coingeek.com
DARPA wants to know more about digital asset markets for national security
The Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency—better known as DARPA—is currently undertaking a year-long review to determine potential risks the digital asset market may present to national security and law enforcement. Apart from digital assets’ use in criminal activities, DARPA is also looking at hacking threats with the backing of hostile foreign governments, money flows in and out of blockchain networks, the role of public ledgers in providing transparency, bot-driven trading activity on exchanges, and other digital asset scams.
crowdfundinsider.com
Democrat Senator Criticizes SEC Chair Gensler on Digital Assets: “It’s time for the SEC to engage”
Last week, Senator John Hickenlooper sent a letter to SEC Chairman Gary Gensler criticizing the SEC’s inability to provide bright-line rules on digital assets. One of the most interesting aspects of the letter is that it came from a Democrat Senator who is chastizing an individual from his own party. Senator Hickenlooper is a member of the US Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship.
coingeek.com
A digital currency ETF was finally approved in the United States
A digital currency ETF was finally approved in the United States. For years, various companies have tried to get digital currency-related ETFs listed on a U.S. stock exchange, but they have been rejected by the SEC each time. That changed on September 15, 2022, when HashDEX’s Bitcoin Futures ETF ($DEFI) was listed on the New York stock exchange.
coingeek.com
IOSCO wants tighter regulations for digital asset marketing to protect investors’ interests
The International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) has released suggestions to curtail the risks associated with the marketing of virtual currencies. The body made the proposed regulatory framework public via a report published on October 12, illustrating the risks and proffering solutions. Part of the risks IOSCO identified include using...
cryptopotato.com
Coinbase Files Amicus Brief to Support Grayscale in Spot Bitcoin ETF Lawsuit Against SEC
Widespread support poured in as Grayscale battles the SEC in court to bring the first exchange-traded spot bitcoin fund to the US market. Grayscale’s lawsuit against the SEC has started gaining traction as prominent names from the crypto industry rallied behind the asset manager. The latest one to chime in is Coinbase.
dailyhodl.com
Investing Legend Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Go Much Higher in Price – Here’s Why
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will eventually rise from their current bear market ranges. In a new interview, the Tudor Investment Corporation founder tells CNBC that he believes the US has likely already entered a recession or is about to enter one.
The White House Touts A Digital Dollar: What Does That Mean?
Disruption. It's coming for the U.S. dollar in the form of digital currency. Last week the Biden administration detailed a broad plan for adopting a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the coming years. The Departments of Energy, Commerce, the Treasury, and other agencies weighed in on how to manage and regulate a CBDC.
money.com
The Oldest U.S. Bank Will Now Hold Crypto, Adding an ‘Aura of Legitimacy’ to the Market
Cryptocurrency is coming to the oldest U.S. bank in what experts are calling a major milestone that adds an "aura of legitimacy" to the crypto industry. Bank of New York Mellon said select clients can now hold and transfer bitcoin and ether via the bank's platform, according to a recent news release. This makes BNY Mellon the first large U.S. bank to safeguard cryptocurrencies in a similar fashion to stocks and bonds, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news. The bank will store clients' crypto keys and offer some of the bookkeeping services to fund managers that it does for their other financial assets.
itechpost.com
10 Important Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin
The first cryptocurrency built on a decentralized blockchain still holds the palm in terms of market capitalization. Moreover, bitcoin does not let competitors get close to it, becoming a household name when it comes to digital money. However, the brand new blockchains like DecimalChain with its Decimal cryptocurrency have become worthy rivals to BTC.
bitcoinist.com
Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Provide 10X Returns: Avalanche, Dogecoin, and Big Eyes Coin
We are now entering autumn, a season where leaves fall, the weather is cold, and the cryptocurrency market is historically performing at its best. Bitcoin (BTC) is an example of this, reaching its all-time high of over $68,000 in November 2021. So, which cryptocurrencies do experts think will perform well this autumn?
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
Fidelity Digital Assets To Allow Clients To Purchase Ethereum From Next Week
Fidelity Digital Assets will allow its clients to buy and sell Ethereum from next week onwards. The new feature was disclosed to customers via email. Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake likely contributed to this decision. The digital asset manager has been hiring aggressively in a bid to double its global...
bitcoinist.com
Fidelity Digital Assets Starts Ethereum (ETH) Trading for Institutional Clients on Oct 28
A leaked email reveals that Fidelity Digital Assets will offer not only Bitcoin (BTC) but also Ethereum (ETH) to its institutional clients starting October 28. The email was reportedly sent to clients. Fidelity Digital Assets is part of one of the most well-known asset managers in the world, Fidelity Investments....
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Expert Panel Predicts $XRP Could Surge to $3.8 if Ripple Wins Legal Battle Against SEC
A panel of cryptocurrency experts has predicted that the price of $XRP, the native token of the XRP Ledger, could surge to $3.81 by the end of 2025 if Ripple wins its legal battle against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The experts, however, predicted the cryptocurrency would trade at just $0.98 if Ripple loses.
u.today
FTX US Bans Tokens That May Be Defined As Securities From Listing: Details
Bloomberg has reported that the crypto trading behemoth FTX, its US branch, intends to start analyze tokens as to whether they may be qualified as securities or not. The founder and CEO of FTX, billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried spread the word about that in a blog post published on October 20.
coingeek.com
Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro to allow digital asset tax payments
Rio de Janeiro will allow its residents to pay property taxes in digital assets starting in 2023, a decree published this week has revealed. The move was first announced in March by Mayor Eduardo Paes. “Our effort here is to make it clear that in the city of Rio we...
CoinTelegraph
Israel kicks off live tests for its tokenized digital bonds
The Israeli Ministry of Finance, together with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), digital assets custody provider Fireblock and the United States software solutions developer VMware, will conduct the testing of a blockchain-backed platform for digital bonds trading. These bonds will be issued by the Ministry of Finance. The news...
coingeek.com
NYDIG quietly laid off a third of its staff in September: report
NYDIG, a digital asset manager targeting institutional investors, quietly laid off a third of its employees in September, sources at the company have revealed. The layoffs, which the company has yet to acknowledge, came despite the firm claiming it had its most profitable year yet. NYDIG is a subsidiary of...
Motley Fool
This Crypto Stock Just Got a Huge Nod of Approval
Earlier this year, BlackRock partnered with Coinbase to integrate with its risk-management software. Now Alphabet has joined the team and partnered with Coinbase for its cloud customers. Long-term investors may seriously consider Coinbase as more institutions become involved with crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
