Are Fresno drivers really that bad?
FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Seeing drivers running red lights and texting while driving is not an unusual sight in Fresno. But are the drivers in the city really as bad as people may think? According to an annual report, Fresno is one of the top 10 cities with the worst drivers in the United States. […]
$50K reward in Fresno teen’s homicide offered by Gov. Newsom
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A $50,000 reward is now being offered for information in the unsolved homicide of a Fresno teenager. On Wednesday, Governor Newsom announced the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction for the murder of 19-year-old Kyrin Wright. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said wright was shot and […]
sjvsun.com
Ainley, Darling Hotel owner, pitches safety, community preservation in Visalia City Council bid
In just a few weeks, Visalia voters who will reside in District 4 will have an opportunity to choose their replacement for longtime Councilman Greg Collins. One of the three candidates is Bob Ainley, a lawyer and small business owner who is known for owning The Darling Hotel in downtown Visalia.
KMPH.com
2 wanted in connection to robberies in Madera
MADERA, Calif. — Two people are wanted after police say they carried out a few robberies from a local business in Madera. The Madera Police Department is turning to the community for help in identifying the man and the woman caught on camera. Police say the duo is wanted...
How Fresno County’s DA will prosecute fentanyl dealers moving forward
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities announced Tuesday that the first charge of suspicion of murder has been filed in a fentanyl-related overdose in Fresno County. During the press conference, Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp announced that 21-year-old Cassidy Gonzalez has been charged with four felony counts, including suspicion of murder, possession of fentanyl […]
Fresno may cut funding for anti-gang violence groups
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno City Council could cut funding to one of their most prominent anti-gang violence groups. Advance Peace says it focuses on stopping gang members from committing violent acts. The council is set to vote on $1.5 million dollars of funding for several community groups throughout the Advance Peace leaders will hang […]
Need a job? City of Fresno is hosting a job fair
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Looking for a job? This is the opportunity, the City of Fresno Job Fair is happening next week. The event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 25th from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Fresno City Hall (2600 Fresno Street). City officials say there are many jobs open – with competitive […]
Fresno woman who barely misses billion-dollar jackpot claims $4M prize
The Fresno woman who bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket from a Vons in Northeast Fresno has finally claimed her $4.2 million prize.
IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Downtown Fresno stabbing
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was stabbed and killed in Downtown Fresno on Monday. Around 4:30 p.m., officers from the Fresno Police Department were called out to the area of Santa Clara and G streets for a report of an injured man. When officers arrived, they found 61-year-old Billy Cleveland […]
How the Tulare mayor plans to manage homeless crisis
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare Mayor Dennis Mederos is trying to manage the growing homeless population in the city. Mayor Mederos says without a shelter in Tulare, the city legally can’t make homeless individuals move from public property. He said this is causing issues across Tulare as the population of homeless individuals has continued to increase. […]
Roseville Police arrest Fresno County couple
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County couple was arrested in Roseville after police say they found them with a loaded handgun and drugs. Police say Elin Rogers, 54, of Sanger and Matthew Petrochilos, 60, of Fresno were looking into vehicles at a used car dealership around 4 a.m on Saturday. While on the lot, security […]
Arrest in Fresno school shooting threats, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 23-year-old has been booked into the Fresno County Jail after he made threats against three local high schools, according to the Fresno Police Department. On Tuesday, officials announced that 23-year-old Jose Luis Castaneda was arrested for making threats against Edison High School, Fresno High School, and Bullard High School. “These […]
Hanford Sentinel
High-Speed Rail requires Kings County road closure
Kansas Avenue in Kings County between State Route 43 and 10th Avenue south of Hanford will be closed between Oct. 17 and the end of 2022, according to the California High-Speed Rail Authority. The closure is due to construction on a rail overcrossing that will be designed to allow Kansas...
GV Wire
Economist Calls Out Fresno Council in Making ‘Lonely Case for Slumlords’
Slumlords are being unfairly picked on by the “economically illiterate,” including the Fresno City Council, according to a noted economics professor and author. “(P)oliticians with pitchforks and torches are lining up to bash slumlords with new and more intrusive penalties,” says Walter Block, who holds the Eminent Scholar Endowed Chair in Economics at Loyola University New Orleans.
sjvsun.com
Tumult on Hanford City Council leads Kings Co. election battles
Avenal voters will have two seats come open on the city council next month. Those seats belong to Alvaro Preciado and Pablo Hernandez, both of whom are running for reelection. They will face Raymond Knight as the third challenger for the open seats. The top two vote getters will take...
Woman wins $4.2M on Mega Millions at a Fresno store
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One lucky winner wins $4.2 million after buying a Mega Millions ticket at a Fresno grocery store this past summer, according to the California Lottery. The California Lottery says Sara Bailey hit five correct numbers, missing only the Mega number after buying a Mega Millions ticket at the Vons on North […]
Christmas drone light show to light up Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new Christmas tradition is being started in Clovis in December using drone technology. Skye Dreams and Fresno Street Eats have announced their “Holi-Drone” event scheduled for December 6-8 at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds. This will be a one-of-a-kind light show that will feature over 100 drones. There will be light […]
Man called one of the worst child predators and accused of kidnapping Fresno girl dies
A Fresno County Sheriff's official once called Nathan Larson one of the worst child sexual predators the county had ever seen. Now, the man has died.
Woman shot after attempted break-in near Kerman, deputies say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was shot by a homeowner during an attempted break-in early Wednesday morning near Kerman, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they respond to the area of Ashlan and Sycamore avenues around 3:00 a.m. When deputies arrived at the home, they say the woman was not […]
Arrest made after shooting threats at multiple California high schools, police say
The suspect, 23-year-old Jose Luis Castaneda, allegedly attempted to conceal his identity and phone information when making threats of a campus shooting at several Central California high schools.
