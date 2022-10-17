ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart

In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
Watch: Blake Shelton Is Leaving 'The Voice' But Not TV. See The Teaser For His New Show

Blake Shelton recently revealed he was stepping away from “The Voice” after he helped launch the show in 2011. But he won’t be absent from the television. Shelton and Carson Daly will star in and executive produce “Barmageddon,” a game show that pits celebrity friends against each other in over-the-top bar games. The series was filmed at Shelton’s Nashville bar, Ole Red, and will premiere Dec. 5 on USA Network. WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella will host the show.

