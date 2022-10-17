Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Footage of controversial drag show in Plano goes viralAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Two Men Facing Assault Charges Over a Chaotic Brawl at Local HootersLarry Lease
Electric Scooters Returning to Dallas with New Rules in PlaceLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Cowboys Trade with Commanders for Daron Payne and William Jackson III? Making Sense Out of 'Proposals'
Would the Dallas Cowboys make not one, but two trades ... to grab a pair of Washington Commanders?
Jerry Jones says Dallas Cowboys will give QB Dak Prescott chance to play vs. Lions
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Dak Prescott needs to play his game when he returns and not try to emulate Cooper Rush.
'We're Pissed!' Cowboys Coach Dan Quinn on 'Kick-Ass' Defense Mindset
The Dallas Cowboys' defense got its first taste of adversity on Sunday night, and for the most part, it was tough viewing. In what became a 26-17 Dallas loss, the Philadelphia Eagles put up 20 points before halftime. The unit, led by defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, prides itself on being tough to ...
Odell Beckham Jr. Signing With Bills, Promises Von Miller: 'He's Coming to' Buffalo
“We could use another guy like (Stefon Diggs),'' Von Miller says. And if he's true to his recruiting word, the Bills will get it with OBJ.
Tyron Smith Injury Status: 'Notable Progress,' Says Cowboys' Jerry Jones
Dallas Cowboys star left tackle Tyron Smith was thought to be out indefinitely, but owner Jerry Jones has given hope of a potential return in 2022.
Cowboys News: Jerry Jones lashes out at owners' meeting, Dak medically cleared
The Cowboys made plenty of news, even on their off day. Quarterback Dak Prescott got his official medical clearance as expected; even though it’s still not known if he’ll suit up on Sunday, team owner Jerry Jones seemed optimistic. Jones himself caused a stir or two while at the owners’ meetings in New York: first by trying to dismiss rumors that Commanders owner Daniel Snyder and his continued ownership would be an official topic of conversation, and then by reportedly getting testy with Patriots owner Robert Kraft over the contract of league commissioner Roger Goodell. Both stories will warrant further attention.
Yardbarker
Matt LaFleur has worrying response to Aaron Rodgers’ complaint
The Green Bay Packers do not necessarily seem to be on the same page when it comes to the team’s struggling offense. After Sunday’s disappointing loss to the New York Jets, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that the Packers need to “simplify some things” on offense. Coach Matt LaFleur was asked about that remark on Monday, and he had a somewhat strange answer.
Yardbarker
Steelers Talented Rookie DL DeMarvin Leal Underwent Meniscus Surgery, But Expects To Return At Some Point In 2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers were quite happy when Texas A&M defensive lineman, DeMarvin Leal fell to them in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Many scouts saw him as a first-round talent, but his draft stock dropped for a few reasons. While he was a raw product coming out of college, Leal earned increasing playing time over the first month with the Steelers. He recently picked up a knee injury and was eventually placed on IR.
Cowboys Coach Kellen Moore Evaluates 'Leaning On' RBs Tony Pollard & Ezekiel Elliott
The Dallas Cowboys run game has a been a large reason for the team's 4-1 record since quarterback Dak Prescott's injury in Week 1.
Cowboys BREAKING: Trade DE Tarell Basham? Source On Rumor As DE Returns to Practice
A thigh injury caused Tarell Basham to be moved to IR on Sept. 17, making him eligible to return to the roster in Week 7 - and creating trade speculation outside of Cowboys HQ.
Yardbarker
Eagles DE Brandon Graham says Cowboys players disrespected Nick Sirianni
Nick Sirianni was extremely animated during and after his team’s win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, and one Philadelphia Eagles player said there was more to the enthusiasm than just typical rivalry game emotions. A scuffle broke out near the end of the Eagles’ 26-17 win, and...
Eagles should be buyers at NFL trade deadline, and this top running back could be a target
We can establish that if the Eagles are making any trades by the Nov. 1 deadline, it will be as a buyer. That's a complete reversal from last October when the Eagles traded away their franchise icon in tight end Zach Ertz along with veteran backup quarterback Joe Flacco. They even looked into...
Yardbarker
Steelers Former 1st Round Pick Maurkice Pouncey Recalls Texting Former GM Kevin Colbert ‘Great Pick’ After This Superstar Was Drafted
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a ton of great first-round draft picks throughout the 21st century. If we take a look back at the 2010 NFL Draft, the organization selected who would turn into the staple of the offensive line for the next decade in Maurkice Pouncey. Throughout his career, a dominant front was built around him and he was the leader of one of the NFL’s best lines for several years. The legendary center retired following the 2020 season and will always be remembered in Pittsburgh as one of the better linemen in the 21st century to date.
Yardbarker
Two offseason trades with the Saints have Eagles' future looking bright
Philadelphia's 26-17 win wasn't just over the Dallas Cowboys. It was salt in the wound for New Orleans after two offseason trades between the franchises have the Eagles set up for sustained success and the Saints few paths to improve. On April 4, Philadelphia acquired the No. 18 pick in...
Yardbarker
Former Texans Coach John Perry Demoted From Offensive Coordinator Position at Sam Houston
When former Houston Texans assistant coach John Perry left after the 2020 season, he did so for a job in the collegiate ranks as an offensive assistant for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Following his stint with Rutgers, Perry moved to the FCS level where he would take the offensive coordinator...
Cowboys Loss Lesson at Eagles? ‘We Can Beat Them!’ Insists Dallas Owner Jerry Jones
"We should be encouraged," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says of the Eagles experience and a lesson theoretically learned. "We can beat them.”
ESPN
Cowboys' Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott 'determined' to play Sunday
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is hopeful Dak Prescott will be able to return to the starting lineup Sunday against the Detroit Lions after missing five games with a fractured right thumb. "Well, let's just say this: He's determined to [play]," Jones said on...
Yardbarker
Who Are The Browns’ Two New Analyst Hires?
Following Cleveland’s 38-15 throttling by the New England Patriots on Sunday, the Browns have made key additions to fix their problems. Seth Walder, sports analytics writer for ESPN, tweeted, “Browns are hiring two new analysts, Brenan Latimer and Austin Grosel, per source.”. Suffice to say, Browns’ fans aren’t...
Look: Cowboys' Dak Prescott Message Is Going Viral
The Dallas Cowboys are teasing fans with their latest post about star quarterback Dak Prescott. After missing the last five games with a broken thumb, it certainly seems like he'll be back this weekend. Earlier today, the Cowboys announced Prescott has been medically cleared to return to the field. But...
Cowboys News: Dak's green light, penalty problems return, Elliott joins elite club
Expect Cowboys Nation to move on from Week 6 in record time. Not because the loss to Philadelphia wasn’t infuriating, but because there’s a quarterback decision to obsess about. News and Notes kicks off with the latest on Dak Prescott’s expected medical clearance, why Stephen Jones isn’t yet ready to commit to plugging him back in the starting lineup, and what Prescott himself has to say about his status. And if this closes the book on Cooper Rush, what does this chapter of his story actually say about him and what he did for the team?
Comments / 0