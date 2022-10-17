Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Queens neighborhood annoyed by new street design
REGO PARK, Queens (PIX11) — Speeding, traffic jams and dangerous crossings are all the problems one street in Queens is causing neighbors. Rego Park’s 62nd Drive is identified as a “high crash corridor“ by the New York Department of Transportation (DOT). More than a dozen people have been seriously hurt on the road over the […]
Queens residents back Interborough Express to Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- Queens residents are increasing calls for better transportation options to Brooklyn. The long talked about Interborough Express could be the solution. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook has the latest on the project and reaction from residents. Queens commuters who use the MTA's subways and buses tell us they're often stranded without a direct link to Brooklyn by train. One of the only subway lines linking the two boroughs is the G train, which runs from Long Island City, Queens to Kensington, Brooklyn.But if you don't live near that train, like Yokasta Colon, it could take you well over an hour. "I think...
2 men rob Brooklyn supermarket of $5K in cash
The NYPD is searching for two men wanted for robbing a Brooklyn supermarket on Monday evening, making away with thousands in cash.
fox5ny.com
Assault victim afraid to ride subway again
NEW YORK - In August, Vesly Beato, 22, and her 15-year-old cousin were on an uptown No. 1 subway train pulling into the Lincoln Center station on the Upper West Side when violence found her. "Right when we approached 66th Street, the doors open and I hear, like, this huge...
19-year-old stabbed at Staten Island Ferry Terminal
One person was stabbed during the morning commute in the Staten Island Ferry Terminal Tuesday.
queenoftheclick.com
Drugs On Dead End Street In Bay Ridge
At the Community Board 10 Meeting, Gina spoke about the problem of drugs of 76th Street between Ridge and Colonial. (See street view) This is the street with the steps. Since it is a dead end street with low light, many fancy cars are parked there and a strong smell of pot. CB 10 said that they will work on this.
Mercedes driver flees after crushing legs of man unloading U-Haul truck in Brooklyn
A Mercedes-Benz driver fled after crashing into a man unloading a U-Haul truck in Brooklyn and leaving the victim in critical condition with severe leg injuries.
hotelnewsresource.com
Best Western Plus Brooklyn-Prospect Park Hotel Opens in in Brooklyn, New York
Best Western Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of the Best Western Plus Brooklyn-Prospect Park, located at 928 Coney Island Avenue in Brooklyn, New York. The hotel is owned by Mahesh Ratanji and features 67 total guestrooms. The Best Western Plus Brooklyn-Prospect Park is a new construction hotel featuring a...
Brooklyn father stabbed to death on NYC subway, slashed after sticking up for cop
A 43-year-old New York City father was stabbed to death on a Brooklyn subway train after sticking up for a female police officer who was being harassed by a man.
Man dragged to death in Queens after grabbing car door: NYPD
ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (PIX11) — A man was dragged to his death on a Rockaway Beach street after he grabbed the door handle of a car and the driver took off, according to authorities. The man, a 27-year-old whose name has not yet been made public, was found unresponsive near Beach 87th Street and Rockaway […]
Man steals woman's eyeglasses while beating her unprovoked on Brooklyn subway platform
A man beat a woman on a subway platform and then stole her eyeglasses in an unprovoked attack at a Brooklyn station, police said Wednesday as they released an image of the suspect.
Washington Square News
Private security guards patrol emergency exits at West 4th subway station
At the often-crowded West Fourth Street-Washington Square subway station, one of the closest to NYU’s campus, officers from two private security contractors now stand in front of emergency exit doors and turnstiles. The officers have been patrolling the station since they were assigned to the post in early September.
These are the most coveted neighborhoods in NYC
We all have that one NYC neighborhood we’d move to in an instant given the chance, even if you love your own area. New Yorkers tend to love tree-lined streets, easy access to shops and public transportation as well as hopping nightlife. When these intersect in one neighborhood, it’s a dream come true.
fox5ny.com
Man torched Queens restaurant that messed up his order, cops say
NEW YORK - A man accused of setting fire to a Bangladeshi restaurant in Queens earlier this month apparently told cops that the eatery botched his rice dish. After a two-week investigation into the Oct. 2 fire at Ittadi Garden and Grill in Jackson Heights, NYPD detectives and FDNY fire marshals arrested Choephel Norbu, 49, on Monday and charged him with third-degree arson, second-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree reckless endangerment.
A new announcement in the subway is made to make riders feel more at ease
A new MTA initiative directing conductors to announce when police officers are aboard trains or platforms to help riders feel safer on the subway was launched this month.
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg, DOI Commissioner Strauber Announce Indictment of Six Real Estate Developers for Defrauding New York State’s 421-A Program
Indictment is First Under Office’s New Housing & Tenant Protection Unit. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. and New York City Department of Investigation Commissioner Jocelyn E. Strauber announced the indictment of developers JOEL KOHN, MICHAEL AMBROSINO, ALEN PAKNOUSH, MENDEL GOLD, IOAN SITA and GHEORGHE SITA, and their real estate corporations, for defrauding New York State’s 421-a tax exemption program meant to promote affordable housing, and collectively reaping more than $1.6 million in illegal property tax benefits.
queenoftheclick.com
Check Stealing in Bay Ridge Happened At the Post Office – Inside Job – Arrest Made
Captain Tolson told Bay Ridge that someone was stealing checks, cleaning them and selling them on the Dark Web. Captain Tolson said they realized it was happening at the Post Office and it was an inside job! In the Spring, it was believed to be the mailboxes – see here. Captain Tolson said the mailboxes are secure.
Labor shortage, inflation force Long Island diners to close
PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- The squeeze is hitting many restaurants hard, and some can't afford to keep their doors open.The combination of the labor shortage and inflation is putting restaurants in a tight spot, and some deli owners on Long Island tell CBS2's Jennifer McLogan it's closing time.The Regal Kosher Delicatessen is about to serve its last knish. It's been a mainstay in Plainview for 56 years, owned by the Weiss family -- grandparents, parents and now their children."It's very sad -- I'm going to start to cry -- because this is my whole life," said Joyce Weiss Schwartz."The meats, since...
NY1
4 arrested after man stabbed at Staten Island ferry terminal: NYPD
Four people were arrested after a man was stabbed inside the Staten Island Ferry Terminal in St. George Tuesday morning, the NYPD said. The 19-year-old man was stabbed in the chest shortly before 9 a.m., police said. He was taken to Richmond University Medical Center, where he was listed in...
Ex-con, 40, shot to death on Bronx street
An early-morning shooting on Wednesday killed a 40-year-old ex-con on a Bronx street, police said. The victim was shot in the chest near E. 216th St. and White Plains Road in Williamsbridge about 3:30 a.m., cops said. Medics rushed the victim to Jacobi Medical Center but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released. The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear but ...
Comments / 0