Sporting News
Redcliffe Dolphins player Liam Hampson found dead in Barcelona nightclub
Redcliffe Dolphins player Liam Hampson has been found dead in a Barcelona nightclub, aged 24. The rugby league community were left in fear on Wednesday night (AEDT), with NRL star AJ Brimson posting to social media reporting Hampson missing in a since-deleted post. “Hey guys bit of a long shot...
Creeslough: The 10 lives cut short in Co Donegal village tragedy
The victims of the Creeslough disaster ranged in age from five to 59.Gardai said they were all locals who lived in the tiny village or surrounding areas.James O’Flaherty, 48.Originally from Sydney in Australia, Mr O’Flaherty lived in Dunfanaghy, just miles from Creeslough.He worked as an engineer managing large projects around the world and had worked in Australia, France, the UK and the US.A death notice for Mr O’Flaherty said he was survived by his wife Tracey, his son Hamish, brother John and other extended family. The notice said he was predeceased by his parents Brendan and Stella O’Flaherty.His funeral Mass...
Red Devils ace plunges 3,500ft to his death after chute gets caught in fellow jumper's lines
The Sergeant Major of the British Army’s world-famous parachute display team has been killed in a jump tragedy. Sergeant Dean Walton of the Red Devils died after a mid-air collision during a training jump in Spain on Friday. The lines of his parachute became entangled with those of another...
BBC
Barnsley paedophile to jet off on holiday before sentencing
A paedophile who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two girls has been allowed to jet off on holiday to Greece before being sentenced. Matthew Thompson, 48, is set to fly to Kos for a week-long break despite facing a possible jail term. Thompson, from Barnsley, admitted 10 offences, including sexual...
mailplus.co.uk
City’s incredible accusation of prejudice is an almighty slur
LET us go back to Friday lunchtime and the spark for the latest instalment of this increasingly festering rivalry between Manchester City and Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp had finished the broadcast section of his press conference and had moved on to taking questions from newspapers. With so many demands on his time, Liverpool’s manager could only speak for six minutes and 30 seconds.
BBC
Aston Villa boss Carla Ward says abuse of Sarah Mayling and Hawa Cissoko has been 'horrific'
Online abuse towards Sarah Mayling and Hawa Cissoko has been "horrific", says Aston Villa boss Carla Ward. Hammers defender Cissoko was sent off for lashing out at Villa's Mayling in Sunday's Women's Super League match, sparking a confrontation when Cissoko left the pitch. "The abuse for both of them has...
BBC
Sheffield lorry driver Brian Wilson, 90, says he is in for the long haul
Aged 90, Brian Wilson is undoubtedly among the world's oldest working lorry drivers. And, after more than 70 years on the road, he has no plans to apply the handbrake just yet. BBC News' Kevin Shoesmith went along to meet him at a Sheffield haulage yard. Brian Wilson does not...
BBC
UWE Bristol students placed in halls in Newport, Wales
Students at university in Bristol are being housed in accommodation across the River Severn in Wales. More than 120 first-year students are living in Newport as the Bristol-based University of the West of England (UWE) has run out of accommodation. Some of the students living in Wales say they are...
