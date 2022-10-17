Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
BIAN Introduces Open-Source Specification Tool to Accelerate Digital Transformation
BIAN, the “independent” not-for-profit association, recently announced its Open-Source Specification tool. Through its Open-Source offering, organizations now “have access to a set of message definitions made freely available for modification and redistribution.”. The tool has been “developed to further BIAN’s CORELESS BANKING INITIATIVE, which aims to promote...
argusjournal.com
Frontera Group and Intellimedia Networks to Launch Enhanced Media Asset Discovery for Mixie AI 2.0 Solution
A Demo of the AI-based Metadata Extraction Tool Will Be Available Soon. DALLAS, TEXAS, Oct. 18, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Frontera Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: FRTG) (“Frontera,” “Frontera Group” or “the Company”), a technology-focused strategic acquirer of revenue-generating companies and intellectual property (IP), today announced that it will be launching an enhanced version of Intellimedia Network’s Mixie AI 2.0 media asset discovery solution, enabling companies and content creators with large video repositories to better search and utilize video content.
ZPE Systems launches smartphone-size cloud gateway for IoT, OT, & IoMD applications
FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- ZPE Systems announces the Mini SR, a smartphone-size, cloud-orchestrated gateway that solves the operational challenges of running security and connectivity at the network edge. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005396/en/ Nodegrid MiniSR shown with Environmental Monitoring Sensor, Alert Beacons, and iPhone for scale (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Cogito Announces an AI-Informed Personalized Coaching Solution to Support Frontline Professional Development
The new module automates the creation of personalized growth plans, streamlines coaching preparation for team leaders and provides continuous feedback to employees. Cogito, the leader in real-time coaching and guidance for the enterprise, announced a new and enhanced solution targeted at improving the employee experience for frontline teams. The Personalized Coaching features are designed to better support employees in handling complex customer service inquiries and focus on professional development based on each agent’s skills.
Probius Expands Board of Directors, Further Enhancing Expertise in Pharma and AI
FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Probius, a deep tech company bridging the data gap between biology and AI, today announced two new members elected to the board of directors. John J. MacWilliams, Senior Advisor to the Director at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) and most recently Special Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs and Senior Advisor to the Homeland Security Advisor in the Biden Administration, was elected alongside Janis Naeve, a biopharma veteran and Partner at Cota Capital, an early investor in Probius. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005068/en/ John J. MacWilliams and Janis Naeve named to Probius Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)
Keysight Introduces Automated and AI-Driven Testing to Optimize Experiences on 5G Smartphones
SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, introduces enhancements to the company’s Nemo Device Application Test Suite. This software-centric solution uses automation and artificial intelligence (AI) to enable wireless service providers and application developers to accelerate the assessment of smartphone users’ real-world interactions with native applications.
monitordaily.com
LeaseQuery Adds New AI Capabilities to Automate Lease Process
LeaseQuery added new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to enable lease abstraction and lease entry. This will allow LeaseQuery to automate key parts of its implementation process, offering customers a seamless onboarding experience. “With accounting expertise being the core of our business, we realize the immediate value AI brings to lease...
SimScale Launches Online Learning Center for Cloud-Native Engineering Simulation
MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- SimScale launched a new online learning center for its cloud-native engineering simulation platform. Users can access the easy-to-use training resources athttps://learning.simscale.com/. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005478/en/ SimScale learning portal has more than 85 training videos available on-demand and comes with certification depending on what skill level is completed. Multiple learning paths are available, for example, the Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) path is shown in the image. (Graphic: Business Wire)
techaiapp.com
Machine learning accelerates development of advanced manufacturing techniques
Despite the remarkable technological advances that fill our lives today, the ways we work with the metals that underlie these developments haven’t changed significantly in thousands of years. This is true of everything from the metal rods, tubes, and cubes that provide cars and trucks with their shape, strength, and fuel economy, to wires that move electrical energy in everything from motors to undersea cables.
New Adobe software tools aim to aid 3D content creation for metaverse
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Adobe Inc (ADBE.O) on Tuesday released a set of new software tools designed to make it easier to create three-dimensional digital objects for marketing campaigns, video games and the metaverse.
ffnews.com
Crédit Agricole Group Infrastructure Platform Drives Automation and Operational Efficiency With Red Hat
Red Hat, Inc., the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, announced that Crédit Agricole Group Infrastructure Platform (CA-GIP) adopted Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform to support the organization’s cultural shift to an automation-centric strategy, increasing operational efficiency for DevOps teams. Working with Red Hat, CA-GIP has automated infrastructure operations, scaled automation across tens of thousands of servers, and achieved return on investment (ROI) in just one year.
Trilio Announces General Availability of ‘Continuous Restore,’ Delivering Cloud-Native Application Portability and Recoverability in Seconds
FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Trilio, a leading provider of cloud-native data protection, today announced the general availability of “Continuous Restore.” Continuous Restore offers faster levels of replication, restoration and migration of Kubernetes data and metadata from any cloud or storage platform to another, providing near-instantaneous recovery times for cloud-native applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005189/en/ Cloud-native innovation enables data-driven organizations to access ‘single-source-of-truth’ data from multiple, heterogeneous clouds simultaneously. (Graphic: Trilio)
informedinfrastructure.com
UP42 Launches ArcGIS Pro Add-in as Part of Esri Partner Network
BERLIN, Germany – UP42 made the first major announcement of its new partnership with the introduction of the UP42 ArcGIS Pro Add-in. Available on the Esri ArcGIS Marketplace, the UP42 add-in allows users to access UP42 data sets and projects from within ArcGIS Pro. UP42, a Silver Partner in...
Stellar Appoints Renaud Casanova as CTO to Accelerate Technology Innovation in the Next Stage of Growth
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Stellar, a venture-backed technology-driven marketplace which solves maintenance at scale for the Single-Family Rental (SFR) market, today announced the appointment of Renaud Casanova as Chief Technology Officer and member of Stellar’s executive team, effective September 19, 2022. Mr. Casanova is a technology leader with more than 20 years of experience leading high-growth businesses. He brings deep expertise in product strategy, engineering, data, and IT and will help drive Stellar’s next phase of growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005023/en/ Renaud Casanova, former VP of Product and Engineering at Enjoy Technology, joins Stellar to transform the company’s technology-driven marketplace. (Photo: Renaud Casanova)
InformationWeek
Cracking the Code for Skills-Based Hiring
As employers grapple with the impact of an ongoing "Great Reshuffle" and accelerating momentum for educational pathways outside of college, skills-based approaches to hiring are becoming increasingly popular. Recent research indicates that a growing number of employers are removing college degree requirements from job postings, especially in IT and managerial...
Government Technology
Hawaii K-12 Schools to Implement Telehealth Statewide
The Hawaii Department of Education has partnered with Hazel Health to provide telehealth services for free to the more than 170,000 students in the state’s 295 schools. In a joint news release today, HIDOE said it would funnel nearly $4 million over the next three years into the program, which was officially launched this spring, to support Hazel’s platform. Within the tool, students at public schools can connect with the company’s multilingual licensed therapists and receive assessments, with sessions that can take place in school or at the student’s home. In certain cases, students will receive short-term counseling through video visits, while others could receive long-term care, with staff at Hazel working with families and local providers to connect students to the appropriate care, the release said.
Cleo, VAI Expand Partnership to Accelerate Ecosystem Integration Adoption
ROCKFORD, Ill. & RONKONKOMA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- VAI, a leading Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software developer, and Cleo, the pioneer and global leader of the Ecosystem Integration software category, jointly announced they are expanding their longtime partnership to help mutual customers in key industries migrate B2B integration solutions to the cloud. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005048/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Association For Women In Science Launches Online Member Community
The Association for Women in Science (AWIS) has established a private, online community for members of the association to connect with one another and advance their careers. Members can participate in discussion threads to inspire, mentor, and support one another. They can also search the directory and private message other AWIS members. In addition, the community offers private groups to help chapter leaders facilitate communication and reporting.
salestechstar.com
Startek Named Leader in U.S. ISG Provider Lens Quadrant Report on Contact Center – Customer Experience Services 2022
Startek Recognized as a Leader in Social Media CX Services and Rising Star in both AI and Analytics and Work From Home Services in U.S. ISG Provider Lens™ quadrant report on Contact Center – Customer Experience Services 2022. Startek, a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, today announced...
TechCrunch
Singapore’s Skills Union wants to close the skills gap via live video training
Online professional training isn’t new; it’s not uncommon to see medium-sized startups allocate several thousand dollars to individual employees each year to further their “personal development.” But the existing options for acquiring professional skills just aren’t very effective, argues Colin Mansell, founder and CEO of Skills Union. The company is exhibiting as one of the Battlefield 200 at Disrupt 2022.
Comments / 0