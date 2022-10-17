Read full article on original website
Brett Eldredge Reveals 5 Tips For Improving Mental Health: "I Feel A Hundred Times Better"
World Mental Health Day recently passed, but Brett Eldredge wants fans to be emotionally fit on the daily. The "Songs About You" singer turned to social media (Oct. 20) to reveal his five go-to tips on how he improves his mental health. "I was a little down today, just a...
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
Reba McEntire Talks Parenthood And How She Raised Her Son: "Don't Be Spoiled"
Country music legend Reba McEntire believes in tough love. In 1990, the "I'm A Survivor" singer took on one of the most challenging jobs – being a mother. McEntire welcomed home her son Shelby with ex-husband Narvel Blackstock and did not take the new role lightly. When raising her...
Jessie James Decker Joins Forces With Billy Currington In "I Still Love You" Music Video
Country music star Jessie James Decker understands firsthand that patience is a virtue and timing is everything in the music industry. It was 2020 when the title "I Still Love You" rolled across her desk, and she had a gut feeling that it would bring her career to new heights.
Watch: Blake Shelton Is Leaving 'The Voice' But Not TV. See The Teaser For His New Show
Blake Shelton recently revealed he was stepping away from “The Voice” after he helped launch the show in 2011. But he won’t be absent from the television. Shelton and Carson Daly will star in and executive produce “Barmageddon,” a game show that pits celebrity friends against each other in over-the-top bar games. The series was filmed at Shelton’s Nashville bar, Ole Red, and will premiere Dec. 5 on USA Network. WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella will host the show.
WATCH: Country Music Helps Elle King Be Herself, Celebrate Her Roots and "Try Jesus" in a Discount Store
Elle King knows she has famous parents and that the perception could be that the daughter of actors – Rob Schneider and London King – could be so removed from the country lifestyle that she doesn't know the difference between a mess of beans and a bale of hay.
