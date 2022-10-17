Read full article on original website
JamBase
Watch Norah Jones & Tarriona ‘Tank’ Ball Take ‘Rollercoasters’ For A Ride In New York
The latest Norah Jones Is Playing Along podcast episode featured host Norah Jones joined by of Tank and the Bangas. The pair teamed up to perform “Rollercoasters” live from a studio in New York City. Jones recently launched the podcast with an episode featuring Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy. The...
JamBase
G. Love & Donavon Frankenreiter Confirm Joint 2023 Tour Dates
G. Love and Donavon Frankenreiter are teaming up for their first tour together. The 2023 Flying Embers Tour dates are slated to take place between January 12 and February 11 at venues in the Midwest and East Coast. Frankenreiter will be accompanied by bassist Matt Grundy, while G. Love is...
JamBase
Watch The Fearless Flyers Warming Up Backstage At Madison Square Garden
Before taking the stage in support of Vulfpeck at Madison Square Garden, The Fearless Flyers spent time backstage rehearsing for their performance. A newly posted video shows the funky foursome warming up for their set at the famed arena in New York City. The Fearless Flyers are made up of...
