards Are Fueling Fast Start
The 2022-23 NHL season is a little over a week old, and the early excitement has been palpable league-wide. From games in Prague, explosive young talent making their mark, and the Toronto Maple Leafs inability to beat, of all teams, the Arizona Coyotes at Scotiabank Arena, storylines abound and social media fun is warming up right off the bat. It feels good to be back.
Quinn returns to New York with Sharks seeking first win of season
NEW YORK -- David Quinn knows his winless San Jose Sharks will play an important game against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MSG, NBCSCA, ESPN+, SN NOW). But it will also be meaningful for the coach. Quinn got his NHL coaching start...
Anaheim Ducks Game Day: New Jersey Devils – 10/18/22
The Anaheim Ducks will continue their long Eastern Conference road trip tonight against the New Jersey Devils. The Ducks are on short rest after a 6-3 loss to the New York Rangers last night. This is the first back-to-back for Anaheim this season. Last year, the Ducks were 6-6-1 in the second game of back-to-backs, with all six losses occurring on the road.
Off to another fast start, Hurricanes visit Oilers
There has been some serious offense for the unbeaten Carolina Hurricanes in the opening week of the season. Their defense
Darryl Sutter thought Vegas coach’s challenge should’ve been faster
The Calgary Flames defeated the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night at the Saddledome, rallying back after a 2-0 first period deficit. The Flames’ rally was delayed somewhat by a disallowed goal 4:39 into the second period. Following the game, Flames head coach Darryl Sutter conceded that he didn’t...
Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin NHL All-Time Goals tracker
The Great 8 is going for 800. Alex Ovechkin – nicknamed "The Great 8" as a nod to Wayne Gretzky's "The Great One" – is set to become just the third player in NHL history to reach 800 career goals. He entered the 2022-2023 season having scored 780 over his 17 seasons. With each goal scored this season, he inches closer to joining Gretzky (894) and Gordie Howe (801) in hockey's most exclusive club.
New York Rangers Living Up to Locker Room Expectations
The New York Rangers look like the team to beat in the Eastern Conference through four games. Again it is only four games, but the Rangers look like an offensive juggernaut that is ready to take the NHL by storm. Many expected the Rangers to take the next step this season after an incredible trip to the Eastern Conference Final last year. However, this year the bar has been raised inside the locker room. And so far the Rangers are living up to those expectations, as they are on a mission to win it all.
Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not the Best Defense Partner for Seider
Moritz Seider is a phenom of a defensive specimen. He’s built like a tank, hits like a freight train, and made his presence felt in his Calder Trophy-winning season as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year. But the one question on everyone’s mind is: can he get even better?
Colin Cowherd Says Broncos Should Consider Trading Russell Wilson
Colin Cowherd: “I’m going to throw this at you and you’ll think it’s insane. Denver says to Arizona ‘We will take Kyler off your hands and you can have Russell.’ Kingsbury is like ‘just give me a coachable guy!’— Russell Wilson, whereas Denver, Hackett is like ‘give me a young guy who can move!’ If Arizona doesn’t solve this, if Denver doesn’t solve this, who wouldn’t take that phone call? Kyler Murray does not trust the owner, the GM, or the coach, and he gets a fresh start. Denver gets what they want. Russell is an older Kyler. Arizona is like ‘we like Kyler, he’s not coachable.’ That’s not an issue with Russell. Both have issues, and both have contracts you can’t get out of. You can with a trade. America am I nuts?? If these seasons torpedo, you would not in Arizona take a call from Denver on 33-year-old Russell Wilson? Denver’s owners are looking at this and thinking ‘did we just buy Blockbuster??’ Kyler is sitting here thinking ‘why am I taking all the shots here? My owner calls me out, my GM doesn’t like me, they put an addendum in my contract, and I don’t love my coach.' Kyler would love a fresh start. Arizona is like ‘we are over Kyler, but we built our offense based on his skill set as a mobile quarterback.' I've seen broadcasters be swapped, I've seen companies be swapped, you wouldn't take a call in ten weeks if things don't get solved?" (Full Segment Above)
