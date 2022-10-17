ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
Lake Powell Chronicle

Local runner wins Lake Powell Half Marathon

There’s a new fastest man in Page, USA – at least in the 13.1-mile category. Pageite Jerod Viers won the Lake Powell Half Marathon On Oct. 8 with a time of 1 hour, 22 minutes and 43 seconds. This was Viers’ first time running in the Lake Powell...
PAGE, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

These 2 Arizona Restaurants Made Tripadvisor’s 2022 Best of the Best List

Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, announced this year’s award-winning restaurants in its community-powered Travelers’ Choice® Awards series: the 2022 Best of the Best Restaurants. The list features top rated restaurants in the U.S. and around the world, including two restaurants in Arizona: Cafe Monarch...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
lakepowelllife.com

Recent Police Activity in Page

On October 12, 2022, The Page Police Department received a tip about a subject with a warrant for a supervised release violation, concerning an original charge of sexual contact with a minor. 71-year-old Chester Yellowman of Kaibeto was located in Page, arrested and booked into jail for the warrant. On...
PAGE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy